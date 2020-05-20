China's Debt-to-GDP Ratio Surges to 317 Percent

Sechel 52 mins

To all those that say China is kicking our butt this offers a good contrast. All this debt, malinvestment and subsidizing of state enterprises is making the consumer poorer and poorer. You can see this in their spending. Consumption as a percentage of GDP in china is under 39%.

Everyone keeps lamenting about the u.s. position in steel and cars. yet across the globe steel is a money loser, so are cars and tv sets. by and large u.s. industries are far more profitable than the basic industries china is stuck in. We're doing exactly the right thing, or at leas we were. move up stream into higher margin non commodity businesses.