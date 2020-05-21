Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

Central Bank Digital Currencies On the Way

Mish

Six countries have digital currency pilot programs in place. Canada is in development mode while the US lags.

The Central Bank Digital Currency Tracker shows the evolution towards central bank sponsored digital currencies.

Nearly 80% of central banks are engaged in work related to national digital currencies, according to a 2020 Bank of International Settlements survey.

Last month, China announced a pilot project of its digital Yuan in four cities. This month, the US is considering implementing a digital dollar. 

Country Specifics

Evolution of Central Bank Digital Currencies2

Digital Currencies are Coming

There are advantages to digital currencies especially in terms of payments.

But the push for digital currencies is also nefarious. Governments can and will track every penny of every person 100% of the time. 

And when in place, digital currencies open up new avenues of control especially in regards to negative interest rates and wealth taxes.

Mish 

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Realist
Realist

Digital currencies are Inevitable.

I see the UK issued bonds with an effective negative rate today, joining the ranks of negativity. It didn’t take long, once Mark Carney retired.

Bam_Man
Bam_Man

Only a matter of time.

New make-believe "money" to replace the old, printed-to-infinity-soon-to-be-worthless, make-believe "money". But it's "digital" and "crypto". So cool and modern (as in MMT)!

Will the rubes fall for this?

Probably.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Facebook Groups Seek Michigan Governor to be Hanged, Beheaded

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer faces death threats and the capital is now shut down.

Mish

by

MATHGAME

Tweets of the Day: Heck of a Job Jerome Powell

Last night Jerome Powell was on 60 Minutes. Today stocks are flying.

Mish

by

Montana33

Oregon Circuit Court Declares Covid-19 Lockdown is Illegal

An Oregon circuit court invalidated the governor's coronavirus lockdown but the issues is not settled.

Mish

by

Alyoshak

Four Battleground States Crushed By Covid 19

Michigan, Florida, Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania are among the states hardest hit by Covid-19.

Mish

by

Mike6712

Those Who Hate Trump and Biden Will Decide the Election

In 2016, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton were despised by many. Now it's Biden's turn.

Mish

by

wxman40

Wisconsin Supreme Court Rules Lockdowns Are Illegal

The Wisconsin Supreme court tossed governor Gov. Tony Evers’ stay at home orders.

Mish

by

CA2020

Navarro Accuses China of Using Travelers to Spread Virus

White House Trade advisor Peter Navarro accuses China of "seeding" Covid-19 in Milan and the US.

Mish

by

TonGut

Illinois Has the Nation's Highest Borrowing Cost by Far

Illinois bonds have yields over 5 times AAA rated states, and over double Connecticut, the next worst state.

Mish

by

TimeToTest

Powell Warns Recovery May Stretch to the End of 2021

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has a stark economic message on 60 Minutes tonight about how long the recovery may take.

Mish

by

Webb_Caroline

At Least for a While, It Pays Better to Be Unemployed

In many states workers can do better collecting unemployment than being employed.

Mish

by

Carl_R