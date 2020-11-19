TheStreet
HomeGlobal EconomicsGlobal PoliticsAsk Mish
Search

The CDC is Alarmed, Says Stay Home for Thanksgiving

Mish

Hospitalizations hit another record in the US and US death hit a new high of 1,964 on Wednesday.

CDC Says Stay Home

The CDC issued a Strong Warning for Thanksgiving.

In one of its sharpest warnings to date, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strongly urged Americans on Thursday not to travel for Thanksgiving, with an official saying the agency is “alarmed” by the recent exponential growth in the number of Covid-19 cases, as well as rising hospitalizations and deaths.

As the pandemic enters its 11th month in the U.S., many families are grappling with whether to meet up with friends or family for traditional celebrations. About 50 million Americans are expected to travel in the coming days, which is traditionally the busiest travel period of the year.

Daily Confirmed Deaths Per Million

Daily Confirmed Deaths Per Million 2020-11-19

Hospital Stays Reduced

The Wall Street Journal reports Hospitals Reduce Covid-19 Deaths, Lengths of Stay.

At the Mayo Clinic’s hospital in Rochester, Minn., coronavirus patients now stay a median of five days, half as long as in March. The time Covid-19 patients spend at Advocate Aurora Health’s 26 Midwestern hospitals has fallen 25% on average since May.

The results are consistent with anecdotal reports from doctors saying that new tools and a better understanding of how Covid-19 attacks the body are helping to improve medical outcomes.

Even so, surges again threaten to overwhelm hospitals, according to hospital executives and public health experts. Covid-19 patients flooding into hospitals have set national records each of the last nine days, reaching 79,410 Wednesday.

Many hospitals across the country are again scrambling to add more beds and cancelling nonessential surgery to make room for coronavirus patients. Staffing shortages are compounding the strain, limiting the number of patients hospitals can safely accept.

Patients ages 19 to 34, for example, accounted for more Covid-19 hospitalizations in September than in April, as the percentage of patients ages 55 to 64 and 85 and older declined, the Epic Health Research Network analysis found. Younger patients, who typically are at lower risk from the virus, spent less time in the hospital, the data show.

The data suggests younger people are more reckless where they go and what cautions like mask wearing they take. 

Have Your Plans Changed?

Mish 

Comments (10)
No. 1-6
davebarnes2
davebarnes2

USA #1! USA #1!
We are awesome.

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

I am traveling for turkey day, my fam is getting together although we did limit it to about 6 people all of whom work from home.

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

So we have this pretty a good experiment going in the Dakotas....ND had the worst numbers in the country last week......and SD wasn’t too much better....and then five days ago the ND governor issued a mandatory mask order.....and SD’s dumbass governor said she isn’t sure masks work and she doesn’t want to interfere with her citizens FREEEEEDOM.

Let’s see how the numbers change between now and Christmas....or until SD’s governor wakes up and smells the coffee. I’m watching to see what happens.

Anda
Anda

This is to provide contrast, only (I don't know) :

"Top pathologist Dr. Roger Hodkinson told government officials in Alberta during a zoom conference call that the current coronavirus crisis is “the greatest hoax ever perpetrated on an unsuspecting public.”"

"He received his general medical degrees from Cambridge University in the UK (M.A., M.B., B. Chir.) where he was a scholar at Corpus Christi College. Following a residency at the University of British Columbia he became a Royal College certified general pathologist (FRCPC) and also a Fellow of the College of American Pathologists (FCAP).”

“He is in good Standing with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta, and has been recognized by the Court of Queen’s Bench in Alberta as an expert in pathology.”

Top Pathologist Claims Coronavirus is “The Greatest Hoax Ever Perpetrated on an Unsuspecting Public”
Top Pathologist Claims Coronavirus is “The Greatest Hoax Ever Perpetrated on an Unsuspecting Public”

Says

TexasTim65
TexasTim65

Traveling (flying) from Florida to Texas to spend Thanksgiving with the misses family (staying in her parents guest house). Including her parents, siblings and their families I expect a gathering of about 12 of us for dinner.

Not particularly worried for myself or my family. Her mom, a leukemia survivor is the one taking the big risk hosting the dinner at her place (her idea) but her father is a doctor (podiatrist ) and he signed off on everything so presumably he feels the risk is low or that he can be on top of things quickly if she contracts Covid.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Experts Don't Know Where People Are Getting Infected

Experts are puzzled. They shouldn't be.

Mish

by

JG1170

The Long Dark Winter Has Arrived. Why Weren’t We Prepared?

We had time to prepare for a Covid Winter? Why didn't we?

Mish

by

KentaKadu

Trump Demands the Physically Impossible in Georgia

Trump wants signature checks on the Georgia recount. It cannot be done.

Mish

by

tgrdrgn

Boeing 737 Crashes Caused by a Few Lines of Missing Code

The FAA certified the Boeing 737 Max on Wednesday. Here's the inside scoop on exactly what caused the crashes.

Mish

by

Six000mileyear

Georgia Secretary of State Pressured to Toss Legal Ballots

Secretary Brad Raffensperger (R) accuses Senator Lindsey Graham (R SC) of pressure to toss legal ballots.

Mish

by

Sechel

Sweden Bans Groups of More Than 8 After Covid Surge

Sweden announced a ban on public events  of more than eight people. Ministers urged the population to "do the right thing".

Mish

by

Eddie_T

German Social Democrats Seek an Independent EU Army

The Social Democrats are fed up with tireless questions. They want to act.

Mish

by

William Janes

New Google Pay App Will Compete With Banks

A New Google Pay relaunch is available and it will compete with banks.

Mish

by

KidHorn

Republican Leaders Refuse Last Chance Plot to Flip Electors

Kiss goodbye to the plot to use state electors to overturn the election.

Mish

by

vanderlyn

Hundreds of Companies That Got PPP Loans Have Gone Bankrupt

Recipients of PPP loans have filed for bankruptcy after the money ran out.

Mish

by

Jojo