Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

Continued Unemployment Claims Are Still Above 16 Million

Mish

Initial and continued claims dipped slightly this week but layoffs and continued layoffs are very elevated.

Initial Claims

Initial state Claims August 6 Data

The US Department of Labor reports seasonally-adjusted initial claims fell to 1,186,000 for the week ending August 1. 

That's the lowest total since March.

However, continued claims (those considered unemployed at the state level) are 16,107,000. 

Four Continued Claim Factors

  1. Continued claims lag initial claims by a week.
  2. People can find a job and drop off the unemployment rolls.
  3. People can expire their benefits and drop off the rolls.
  4. People can retire and drop off the rolls.

Note: My Initial Claims and Continued Claims charts are Seasonally-Adjusted. The following PUA and Totals are NOT Seasonally-Adjusted.

Primary PUA Claims

Primary PUA Claims in 2020 August 6 Report

Primary PUA covers those who are not eligible to make state claims. The report lags initial claims by 2 weeks and continued claims by 1 week.

All Continued Claims

All Continued Claims in 2020 August 6

All continued claims rose this period but that is due to the week delay between reports. Barring revisions, all continued claims will drop next month.

Key Numbers

  • Continuing State Claims: 16,107,000
  • Total Claims: 31,308,678

Key Ideas

  • Over 30 million people are on pandemic assistance.
  • At least 16,107,000 people are not working any hours.
  • An additional 15,201,678 people do not qualify for state unemployment insurance but have been collecting $600 weekly assistance checks.
  • An unknown number of those 15+ million are working part-time.

Pandemic Checks Stopped

On July 25 the Clock Ran Out on $600 in Weekly Unemployment Benefits as Republicans and Democrats bickered over the next round of stimulus.

On July 29, Trump announced "So Far Apart on Covid Deal That We Don't Really Care"

On August 5, I commented Trump Weighs Imposing His Stimulus Plan, Constitution be Damned

Specifically, Trump discussed suspension of the payroll tax, an extension of federal unemployment benefits with cuts the Republicans want, an eviction moratorium, and another round of individual stimulus checks.

"I will do it myself if I have to. I have a lot of powers with respect to executive orders," said Trump despite the fact he has no constitutional basis to do so.

There is merit in debating those ideas. However, there is no merit in breaking the constitution to do so.

Millions of Workers Suffering From Repeat Layoffs

Also note that Millions of Workers Suffering From Repeat Layoffs.

Clock Ticking

Meanwhile, the clock is ticking. This Saturday will be the second week of a missing $600 check.

Mish

Comments (6)
No. 1-4
Herkie
Herkie

That is part of the story and here is the other big news on the employment picture out today:

Basically one new job added for every 100 people (at least) unemployed, so at this rate it will only take about 8 years to get back where we were in February.

tokidoki
tokidoki

#BestRecessionEva continues

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

"The US Department of Labor reports seasonally-adjusted initial claims fell to 1,186,000 for the week ending August 1.

That's the lowest total since March."

...

In contrast, during the GFC the PEAK week for initial claims (March 2009) was only 660K ... certainly explains current all time highs in stock market ...

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

"an eviction moratorium, and another round of individual stimulus checks."

...

This I don't understand. At all. Obviously, they are going to give those on UE a massive payday. Shouldn't that mean they'll have funds to pay rent / mortgage?
Give them $thousands / month ... and free shelter? Landlords / lenders get nothing? In the case of landlords, how are they to pay property tax / insurance /maintenance / mortgage??

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Don't Hold Parties in LA or the Mayor May Shut Off Your Water

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcett is tired of parties that violate Covid rules.

Mish

by

bradw2k

Trump Under Investigation for Bank and Insurance Fraud

The Manhattan district attorney made the disclosure in a new court filing involving Trump's tax returns.

Mish

by

Herkie

Trump Weighs Imposing His Stimulus Plan, Constitution be Damned

Congress is still bickering over a Covid relief bill, so Trump proposes taking matters into his own hands.

Mish

by

Herkie

Trump's Outrageous and Unconstitutional Demands On TikTok and Microsoft

Trump's keep changing his tune on TikTok. Each time the story gets more outrageous.

Mish

by

RayLopez

Second Fed President Calls For More Free Money

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin issued a video call today for more free money.

Mish

by

Herkie

Illinois Rep Wants to Abolish History Classes as Racist

State Rep. LaShawn K. Ford said current history teachings overlook the contributions of women and minorities.

Mish

by

William Janes

Millions of Workers Suffering From Repeat Layoffs

Due to failed reopenings people have been called back to work only to be laid off again.

Mish

by

nic9075

Trump Says "Nobody Likes Me" Why?

In a video conference on Wednesday Trump lamented that people like Dr. Fauci, and Dr. Birx but not him.

Mish

by

EAP

Gold Soars to New High Above $2000 While Managed Money Sat it Out

Many hedge funds are stuck in a box hoping for a pullback to buy gold. Some have even bet against the rally.

Mish

by

ColoradoAccountant

Democratic Convention To Be Entirely Virtual

Due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, the Democratic Convention will now be entirely virtual

Mish

by

Flyoverstate