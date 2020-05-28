Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

China Imposes Laws on Hong Kong in a Bid to Crush Anti-Beijing Protests

Mish

In a move sure to get a reaction Trump, China moves to crush protests in Hong Kong.

Kiss Hong Kong’s Autonomy Goodbye

The Wall Street Journal reports China Votes to Override Hong Kong’s Autonomy on National Security.

China’s legislature approved a resolution to impose national-security laws on Hong Kong, overriding the territory’s partial autonomy in a bid to crush anti-Beijing protests that have challenged Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Thursday’s vote, at the end of a weeklong session of the National People’s Congress, paves the way for Beijing to implement legal and enforcement measures in Hong Kong that mirror how mainland Chinese agencies police activities that challenge Communist Party rule.It also sets China on a collision course with the U.S., which has accused Beijing of reneging on its pledge to respect the city’s self-governance. Washington has signaled it may take measures in response by declaring that it no longer considers Hong Kong autonomous from Beijing.

Trump’s Hong Kong Moment

Also consider Trump’s Hong Kong Moment

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declined to certify that “Hong Kong maintains a high degree of autonomy from China,” which under U.S. law can trigger sanctions and the withdrawal of trade and other benefits.

While “this decision gives me no pleasure,” Mr. Pompeo said, “sound policy making requires a recognition of reality.” China’s action to impose a national security law that will supercede Hong Kong’s Basic Law means Mr. Pompeo had little choice under the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, which President Trump signed in November.

The law built on earlier U.S. efforts to protect Hong Kong’s autonomy that the Chinese promised the British for 50 years in 1997. This includes special U.S. treatment for Hong Kong on everything from trade, visas and customs to cooperation on banking and law enforcement. The law’s logic is that if there is no longer much difference between Hong Kong and China, then those privileges shouldn’t apply.

How Might Trump Respond?

  1. Restricts visas
  2. New export restrictions 
  3. Restrict investments
  4. Sanctions

The first three hurt citizens of Hong Kong more than China. Number four could, depending on the precise sanctions.

Export restrictions hurt US technology companies.

Generalized Visa restrictions will hurt the US travel industry and schools. The US could impose visa restrictions on Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, but where is she going anyway? 

Senators Chris Van Hollen (D., Md.) and Pat Toomey (R., Pa.)  drafted legislation that would sanction anyone who undermines the legal autonomy and rights that China promised Hong Kong. 

Trump Will React By the End of the Week

Trump has promised action by the end of the week, but Chinese spokesman say Trump will blink.

It's likely Trump targets Carrie Lam. Her actions kicked off the protests, but the decision to impose news laws on Hong Kong came from Beijing.

The Wall Street Journal wants Trump to respond, but the only thing that does not hurt both Hong Kong and the US is financial sanctions under the Magnitsky Act.

Would that change anything?

No. 

Other than taking symbolic measures or hurting US interests as well, there is little Trump can do.

More importantly, there is little the US should do. US interventions have a horrid track record do they not?

Mish

Comments (6)
No. 1-4
njbr
njbr

Only one answer possible---tariffs!

Webej
Webej

So has China done anything that the Hong Kong's people representatives have opposed? O, I forgot, Hong Kong was seized by the British in 1857 illegally, and has never had democratically accountable representatives. Has China done something which is unthinkable in a sovereign nation, such as the USA? I've not read about it.

Fact is, I have yet to come across an article that shows in details how the application of laws about national security would impinge on the human rights of Hong Kong citizens ... it seems that it is all geopolitical posturing, and zero concrete concerns for actual Hong Kong citizens. Perhaps Americans should be getting wound up about the rights of the State to execute Americans without due process or to hold them without habeas corpus just by uttering the magical syllables "terr ur". Or perhaps we should be concerned about what it means for the human rights of Hong Kong citizens, but I am not detecting any.

Maximus_Minimus
Maximus_Minimus

China doesn't keep agreements and treaties, either? It is serious if two nuclear countries cannot be trusted with anything they sign.

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

Ramp up freedom of navigation exercises in South China Sea? ... that always pisses them off.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Did Masks Become this Political Dividing Line?

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine was on Meet the Press, when he faced a pair of questions on masks.

Mish

by

WildBull

Twitter Corrects a Trump Tweet With an Addendum

For the first time, Twitter inserted an information correction link into a Trump Tweet.

Mish

by

DBG8489

Trump Threatens to Shut Down Twitter

Trump threatens "Big Action" against Twitter.

Mish

by

DBG8489

Author of Bailout Nation Gets Bailout

Barry Ritholtz, Author of Bailout Nation, just got a bailout.

Mish

by

MATHGAME

Boeing is the Tip of the Layoff Iceberg

Boeing announced more layoffs after recording zero orders but 108 cancellations.

Mish

by

ToInfinityandBeyond

The Economy Will Not Soon Return to Normal: Here's Why

Numerous chain reaction ripple impacts will delay the economic recovery. Let's start with a look at car rental companies.

Mish

by

Crypto Enthusiast

Death Certificates Suggest Covid-19 Deaths Way Undercounted

Analysis of Michigan death certificates shows significant undercounting of coronavirus cases. Michigan is not unique.

Mish

by

MishIsSenile

Brazil Is the New Covid-19 Epicenter

Brazil just passed Russia in total cases. Population adjusted, Brazil is a disaster.

Mish

by

BaronAsh

Why Isn't the Dollar Collapsing Given Trillions in Printing?

US Congress has authorized several trillion dollars in Covid-fighting stimulus programs. So what's holding the dollar up?I

Mish

by

Crypto Enthusiast

Trump's Trade Deal With China is Way Underperforming Promises

Trump's Phase One Trade Deal with China is not going well. US exports are less than half of purchases pledged by China,

Mish

by

ToInfinityandBeyond