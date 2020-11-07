California Suddenly Rational: Uber and Lyft Win Proposition 22

Jojo 48 mins

Who is an employee and who is an IC has long been settled law. The IRS issued detailed regulations long ago but I don't believe that they can enforce them unless it audits the company.

See (for example):





Uber/Lyft have claimed that their drivers are NOT integral to the business, when in fact, they are and therefore should be classified as employees. Without drivers the companies have nothing to offer other than some possible scheduling/routing software, which could be done by much smaller companies at much lower overhead costs.

Hopefully the Prop 22 results will be challenged in court and the vote canceled because people in a state can't simply decide that they don't want to follow existing laws and regulations at the Federal level.

If this were allowed, then why not put a proposition to vote allowing legal slavery? I'd bet it would pass. If you can afford to capture and import someone as a slave, then why should you be prohibited from doing so?