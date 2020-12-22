TheStreet
HomeGlobal EconomicsGlobal PoliticsAsk Mish
Search

California Continually Tries to Chase Away the Wealthy

Mish

The California legislature proposes scheme after scheme to tax the wealthy.

You Can Check Out But Never Leave

California's proposed wealth tax, Bill 2028, would apply for a decade to anyone who spends 60 days in the state in a single year.

Here are the details.

  • A 0.4% tax on residents with a worldwide net worth in excess of $30,000,000 ($15,000,000 for a married taxpayer filing separately). 
  • The proposed tax would apply to residents, part-year residents, and temporary residents.
  • Temporary residents are defined as those who stay in the state more than 60 days during the calendar year. For part-year and temporary residents, the tax would apply proportionally based on the number of days they are in the state during the year.  
  • 10-year lookback provision : The portion of a taxpayer’s wealth subject to the wealth tax is multiplied by a fraction, the numerator of which shall be years in residence in California over the 10 preceding years with 10 years being the denominator.  

Assets Subject to Taxation

Stocks, options, bonds, cash, farms, in short, everything is covered including unrealized gains.

The Wall Street Journal comments on A California Plan to Chase Away the Rich, Then Keep Stalking Them.

California’s Legislature is considering a wealth tax on residents, part-year residents, and any person who spends more than 60 days inside the state’s borders in a single year. Even those who move out of state would continue to be subject to the tax for a decade—a provision that calls to mind the Eagles’ famous “Hotel California” lyric: “You can check out any time you like, but you can never leave.”

The WSJ article came out on December 18, but my understanding is that bill had already died by that date.

However, economic nonsense never stops.

Deja Vu: Another Wealth Tax Bill Introduced 

The California Globe reports Another Wealth Tax Bill Introduced in Assembly.

A new bill was introduced in the Assembly this week that would simultaneously increase corporate taxes, raise income taxes on citizens making over $1 million a year, and eliminate corporate tax “loopholes.”

Assembly Bill 71, jointly authored by Assembly members Luz Rivas (D-Arleta) and David Chiu (D-San Francisco), aims to create a homelessness solutions fund dubbed the “Bring California Home Fund. 

To fund the program with at least $2.4 million, AB 71 would specifically increase the corporate income tax to historical high rates to create a more “progressive” corporate income tax, would increase the personal income tax for anyone in California making more than $1 million, eliminate or limit corporate tax loopholes including the water’s edge election, and would “mark to market” unrealized capital gains and repeal step-up in basis inherited assets, raising the amount generated from capitol gains.

“It’s absolutely crazy,” Los Angeles-based financial consultant Richard Ritz told the Globe. “We’ve been seeing wealthier people leave the state for years because of high taxes, including, most recently, Elon Musk. Especially the Bay Area.”

“A lot of wealthy people had that wealth tax proposal earlier this year as the trigger to move, and now many who stayed after it was defeated are looking at this one for being a trigger.”

"Bring California Home Fund"

What a hoot. 

These ridiculous schemes will do nothing but drive the wealthy taxpayers away. 

AB 71 is modest in comparison to Bill 2028 but rest assured it would not stop there. 

Progressive madness never stops. 

A wealth tax may be legal at the state level, but it would never pass a constitutional test in the Supreme Court on those who left. 

And yes, the wealthy would leave. So would more corporations.

Leave Now

  1. Elon Musk Leaves California: As Tech Flees Silicon Valley, Rents Plunge
  2. New York: Flee New York If You Can
  3. Illinois: Escape Illinois: Get The Hell Out Now, We Are
  4. Illinois: It Takes 3 Weeks to Escape Illinois

Those are the proper responses to tax madness.

Mish

Comments (5)
No. 1-5
njbr
njbr

Banks are robbed because that's where the money is.

This is the other end of Mitch Romney's 47%

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

Can you imagine what it was like in this country in the days before the personal income tax? It was introduced as a temporary measure, sold to the citizens as a way to pay for WWI.

Hell, we were only in WWI for 17 months.

oee
oee

It looks like you do not follow the numbers :
1 CA has a higher per capita income than TX
2. CA has a lower uninsured rate that TX
3. TX & FLA (your other paradise) have more cases of Covid 19 and deaths per capita than CA
4 Rightwingers ruined CA by introducing Proposition 13. you had free riders people coming to CA without being charged the price of govt. that will happen with TX & FLA . govt will not be able to provide the necessary services for those new residents and existing residents.
5 CA has become a whipping boy for the rightwingers ever since Dems assumed control. When the Rethugs had control it was paradise on earth.
6. Population movements-people can move where ever they want to move. However, FLA & TX will become uninhabitable by the turn of the 22nd century due to Global Warming. therefore, the ancestors will be moving to the Midwest to escape sea level rise.
In fact , Southern FLA will be swallowed by the Atlantic Ocean.
7. All the billionaires & millionaires that are arriving in those two states are not curing 1; 2; nor 3.

Anda
Anda

They are just redistributing the wealth... to the rest of the US... I suppose. There is a saying, about when the emperor wants to draw people around him he gives out money, and when he wants them to go away he tries to take it back.

Dodge Demon
Dodge Demon

Don’t they know how to hide their assets and income in off-shore shell LLC companies?

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Law and Order President Encourages a Wild Protest

Trump asks you to be at a wild protest in DC.

Mish

by

Louis Winthorpe III

New Covid Mutation Is ‘Out of Control’ in the UK

Belgium and the Netherlands suspend travel from the UK as authorities assess impact of fast-spreading new virus variant.

Mish

by

Phaedrus_of_Bangkok

Hackers Break Into the US Treasury, Nuclear Agency, Microsoft, and 18,000 Companies

Sophisticated hackers broke into numerous government agencies and at least 18,000 US companies.

Mish

by

bradw2k

Climate Change Is the New Fed Mandate

Officially, Congress sets the Fed's priorities but the Fed has independence on how to carry out its mandates. Unofficially, the Fed just adopted its own new mandate.

Mish

by

Betweentwoages

Congress Reaches a Virus Deal: What's In It?

A deal is reached. Let's look inside.

Mish

by

Augustthegreat

"Simple Math" Election Lies By the Gateway Pundit

If you get your news from the Gateway Pundit you are getting a pack of political errors if not purposeful lies.

Mish

by

Carl_R

The Real-Time Poverty Rate Rose to 11.7% in November

After falling between April and June thanks to stimulus checks, the poverty rate has increased every month since.

Mish

by

KentuckianaJohn

Do It For the Kids: A Student Loan Solution

Discussion of the plight of student loan debt has been in the news several times lately. A reader challenged me for a solution.

Mish

by

Greenmountain

SolarWinds Hack: Is Russia to Blame?

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is the first U.S. official to publicly say Russia was involved.

Mish

by

flyingvlover

Another Good Reason for No Student Loan Bailout

The subject of student loan debt cancellation keeps resurfacing. Let's recap why it's a bad idea starting with a new study by Wharton.

Mish

by

Eddie_T