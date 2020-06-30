Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

Business Interruption Insurance is the New Battle

Mish

Companies with business interruption insurance want insurers to pay up over Covid-19 claims. But what do the policies say?

A battle looms over ‘business interruption’ coverage, which insurers say doesn’t apply unless there is physical damage, like from a fire, unless there is specific coverage for pandemics.

One of the biggest legal fights in the history of insurance has begun.

A cavalcade of restaurateurs, retailers and others hurt by pandemic shutdowns have sued to force their insurers to cover billions in business losses. A video berating the industry ran for most of June on a giant screen in New York’s Times Square, four times each hour around the clock.

“Insurance companies: Do the right thing,” was the chorus at the end of the video. Repeating the words were a musician, a dancer, a chef, a rabbi, comedian Whoopi Goldberg—and a New Orleans plaintiffs’ lawyer, John Houghtaling II, who paid for the video.

More than half of property policies in force today specifically exclude viruses. The firms filing the lawsuits mostly hold policies without that exclusion. Their argument for getting around the physical-damage requirement is that the coronavirus sticks to surfaces and renders workplaces unsafe.

What's the Right Thing?

Logically speaking, the claimants do not have a leg to stand on. If policies specifically exclude pandemics or viruses, that should settle the matter. 

But the amounts are huge. People and corporations will sue over anything. 

How Will Sympathetic Courts Rule?

That is the key question.

And no one knows how a sympathetic court will rule. 

Unfortunately, we will likely see different answers in different states. Some of it may depend on the answer to the question: How deep are the plaintiff's pockets?

What About Riot Insurance?

Will "riot insurance" exclusions come into play in the wake of George Floyd riots.

Of course. That will be a battle too, but a much smaller one.

Something for Nothing

The right thing is to quickly honor claims of anyone for businesses with insurance and quickly refuse claims if there is a virus or pandemic exclusion.

There may be some policies that do not fit either criteria. 

But expecting insurance companies to voluntarily pay up where there is an exclusion rider is ridiculous in these eyes.

If you want insurance to cover something, generally you have to pay for it.

Nonetheless, a monstrous legal battle has begun. And it is poised to get much worse.

Mish

Comments (7)
No. 1-3
Zardoz
Zardoz

You'd think the insurance companies would have priced pandemic risk into that policy. It's been known for years that this was going to happen, and there were probably even decent risk models.

Maybe they decided all that analysis would just make their policies more expensive, and harder to sell. Why bother with that?

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

"Nonetheless, a monstrous legal battle has begun. And it is poised to get much worse."

...

Re commercial leases. If governor closes businesses, does tenant pay, or not?

No one wants to take the loss. Impending suits will be epic ... in many cases a business's survival at stake (including the insurances').

Webej
Webej

The crucial question is going to be whether the government mandates are included in the business interruption policy. Pandemic doesn't have to factor in. Next question is to what extent governments can be sued for damages their policies have incurred.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Would It Take to Dethrone the Dollar?

No reserve currencies last forever. So what would it take to end dollar dominance?

Mish

by

thimk

Please Don't Breathe in the Elevator

Reopening is quite a bit harder than anyone thought.

Mish

by

Jojo

Trump is Trailing Badly in All Recent Florida Polls: Why?

In six Florida polls between June 9 and June 23, Biden leads Trump in every poll by a minimum of 4 percentage points and an average of 7.8.

Mish

by

Herkie

Trump Re-Tweets Video of Florida Man Shouting "White Power"

Trump re-Tweeted a video of a racially-charged protest and counter-protest in Florida, then deleted his Tweet.

Mish

by

amigator

Banks' New Dilemma: They Cannot Tell Who is a Good Risk

Are people paying their bills on time? Thanks to Covid regulations, there is no way to tell.

Mish

by

Curious-Cat

Texas Shuts Bars at Noon as Covid Cases Surge

The rollback of the reopenings escalates as cases surge to pandemic highs.

Mish

by

Carl_R

Dear Sean Hannity: Who Owes Whom an Apology?

Florida got it right and Texas got it right said Hannity on May 20.

Mish

by

CA2020

Covid-19 Hotspot Update: Why the Surge in the South?

Cases have been on the rise in Texas, Florida, Arizona, California, and Georgia.

Mish

by

BaronAsh

When Will the Exploding Number of Cases Lead to More Deaths?

The number of Covid-19 cases is at a new pandemic high. Deaths will follow.

Mish

by

JanNL

Trump is Behind in Every Recent Battleground Poll

Trump is behind in all 17 of the most recent polls in 6 key battleground states. In addition, Trump trails in the most recent Ohio poll.

Mish

by

Carl_R