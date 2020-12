The US now has the dubious honor of being first in cases per million.

Covid Deaths Per Million 7-Day Average

Positive Test Rate

The US also leads in positive test rate of tests. This suggests the true number of cases may be far higher than confirmed cases.

Daily Deaths

The US had 2,718 deaths yesterday, 2,921 two days ago, and over 10,000 in the previous four days.

Since deaths lag cases and Thanksgiving is not yet factored in, these numbers are highly likely to get worse.

Mish