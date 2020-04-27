Mish Talk
Carnival Deemed Too Big to Fail, Rescued by the Fed

Mish

Carnival needed money. The Fed became the lender of last resort.

What constitutes "too big to fail" keeps getting smaller and smaller. 

It took Fed Intervention to save Carnival.

It was mid-March and the vultures were circling Carnival Corp., the largest cruise-line operator in the world.

That all changed on March 23 when the Federal Reserve defibrillated bond markets with an unprecedented lending program. Within days, Carnival’s investment bankers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. were talking to conventional investors such as AllianceBernstein Holding and Vanguard Group about a deal. By April 1, the company had raised almost $6 billion in bond markets, paying rates far below those executives had discussed just days earlier.

The previously unreported tale of Carnival’s rescue shows how effective the Fed has been in turning the debt spigot back on for large corporations. 

The idea of a cruise company raising so much new debt even as the pandemic worsened caught many by surprise. Nevertheless, fear of missing out attracted more investors. When Carnival officially sold a $4 billion bond on April 1, it had enough demand to cut the interest rate down to 11.5% and issue a $1.75 billion bond that could convert into stock.

Hooray - Another fed-sponsored zombie.

Who's next?

Mish

Sechel
Sechel

I'm still fuming at Fed becoming a buyer of junk bonds. It's chicanery pure and simple. The Fed was not legally allowed to do so. Carnival benefited. What we saw with quantitative easing is that it wasn't a one time emergency measure but now part of the Fed's regular operations. When this crisis deepens or the next one is upon they'll be saying , "we need a bigger boat".

The Fed may ultimately wind up owning Carnival. Cruise ships seem to be even more dangerous than airplanes when it comes to pandemics , viruses and illnesses. There were stories making their regular appearance on the news even before Covid-19. Hard to see how this industry comes back

Sechel
Sechel

It gets worse.

Large, Troubled Companies Got Bailout Money in Small-Business Loan Program
Large, Troubled Companies Got Bailout Money in Small-Business Loan Program

Companies with accounting problems or in trouble with the government received millions in federal loans.

A company in Georgia paid $6.5 million to resolve a Justice Department investigation — and, two weeks later, received a $10 million federally backed loan to help it survive the coronavirus crisis.

Another company, AutoWeb, disclosed last week that it had paid its chief executive $1.7 million in 2019 — a week after it received $1.4 million from the same loan program.

Tengen
Tengen

Carnival should bring back Kathie Lee Gifford to do a new commercial, where she and all the extras on deck are made up to look like an undead army.

Kathie Lee should sing a song too, but I'm not sure she has the chops to pull off "Zombie" by the Cranberries.

Sechel
Sechel

Just pulled up the article. A little mis-leading, Carnival was a beneficiary but not the intended target from what I can see.

