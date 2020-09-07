Mish Talk
California Becomes a Furnace as Wildfires Rage Out of Control

Mish

More than 35 wildfires blaze across California amidst a record heat wave that has intensified the crisis.

Out of Control

As wildfires blaze out of control the Extreme Heat has Turned California Into a Furnace.

With extreme heat roasting California on Monday, fire crews faced another difficult day battling a rash of new wildfires that have burned homes, cloaked cities and forced thousands of people to flee.

The fires, burning from near the Mexico border to the forests of the Sierra Nevada, spread a curtain of smoke over much of the state, as meteorologists warned residents from Los Angeles to the San Francisco Bay Area to expect another day of oppressive heat and dangerously foul air.

Chris Donnelly, the fire chief in nearby Huntington Lake, said that a former fire chief from Big Creek told him: “The town is gone.” Mr. Donnelly said it was difficult to get basic information about the progress of the fires.

“Cellphones are down, all the landlines are down,” Chief Donnelly said. “My assistant chief has to drive to the top of a ski lift in order to get a cell tower. It’s really hard to know what’s going on.”

7,000 Acre Blaze Started at Gender Reveal Party

A gender-reveal party is an event during pregnancy in which the expecting parents, family, and friends learn the sex of the baby. 

The El Dorado fire, which has burned 7,000 acres, was caused by a ‘smoke-generating pyrotechnic device’, fire department says. 

The stupidity of this event is obvious. 

El Dorado Fire

The fire is only 7% contained. 

State of Emergency

Record High Temperatures

Critical Fire Conditions

Evacuations

Smoke Map

We can see and smell the smoke here in Southern Utah this morning.

New Risk of Blackouts

The Wall Street Journal reports California Faces New Risk of Blackouts This Week.

An extreme heat wave in the Southern half of the state sent temperatures in some areas above 120 degrees, forcing residents to shelter inside and crank their air-conditioning units, boosting electricity demand. As a result, the grid operator’s power-reserve margins wore thin at several points throughout the evening as solar generation began to decline.

California narrowly averted rolling blackouts Sunday night to relieve strain on its electric grid as parts of the state suffered record-breaking temperatures.

In addition to the heat threat, parts of the state may also face power outages throughout the week due to an expected windstorm. On Saturday, PG&E Corp., which serves 16 million people in Northern and Central California, said it may pre-emptively cut power to about 103,000 customers in 17 counties starting Monday to reduce the risk that its electric equipment could spark wildfires.

Mish

Comments (7)
Casual_Observer
Casual_Observer

My colleagues in Colorado Springs said they could smell the smoke at Pike's Peak.

CaliforniaStan
CaliforniaStan

That's what they get for not raking their forests, as Trump recommended. Climate change is a hoax. Odd though, how most of the fires are in federally controlled lands. The deep state must have prevented all the forests from being raked.

njbr
njbr

....To identify past droughts, scientists studied thousands of tree rings to find out how much – or little – rain fell hundreds of years ago. Scientists used historical data in combination with several computer model simulations to reach their conclusions.

One additional worrisome fact from the study was that the 20th century was the wettest century in the entire 1,200-year record. It was during that time that the population boomed in the western U.S., and that has continued.

"The 20th century gave us an overly optimistic view of how much water is potentially available," said study co-author Benjamin Cook, a NASA climate scientist, in a statement....

...Williams said that "because the background is getting warmer, the dice are increasingly loaded toward longer and more severe droughts. We may get lucky, and natural variability will bring more precipitation for a while.

"But going forward, we'll need more and more good luck to break out of drought, and less and less bad luck to go back into drought," he said...

numike
numike

Northwest Oregon is currently under an extremely critical fire weather warning. This is only the second time ever that the Storm Prediction Center has ever issued one for anywhere within the state Oregon. The other time was August 29, 2006. https://twitter.com/ORClimateSvc/status/1303025145552883713

