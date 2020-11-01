TheStreet
Cannabis Legalization is On the Ballot in 5 States, What's Next?

Cannabis legalization is on the ballot in 5 states. Here's what to expect.

Expungement Is Next Hurdle

Change of Heart New Jersey

Bloomberg comments If States Legalize, Expungement Is Next Hurdle

Cannabis legalization is on the ballot in five states this Tuesday, and polling shows it’s likely to pass in most of them by a clear majority. What’s less clear is what happens to all the prisoners already incarcerated for possessing something that’s now legal.

Even if a state passes an expungement law, there’s the added challenge of actually locating prisoners. Some county-level records are still in paper form, said Sarah Gersten, executive director of the Last Prisoner Project, a non-profit that estimates there are 40,000 U.S. cannabis prisoners and aims to free every one of them. Meanwhile, prisoners still languish in jail in states that have already legalized sales. “There are thousands of people still incarcerated for cannabis offenses in California, Michigan, Colorado and Oregon,” Gersten said, citing around 2,000 alone in Michigan as of this year. 

Three of the four states voting on recreational use are red ones: Arizona, Montana and South Dakota. Medical use is on the ballot in Mississippi and South Dakota. 

Another Republican Pox

Trump bashed Biden repeatedly for legislation passed over 20 years ago that resulted in black incarceration.

But what did Trump do about it?

Cannabis policy of the Donald Trump administration

Trump could have and should have supported cannabis legalization and expungement. 

Instead, please consider the Cannabis policy of the Donald Trump Administration.

The Donald Trump administration has taken positions against marijuana and the easing of laws regarding marijuana. Although Trump indicated during his 2016 presidential campaign that he favored leaving the issue of legalization of marijuana to the states, his administration subsequently upheld the federal prohibition of cannabis, and Trump's 2021 fiscal budget proposal proposed removing protections for state medical marijuana laws. In 2018, the administration rescinded the 2013 Cole Memorandum, an Obama-era Justice Department policy that generally directed federal prosecutors not to pursue marijuana prosecutions in states where marijuana is legal as a matter of state law. 

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

Oregon is looking at decriminalizing ALL drug offenses, in the Portugal model.....which is well proven now. As much as I could criticize so many things I don't like about Oregon...this is EXACTLY what works...and I am glad to see it coming.

The problem is that we have a huge entrenched anti-drug bureaucracy that benefits from asset seizures and big legislated budgets. Ten thousand jobs in the DEA. More than 3 billion in assets seized (no proof of a crime needed) over ten years time (from 2007 to 2017)....nearly 3 billion a year in budget.

And pot? Pot will win. Because Americans are getting poorer, if nothing else. Life is getting harder for working stiffs.

And as Gilbert Shelton once said:

"Dope will get you through times of no money better than money will get you through times of no dope."

numike
numike

Research suggests that smoking marijuana carries many of the same cardiovascular health hazards as smoking tobacco.

By Jane E. Brody
Oct. 26, 2020
Do you have the heart to safely smoke pot? Maybe not, a growing body of medical reports suggests.

Currently, increased smoking of marijuana in public, even in cities like New York where recreational use remains illegal (though no longer prosecuted), has reinforced a popular belief that this practice is safe, even health-promoting.

Six000mileyear
Six000mileyear

After pot is legalized, it will be taxed. The upside is pot might take the anger out of rioters.

