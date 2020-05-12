Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

Closing Permanently "Thank You From the Bottom of Our Hearts"

Mish

Covid-19 has destroyed many businesses. Some claim it's the government's response, not the disease.

One of my readers emailed a sad but eloquently-written note from a business owner forced to throw in the towel. 

Expect millions more similar stories.

It’s with a very sad heart that we are announcing the permanent closure of our hair studio.

This decision did not come easily, and was unanimously agreed up by Amy, Annie and myself. We simply can’t continue to acquire more debt without income.

With Governor Wolf’s latest extension of the stay at home mandate, and with no end in site for the salon industry, we have no choice. We are saddened, overwhelmed, and also outraged.

We are distraught over the loss that our team will experience. We are so sorry for them and for all of us.

We are forever grateful to this community for welcoming us with open arms and allowing us to succeed. For 16 years, we ran a thriving and happy business, gone in a matter of weeks based on the decisions of one man with too much power.

To all of you who have supported us over the years, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We will miss you tremendously. You are our friends, our confidants, our people.

For anyone who purchased a Gift Card after March 17, 2020, over the next 7-10 days you will see a full refund. Thank you so very much for believing in us!

With Love,
Amy, Annie, and Rachael

Anywhere, USA

I removed the name of the studio but left the rest intact. The integrity of the owner is commendable, refunding gift cards.

This very sad story will be repeated countless times in the next few months. 

Disastrous Small Business Losses

Small businesses have been hit extremely hard. I covered that aspect in Job Losses by Size of Company: Who Lost the Jobs?

Change in Nonfarm Payrolls by Company Size 2020-04-05

The 1-19 employee category is not through the roof because of single-person firms with no overhead, like myself. 

I wanted to weed out one-person firms but that data is not available. 

I suspect but cannot prove that 3-19 person businesses were the hardest hit by Covid-19.

If you have a store or an office overhead, and income dries up, you are in serious trouble.  

When a third employee is added, the likelihood of an office or lease soars.

Number of Small Businesses

In 2018 the SBA reports there were 30.2 million small businesses with 58.9 million employees.

The above stat shows the average small business in 2018 had 1.95 employees. It's safe to presume small businesses are dominated by those with precisely 1 employee. 

Once a storefront or a lease is involved, business risk skyrockets. 

A 6.4 Million Discrepancy Between Employment and Unemployment

The BLS reported a loss of 20.5 million jobs. 

Unfortunately, that number is on the low side by over 6 million, and the BLS admits it.

For details, please see A 6.4 Million Discrepancy Between Employment and Unemployment.

Inflation or Deflation?

If you believe the Fed's printing press will soon result in inflation, you are mistaken.

For discussion, please see Inflation or Deflation? Collapse in Demand Trumps Supply Shocks

Yet, Hyperinflationists Come Out of the Woodwork Again.

Expect Millions of Bankruptcies

Unfortunately, millions of small businesses will go bankrupt over this. And bankruptcies are inherently deflationary. 

Best Wishes

Best wishes to Amy, Annie, and Rachael ... and Joe, Fil, and Roberto ... and Sue, Mark, and Katy ... and everyone else in similar shoes, Anywhere, USA.

Mish

Comments (9)
No. 1-5
Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

"If you believe the Fed's printing press will soon result in inflation, you are mistaken."

...

I've lost track of the number of stories of CEOs (and staff) / medical workers / sports leagues / school employees taking proactive salary cuts (temporary). There will be more. Things will get worse before better.

Blurtman
Blurtman

It's so sad, and so unnecessary. Rand Paul, during his reaming of that imbecile Fauci, described something you'd have to have read in the comments sections here, but wouldn't hear it from Fauci, and that is, the very low fatality rate amongst younger healthy people. "Paul, a medical doctor, noted during the Senate hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pension Committee, that the mortality rate among children 'approaches zero', and that for those aged 18-45 "the mortality in New York was 10 out of 100,000."" Fauci is 79 years old and a prima donna. He should have retired long ago. You can't have such people deciding economic policy. Why hasn't Fauci been more forthcoming about the fatality related age and comorbidity demographics?

