California Suddenly Rational: Uber and Lyft Win Proposition 22

Mish

Uber and Lyft Prevail on Proposition 22. Drivers are contractors, not employees.

Hooray for California

The state’s new labor law, AB5, classified Uber and Lyft drivers as employees. 

The companies put proposition 22 on the ballot in response.

I am pleased to report Uber and Lyft Prevail in California Proposition exempting them from state labor law.

Key Points

  • California voters weighed in on Proposition 22, a ballot measure that would exempt drivers for app-based transportation and delivery companies from being classified as employees.
  • The ballot measure had essentially become one of Uber and Lyft’s last hopes in the state to continue their operations under the status quo.
  • The companies faced a lawsuit from California’s attorney general, accusing them of violating the state’s new labor law, AB5.

Drivers Chime In

“In a historic election, California drivers sent a clear message that we want to be independent, and that what’s best for us is a new approach that preserves our independence while providing new benefits,” Bay Area rideshare driver Jimmy Strano said in a statement shared by Yes on 22, a committee funded by Uber, Lyft and DoorDash.

A Lyft spokesperson deferred to the statements from Yes on 22. Representatives from Uber and the California attorney general’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Prop 22 Final Results

Prop 22 results

Ride Share Guy on Prop 22

The Price of Sanity

Sanity prevailed but political action committees spent more than $785 million to support or oppose the 12 propositions on the November ballot, most of that by big tech firms. 

Mish

Comments (12)
No. 1-9
Rbm
Rbm

Well i voted against it. My thought was it would open the door to more companies “contracting” out their work to cut down on their labor cost.

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

Yes I noticed that immediately and it made me happy. These gig economy companies that run on apps are very good for both consumers and people who really need the work. It’s a win/win for the economy.

They need to be nurtured, not regulated out of business.

Making Uber divers employees kills the business model. The drivers who asked to be employees are just dumb....and they just want to have their cake and eat it too. It doesn’t work like that. They need to understand if they want the work, they have to pay their own taxes.

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

“Drivers”.....damn the autocorrect.

Sechel
Sechel

uber drivers as contractors really get abused. its a terrible business model for the dirvers and a really good one for uber. but this is the future. medallion taxi drivers should quit now.

Jojo
Jojo

Who is an employee and who is an IC has long been settled law. The IRS issued detailed regulations long ago but I don't believe that they can enforce them unless it audits the company.

See (for example):

U.S. Cracks Down on ‘Contractors’ as a Tax Dodge - NYTimes.com
U.S. Cracks Down on ‘Contractors’ as a Tax Dodge - NYTimes.com

Federal and state officials are pursuing firms that try to pass off regular employees as independent contractors.

Independent Contractor Defined | Internal Revenue Service
Independent Contractor Defined | Internal Revenue Service

Review the definition of an independent contractor and related tax obligations.

Uber/Lyft have claimed that their drivers are NOT integral to the business, when in fact, they are and therefore should be classified as employees. Without drivers the companies have nothing to offer other than some possible scheduling/routing software, which could be done by much smaller companies at much lower overhead costs.

Hopefully the Prop 22 results will be challenged in court and the vote canceled because people in a state can't simply decide that they don't want to follow existing laws and regulations at the Federal level.

If this were allowed, then why not put a proposition to vote allowing legal slavery? I'd bet it would pass. If you can afford to capture and import someone as a slave, then why should you be prohibited from doing so?

Jackula
Jackula

I drove UBER and Lyft myself between projects, the big $5 per hour after expenses and taxes obviously did not cut it here in Los Angeles and I bailed after a couple of weeks.

Doug78
Doug78

I suppose the $15 an hour doesn't apply to them, does it?

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

No.....Uber costs more when demand is high, and drivers make more then. Good uber drivers also manage to schmooze for tips.

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

It’s like being a doorman....a low paying job that can pay very well, depending on having regulars who treat you well.

