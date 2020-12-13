TheStreet
China Ramps Up Control "No Choice But to Follow the Party"

Mish

China is taking over the private sector to maintain its growth targets.

"No Choice But to Follow the Party"

The Wall Street Journal reports China’s Xi Ramps Up Control of Private Sector. ‘We Have No Choice but to Follow the Party.’

Xi Jinping, long distrustful of the private sector, is moving assertively to bring it to heel.

China’s most powerful leader in a generation wants even greater state control in the world’s second-largest economy, with private firms of all sizes expected to fall in line. The government is installing more Communist Party officials inside private firms, starving some of credit and demanding executives tailor their businesses to achieve state goals. 

In some cases, it is taking charge entirely of companies it regards as undisciplined, absorbing them into state-owned enterprises.

The message isn’t lost on entrepreneurs, who are reorienting their businesses to appease the state or giving up on private enterprise altogether.

For us small businesses, we have no choice but to follow the party,” says Li Jun, a 50-year-old owner of a fish-farming business in the eastern Jiangsu province. “Even so, we’re not benefiting at all from government policies.”

The article noted how Mr. Xi personally intervened to block the $34 billion initial public offering of one of China’s biggest private firms, Ant Group.

That led to the "no choice" observation by Li Jun, the owner of a fish-farming business.

Michael Pettis Comments

  1. Good article by @Lingling_Wei on how state control of the Chinese economy has increased in recent years in spite of assurances that Beijing wants to maintain the role of the private sector. 
  2. While part of this trend may indeed be explained by a deepening conviction within the country’s leadership that markets and private entrepreneurs are unpredictable and not to be fully trusted, as Wei suggests, I would argue that it is also a necessary function of this stage of China’s growth model.
  3. This is something I've often argued would happen, and was the point I made in an article I wrote for the FT in April. As long as Beijing requires growth rates that are substantially higher than the economy’s real, underlying growth rate, ...
  4.  I said in the article, China has no choice but to expand the state’s presence in the economy. If the healthiest sources of demand – consumption, exports and private-sector investment – are together unable to generate the level of growth that Beijing considers to be politically necessary, ...
  5. only an expansion of the public sector can achieve the GDP growth rate that Beijing has targeted. This is something we saw most obviously this year, when, thanks to the effects of the pandemic, private-sector demand actually contracted, leaving an expansion. ...
  6. of the public sector to account for more than 100% of growth. Next year I expect we'll see the private sector maintain its share of the economy as a partial rebound of private demand delivers all or most of the implicit GDP growth target, but thereafter I expect we will...
  7. revert to a rising state sector presence. Without a serious rebalancing of demand, in other words, as long as Beijing targets GDP growth of 3-4% or more, the state share of the economy, and of loans, must expand. There is no other way to achieve the growth target.

Translation Comments

On average, governments do not allocate resources as wisely as the private sector.

But when governments mandate growth targets, they will do whatever it takes (mountains of unproductive debt) to do so.

The payback will come in the forms of writeoffs and poor growth in the future.

Mish  

Sechel
Sechel

Pumping up the state owned enterprises means the consumer winds up subsidizing. Each time China has done this the consumer feels poorer and consumption as a percentage of GDP declines. If China was hoping to rebalance and move away from an export led economy this is not the way. China has a well educated workforce with a great deal of entrepreneurial spirit. This is the wrong path. They need to embrace the consumer and entrepreneur and move away from state control. Progress is less immediate but the results will be far better

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

Who believes the debt to GDP numbers published by the People’s Bank, anyway? Chinese debt/GDP is over 300%.

I remember you (Mish) said in an earlier article you thought the debt was still “quite manageable” when it hit 317% back in May.

My question would be......when does it get “not manageable”? In a command economy where the government can create as much debt as they need to keep hitting their growth targets....

And what happens if the private sector just doesn’t always keep bouncing back. Is it that different than the Fed stimulushere.....hat obviously gives us less and less growth per amount of printing.....as growth stalls out in a world with real limits to growth.

Jojo
Jojo

China's goal is to take over the world and they are working hard at this task from many different approaches. IMO, their most important work is in their space program. I will not be surprised if China has the first moon base and that will potentially give them control over Earth orbit as they would then have the ability to restrict who and what can be lifted into Earth orbit.

America Surrenders to China
COMMENTARY
By Brandon Weichert
December 09, 2020

The United States is mired in a succession crisis. There is much loose talk about another civil war erupting between supporters of President-elect Joe Biden and President Donald Trump. As this occurs, America’s enemies act boldly against U.S. interests. Each precious moment wasted on deciding which septuagenarian won the White House in November is another moment that the Chinese Communist Party continues its long march to global dominance.

China’s dominance will not come at first in the form of military conquest. Beijing is very much a 21st century power, and its program for displacing the United States will look far different from what the Soviet Union tried during the Cold War. Chinese dominance will be brought on by superior trade, industrial, and technological development practices.
....

America Surrenders to China | RealClearPolitics
America Surrenders to China | RealClearPolitics

The United States is mired in a succession crisis. There is much loose talk about another civil war erupting between supporters of President-elect Joe Biden...

FromBrussels
FromBrussels

In the meantime the utterly stupid EU monster is ever so happy doing business with China while taking a vengeful stance against a democratic UK....

Sechel
Sechel

By taking over the price sector China is jeopardizing their dominance in the 21st century. Central planing always fails, just look at Russia and France. Most people don't think of France and just Russia but it was disastrous in both. There might be benefit when an economy is nascent or starting from scratch but that's hardly the case today. China is almost certainly setting themselves up for more confrontations with other countries by not focusing on domestic consumption