Jojo
Jojo

It's not just small businesses at risk. Here is a story from my local small county newspaper where many of the front page stories these days are touting how bad things are going to become.

Because of the Feds backstopping, too many were relaxed, taking this as some kind of parlor game where everyone wears masks, stands in nice store lines and avoids each other on the sidewalks.

So this story below is about education, which is a solid Dem constituency in CA, and how serious the cuts are going to be. The virtual tears and hand-wringing is palatable. Actions DO have consequences!

Education is facing deficit of $18 billion
K-12 as well as community colleges staring down shortfall for two years
By John Fensterwald

Instead of $3 billion more in funding next year, officials from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration are now projecting possibly $18 billion less over two years for K-12 and community colleges. That amount — a historic decline of more than 20 percent in the constitutionally guaranteed minimum level of funding — would have a devastating impact on education, unless Newsom and the Legislature take other actions to reduce the cut or lessen the impact.

The California Department of Finance released its revenue and funding forecast on Thursday, a week before Newsom is expected to release his revised state budget. Financial data reveal the shattering and immediate impact of the coronavirus on the state’s economy. With more than 4 million Californians out of work and applying for unemployment insurance, forecasts project a drop in sales and income tax receipts by more than 25 percent next year.

.....

Education is facing deficit of $18 billion
Education is facing deficit of $18 billion

Instead of $3 billion more in funding next year, officials from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration are now projecting possibly $18 billion less over two years for K-12 and community colleges.

MarketTalk
MarketTalk

Its Definitely sad to hear bankruptcy news. I know it is going to explode in the coming months and these stories will be everywhere in mainstream media. I feel there is something wrong with way the entire small business are operated and managed. Just two month of shut down shouldn't take out a business which ran for 16 Years.
We need to teach our new generation on debt and concept of saving. It is good to have debt build a business but not to burry it in the long run.
“I’m in debt. I am a true American.” -Balki Bartokomous
mentality should go and one should adopt
“It is the debtor that is ruined by hard times.”-Rutherford B. Hayes

aqualech
aqualech

Rand Paul commonly has a reasonable and independent opinion.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Over 1 Out of Every 1000 People in NY and NJ Die From Covid-19

New Jersey joined New York today in the dubious distinction of coronavirus deaths rates of over 1 in 1,000 people.

Mish

by

MATHGAME

Want To Be More Like Sweden? What If We Already Are?

Let's investigate the Success, or lack thereof, of Sweden's handling of Covid-19.

Mish

by

Stuki

It's a Bad Time to Buy a Home

Home are priced for perfection and few can afford them. I expect prices to decline.

Mish

by

Stuki

The Fed's Balance Sheet: How Big Does It Get?

As of May 6, 2020, the Fed's Balance Sheet has ballooned to $6.72 Trillion.

Mish

by

Jdog1

Beginning of the End of German Support for NATO

Make way for the Greens and the Leftists. They do not want US nuclear weapons on German soil.

Mish

by

michiganmoon

Major Court Fight Between Germany and EU Looms

The German Constitutional court ruled against the ECB in a case regarding QE and bond purchases. The EU threatens Germany in response.

Mish

by

Maximus_Minimus

Texas Reopens But No One Shows Up Except to the Beach

Texas is back in business, well sort of.

Mish

by

jsm76

Trump's Economic Advisors Project No More Covid-19 Deaths Starting May 16

Using extreme curve fitting, the White House Council  of Economic Advisors made a preposterous forecast.

Mish

by

abend237-04

Trump Develops Guidelines "That Will Never See the Light of Day" But Here They Are

The Trump administration developed Covid-19 Guidelines that have now been officially scrapped.

Mish

by

BaronAsh

CPI and Core CPI in Rare Negative Territory

Month-over-Month measures of the CPI are in negative territory.

Mish

by

Jdog1