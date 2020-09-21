TheStreet
CDC Spreads Confusion and Anger With a Stunning Covid Reversal

The CDC pulled its guidelines on how Covid spreads by aerosols shortly after posting them online.

CDC Reverses Guidelines

In a move sure to cause confusion the CDC Removes Guidelines Saying Coronavirus Can Spread From Tiny Air Particles.

For months, the CDC said the new coronavirus is primarily transmitted between people in close contact through large droplets that land in the mouths or noses of people nearby. On Friday, however, it added that tiny particles known as aerosols could transmit the virus.  Then abruptly on Monday, the CDC reversed course and removed the additions. Much of the guidelines’ earlier description of Covid-19 transmission, emphasizing spread via large droplets, was restored.

The agency last week walked back a controversial recommendation that close contacts of Covid-19 patients don’t need to get tested if they don’t have symptoms.

“The tide had turned toward science when the CDC said” aerosol transmission is possible, said Joseph Allen, a health scientist and director of Harvard University’s Healthy Buildings program, which studies how buildings affect human health. “It was a watershed moment where people would believe this.” “To backtrack instantly is devastating,” he said.

Expert Opinion

Aerosol and respiratory viruses experts have been arguing for months that Covid-19 is an airborne virus, pointing to studies of outbreaks that have shown that the new coronavirus spread even when close contact among people was avoided.

More than 200 scientists asked public-health agencies, in a letter published in July in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, to acknowledge airborne transmission of Covid-19.

Aerosol transmission makes sense given the super-spreader church and choir transmissions we have seen.  

Huge?

I believe we need another spin to be sure.

Spin the Wheel 

Damn that Wheel, It Keeps Changing

What's Going On?

Most likely Trump.

Transmission by aerosols impacts school and job reopenings.

It also impacts Trump's stance on reasons to vote in person.

Comments (21)
No. 1-15
Augustthegreat
Augustthegreat

King Donald: l’etat, c’est moi! You subjects are all disposable to me!

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

At this point anyone wanting to follow an arrogant blind man (Trump) off a cliff are welcome to do so, he clearly doesnt give a damn anyway so his followers should fulfill their fate.

Here is what I think is going to happen.

  1. Ineffective vaccine will be “released” right before election.
  2. Everyone breathes a sign of relief and assumes the worst is over and return to normal.
  3. Infection rates spikes followed by spikes in hospitalizations and deaths.
  4. Trump will claim its the flu not coronavirus.
Eddie_T
Eddie_T

Most likely Trump.....and weak, easily manipulated bureaucrats at the CDC.

One important takeaway from 4 years of Trump.....America has a sycophant problem.

The only thing most virologists can agree on is that COVD wasn't man-made....because they ALL benefit from that little white lie.

Maximus_Minimus
Maximus_Minimus

The point of this is: plain cloth face masks do not protect well, but who would cheap out, and not buy a three layer mask with carbon filter.
There is a difference between face masks.
Kudos to CDC for admitting they don't know what they're doing.
Can they switch roles with the FED since both have similar track records?

Jojo
Jojo

The Keystone Kops would be proud of the CDC!

moshe
moshe

Re "Most likely Trump": “That which can be asserted without evidence, can be dismissed without evidence.” – Christopher Hitchens

Greggg
Greggg
 Back in July, a group of 200 scientists sent a letter to the WHO urging the international public health agency to change its guidance on the spread of the disease. The problem scientists argued is that the WHO hasn't updated its views to incorporate new research showing that aerosol spread is a much greater threat than touching contaminated surfaces, or via large droplets spread by close contact between individuals.
 Yet, the WHO has refused these overtures, and this week it successfully convinced the CDC to do the same.https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/stunning-reversal-cdc-says-it-published-new-guidance-risks-airborne-covid-19-error
In Stunning Reversal, CDC Says It Published New Guidance On Risks Of 'Airborne' COVID-19 "In Error"
In Stunning Reversal, CDC Says It Published New Guidance On Risks Of 'Airborne' COVID-19 "In Error"

It's a self-inflicted blow to the agency's credibility...

Greggg
Greggg

Augustthegreat
Augustthegreat

We are the worst!

Casual_Observer
Casual_Observer

Given the CDC was put under HHS last week, we know the Trump himself or at the very least Alex Azar is responsible. So now we can't trust a vaccine anymore from Trump. Biden was right about this last week. In fact he was prescient.

nlightn
nlightn

What we know for sure is two things,...1- both the CDC (Center for Damage Control) and the FED (F'ing Educated Dunces) are never right, none of the time. 2- it's a Forret Gump moment for both,.."Stupid is as stupid does!"

Jojo
Jojo

This is all part of a long chain of failures that this article covers nicely. Events don't occur singly and in a vacuum.

An Avalanche of Failure
Jon Murphy
– September 21, 2020

An Avalanche of Failure
An Avalanche of Failure

"When the feedback mechanism of personal interaction is overruled by a grand scheme, even if it is noble and (seemingly) virtuous, there can be strong negative results that cause the central planner to double...

Sechel
Sechel

Shambolic. Like two children fighting over the Atari joystick. How can the public have faith in the CDC with such obvious political interference

RonJ
RonJ

"Transmission by aerosols impacts school and job reopenings."

Only if they want to continue to suppress herd immunity.

Only 17% of the passengers on the Diamond Princess got sick. It came out recently that upward of 50% of people may have T cell immunity, due to previous exposure to other corona viruses. 50 +17 is 67, which is considered to be the threshold of herd immunity.

Also, i saw a Sky News Youtube video the other day, which covered a story on a review of hydroxychloroquine studies. The review was positive toward HCQ.
From Dr. Zelenko's study, early on, it was obvious to me that HCQ worked, in concert with zinc, when given at the first sign of symptoms.

Despite the debunking of a negative study that Lancet later retracted, the FDA has continued to block doctors from prescribing it to their patients. Politics, not medicine, rules.

