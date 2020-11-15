TheStreet
HomeGlobal EconomicsGlobal PoliticsAsk Mish
Search

Controversial Gold Advocate Judy Shelton Will Soon Be On the Fed

Mish

Trump's nominee, Judy Shelton appears headed to the Fed.

Judy Shelton Has the Votes

Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) will now back Shelton giving the candidate 51 votes for the appointment.  

With that, Judy Shelton Heads for Confirmation to a Federal Reserve Seat.

“I’ve had an opportunity to talk to Judy Shelton and I’m going to be supporting her,” Murkowski told reporters Thursday afternoon, according to reports in various news outlets.

Shelton’s nomination had been stalled in the Senate even though the finance committee cleared her by a narrow party-line 13-12 vote in July. Several key Republicans had been wavering in their support, and it appeared for some time that the nomination would not clear before the current congressional session ended. 

At the contentious July hearing, senators grilled Shelton over her views on Fed independence, her support of the gold standard and her wavering over whether bank deposits should be insured.

Democratic senators accused Shelton of backpedaling from earlier statements she had made on those issues.

McConnell’s move drew an angry rebuke from Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Oregon), ranking member of the finance committee, who called it “an effort to sabotage what little economic recovery we have by installing an unqualified, political pick.”

“Her ideas are so wacky and outdated, giving her authority over the dollar would be like putting a medieval barber in charge of the” Centers for Disease Control, Wyden said in a statement. “Shelton’s views are so extreme, Senate Republicans have long refused to confirm her.”

Attack Dogs Blast Shelton

In a stunningly ignorant, yet hardly surprising op-ed, Steven Rattner says God Help Us if Judy Shelton Joins the Fed.

“Why do we need a central bank?” Ms. Shelton asked in a Wall Street Journal essay in 2009. She wants monetary policy set by the price of gold, a long-abandoned approach that would be akin to a Supreme Court justice embracing the Code of Hammurabi.

Anyone who questions the need for a Central Bank immediately has at least something on the ball.

The Fed has blown 3 consecutive economic bubbles of increasing amplitude. 

Diversity of Opinion

True diversity is not about race or sex, it's about opinions. 

Former fed Chair Janet Yellen was every bit a part of the good ol' boy network. 

Instead of another "good ol' boy" group-think candidate, we will actually have diversity of opinion.

Imagine 

  • Imagine having a dollar backed by something, rather than nothing. 
  • Imagine having a 100% gold-back dollar so that FDIC would not even be needed. 

Neither of those will happen because Shelton will be ignored by the rest of the Fed.

However, as Fed governor, he views will at least get public airing. That's a start assuming she did not abandon he views on gold, just to get the appointment. 

God Help Us

For further discussion, please see my July 24, 2020 post Controversial Gold Advocate Advances for a Fed Appointment in which I mock Steven Rattner for his view "God Help Us if Judy Shelton Joins the Fed"

Rattner has things ass backward. God help us if we stay on the path we are on. 

Mish

Comments (6)
No. 1-5
Dodge Demon
Dodge Demon

Mish, regarding your Imagine bullets above, which I agree - isn’t that what Gaddafi was trying to do with a Libyan-African currency? That didn’t go over very well in the State Department here at the time.

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

People would be better off just bartering with each other, the best way to beat the game is to change the rules or avoid the game altogether. Someone will develop an app where we can just exchange goods and services between ourselves and not bother with funny fed debt instruments.

Mish
Mish

Editor

I do not believe Libya nor Iraq (euro-backed oil) had anything to do with US attacks on them

Stan877
Stan877

President Biden will be furious about this. A Gold advocate? She is nuts. We are not living in medieval times, this is 2020.

EGW
EGW

I'm fine with her being appointed. We need some fresh ideas at the fed.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Long Dark Winter Has Arrived. Why Weren’t We Prepared?

We had time to prepare for a Covid Winter? Why didn't we?

Mish

by

FromBrussels

The Housing Bubble is Even Bigger Than the Stock Market Bubble

Economist Robert Shiller compares bubbles.

Mish

by

Eddie_T

Postal Worker Admits His Pennsylvania Ballot Tampering Claim Was a Lie

A postal worker recants his claim that a Pennsylvania post office backdated ballots.

Mish

by

jamesseamus

Ohio Gov. Restricts Weddings, Threatens to Close Businesses

States impose new restrictions with Ohio in the forefront.

Mish

by

Eddie_T

Military Wife Accused of Voter Fraud Speaks Out

Another Trumpian fraud claim bites the dust.

Mish

by

jfpersona1

Desperation Sets in With Trump Lawsuits

Mish

by

tgrdrgn

Trump Loses Election Fraud Cases in Michigan and Pennsylvania

Trump went down in flames in two court cases as expected by anyone with an ounce of common sense.

Mish

by

Eddie_T

How Will Biden Differ From Trump on Trade and China Policy?

Trade was not a key subject in the debates. So what do we expect of Biden?

Mish

by

Eddie_T

Milan Crematory Can't Keep Up With the Deaths

Milan is under lockdown since Friday as Covid returned with a vengeance.

Mish

by

OhCanada

The Election is Over, Economically and Politically, What's Next?

Like it or not, the election is over. An overwhelming majority think their side won, but Biden will be in the White House. What's next?

Mish

by

CEOoftheSOFA