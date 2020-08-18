Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

Clueless Gold Writers Keep At It

Mish

Mainstream media article smacking gold are inevitably made by writers who are clueless about the metal.

Gold and the Recovery

Put Wall Street Journal writer James Mackintosh firmly in the clueless camp. 

Mackintosh says Gold Will Need More Bad News to Keep Prospering.

If economic recovery continues, expect gold to suffer: There will be less need for insurance, fewer worries about the dollar’s reserve status and lower prospects of more Fed action. Of course, if the Fed lets inflation rip gold might ultimately rise a lot more—but for now, at least, investors see little chance of this.

Gold-Dollar Relationship 

US Dollar Index vs Gold 2020-08-17

With the US dollar index at 93, where it is today, gold was at $2,000 and $1400 and $320. 

Something else is going on and recoveries have nothing to do with it.

Also see my July 27 article, Nonsense from the WSJ on Gold vs the Dollar

Reserve Currency?

Mackintosh does get some things right. He does not expect the dollar is about to lose its status as the world’s anchor currency, and neither do I for reasons explained many times.

Faith in Central Banks

It is lack of faith in central banks propelling the dollar. We had three major recoveries in 2000, in 2009 and in 2020 with gold rising in each. 

It's the monetary stimulus stupid. 

We can have a Fed-induced orgy of a recovery (we already have on in the stock market, just not the real economy), and it will fuel gold, not collapse it.

No Magic Money Multiplier

Hello. There is No Magic Money Multiplier but the Fed believes there is. 

As long as central banks and governments keep debasing money, there will be little faith in central banks but lots of faith in gold.

For discussion of reserve currency status, please see What Would It Take to Dethrone the Dollar?

Mish

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Scooot
Scooot

I read an interesting article about part of Alan Greenspan’s tenure, can’t remember the exact dates but the gist of it was this: He believed the movement in the gold price was an early indicator of inflation expectations and there was a lag of about a year. So The Fed at the time would adjust the fed funds rate in accordance with the gold price early warning system. This had the affect of curtailing Gold’s price rise and kept inflation in check. If he was right, today’s bull market is signalling inflation expectations, whether inflation eventuates or not we don’t know yet. However, The Fed clearly aren’t going to raise rates, in fact they want inflation, so inflation expectations will persist, and those concerned with inflation will continue to have no confidence in the Fed, (or any other central bank for that matter).

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Election is Already Over and You Lost

Who Won?

Mish

by

nlightn

Shocking End to US Dominance in the Mideast

US dominance in the Mideast is over. Thank president Trump.

Mish

by

Casual_Observer

Republicans are in a No-Win Position on the Post Office

Concerns mount over delayed mail and possible election fraud.

Mish

by

Hemlock

Post Office Warns 46 States It Cannot Handle a Surge in Ballots

The USPS warns it cannot handle a late surge of mailed ballots. It's own measures are a big part of the reason.

Mish

by

MATHGAME

Nauseating But Predicted: Biden Selects Kamala Harris as His VP Running Mate

As widely expected, Joe Biden named Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate.

Mish

by

ski24

Kentucky Develops a Surprisingly Good Model for Mail-In Voting

Amid charges of potential postal fraud comes a surprisingly good model from Kentucky.

Mish

by

TimeToTest

Facebook Draws a Line on Hate Speech (Right Under Its Pocketbook)

Facebook's rules are rife with favoritism. Let's take a look.

Mish

by

GTX

Is Kamala Harris a Nauseating Political Opportunist?

That's the claim I made yesterday following Biden's selection of Harris as his running mate.

Mish

by

Snow_Dog

Huge Opening for Election Fraud by Trump

Trump's claims on mail-in-voting are hugely contradictory. Let's investigate in detail.

Mish

by

jfpersona1

Biden is a Huge Favorite to Win the Election

Nate Silver's model shows Biden is favored to win the election in November with odds of 71-29.

Mish

by

MATHGAME