Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

Broad Rebound in Consumer Prices But Still Benign Year-Over-Year

Mish

Prices rallied for the second month but year-over-year prices are still benign.

CPI Up 0.4% in August

The Consumer Price Index for August  increased 0.4 percent in August on a  seasonally adjusted basis after rising 0.6 percent in July. 

Key Points 

  • The monthly increase in the seasonally adjusted all items index was broad-based; a sharp rise in the used cars and trucks index was the largest factor, but the indexes for gasoline, shelter, recreation, and household furnishings and operations also contributed. 
  • The energy index rose 0.9 percent in August as the gasoline index rose 2.0 percent. The food index rose 0.1 percent in August after falling in July; an increase in the food away from home index more than offset a slight decline in the food at home index. 
  • The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.4 percent in August after increasing 0.6 percent in July. 
  • The sharp rise in the index for used cars and trucks accounted for over 40 percent of the increase
  • The indexes for shelter, recreation, household furnishings and operations, apparel, motor vehicle insurance, and airline fares also rose. 
  • The indexes for education and personal care were among the few to decline. 

CPI and Core CPI Year-Over Year

CPI and Core CPI Year-Over-Year 2020-08

Year-Over-Year Details

  • The all items index increased 1.3 percent for the 12 months ending August; this figure has been rising since the period ending May 2020, when the 12-month increase was 0.1 percent. 
  • The index for all items less food and energy increased 1.7 percent over the last 12 months. The food index increased 4.1 percent over the last 12 months, with the index for food at home rising 4.6 percent. 
  • Despite recent monthly increases, the energy index fell 9.0 percent over the last 12 months.

Poor Measure of Inflation

These indexes supposedly measure inflation.

They do nothing of the kind. The indexes do not include home prices, only rent.

The purported medical inflation is a joke. Anyone who buys their own medical insurance will tell you their costs are up more than the reported 5.9%.

Anyone in college has not been pleased with the rising cost of tuition and rent in college towns.

And anyone with an ounce of common sense knows the current stock market bubble is a measure of inflation.

Focus on Consumer Inflation is Horribly Wrong

Stock prices are not "consumer" inflation, but realistically home prices are. 

Regardless, the Fed's focus on consumer inflation ignoring housing, while averaging medical costs with those on company plans and Medicare is just plain wrong.

Central banks’ seriously misguided attempts to defeat routine consumer price deflation is what fuels the destructive asset bubbles that eventually collapse

For a discussion of the BIS study, please see Historical Perspective on CPI Deflations: How Damaging are They?

Fed Can Blame Itself

I am not blaming the Fed for the coronavirus and these shocks.

However, I am blaming the Fed for its erroneous inflationary tactics that blew three of the biggest economic bubble in succession: 2000, 2007, 2020.

Mish

Comments (6)
No. 1-6
jivefive99
jivefive99

Until oil/gasoline/diesel prices start going up, there will be no acknowledgment of any inflation, real or imagined. The 1970s were the only recent instance of mega-inflation, and we know exactly what caused that. Oil.

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

Free Money (fiscal stimulus)

Free Shelter (forbearance / moratorium rent and mortgage)

Of course, a pulse of inflation.

It will be paid back ... in spades.

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

Disinflation (deflation) will occur when credit tightens ... and it is ... todays drip:

The Mortgage Bankers Association's (MBA's) Mortgage Credit Availability Index (MCAI) continued to drop in August, an indication that lending standards are tightening. The index fell by 4.7 percent to 120.9 in August. In January, before interest rates started an unprecedented decline and servicers were instructed to grant forbearances to existing borrowers, the MCAI was at 181.9. It was benchmarked to 100 in March 2012.

...

"Mortgage credit supply fell to its lowest level since March 2014, driven by a reduction in supply from both conventional and government segments of the market," said Joel Kan, MBA's Associate Vice President of Economic and Industry Forecasting. "Additionally, both conforming and jumbo sub-indexes fell by almost 9 percent each, with the conforming index declining to the lowest reading since MBA's series began in 2011. Credit continues to tighten because of uncertainty still looming around the health of the job market, even as other data on loan applications and home sales show a sharp rebound. A further reduction in loan programs with low credit scores, high LTVs, and reduced documentation requirements also continued to drive the overall decline in credit availability."

Added Kan, "Jumbo credit availability has fallen around 59 percent since the pre-pandemic months, and data from MBA's Weekly Applications Survey showed that jumbo mortgage rates stayed over 30 basis points higher than conforming rates in August, which is another indication of the reduced investor appetite for those loans."

MBA Says Credit Supply Lowest in Six Years
MBA Says Credit Supply Lowest in Six Years

The Mortgage Bankers Association's (MBA's) Mortgage Credit Availability Index (MCAI) continued to drop in August, an indication that lending standards are tightening. The index fell by 4.7 percent to 120.9 in August. In January, before interest rates started...

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

Alan Greenspan weighing in on inflation. NOT bullish.

CNBC:

"But my overall view is that the inflation outlook is unfortunately negative and essentially the result of basically the huge increase in entitlements that are crowding out our private investment and productivity growth, which incidentally, not only importantly, is slowing down to about a 1% annual rate.”

KidHorn
KidHorn

I'm guessing used cars up for 2 reasons. People fleeing cities need a car since they can't use mass transit and are hesitant to invest too much in a new car thinking they may move back to a city once things quiet down. And people no longer commuting, so they see less benefit in buying a new car. A used car is good enough for their needs.

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

"Anyone who buys their own medical insurance will tell you their costs are up more than the reported 5.9%."

Check.

On a personal note, I have reached that milestone known as the Medicare enrollment period...so my thirty plus years of watching my healthcare premiums go up each and every year will be somewhat modified, although it won't be a radical change since I have no intention of retiring anytime soon. But healthcare insurance has been one of the biggest drains on my financial wellness throughout my self-employment career.

"Stock prices are not "consumer" inflation, but realistically home prices are. "

Check.

That's why I'm contemplating one more 1031 Exchange sometime soon. Rents will catch up here, and it won't take long with Cali and Oregon on fire. I am sorry for what is going on out there, but it will drive RE higher in some places.

I am expecting credit to dry up, which as someone named Mish once taught me, is deflationary. Props to Tony Bennett for his comment.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Huge Flaws in Trump's Eviction Moratorium

Trump suspended evictions through December 31. However, the rent is still due.

Mish

by

Snow_Dog

Trump Promotes Decoupling From China With No Clue as to How It Can Work

Trump proposes to stop trading with China. What would happen?

Mish

by

MasterMASKTdealer

Wildfire Smoke is So Dense that it Blocks Nearly All Sunlight

Mish

by

KidHorn

How Long Will It Take For the Airline Industry to Recover?

Estimates vary widely from 4 to 9 years depending on the source.

Mish

by

Casual_Observer

A Record 2 Million Acres Destroyed in California Fires

The worst fire season in history is underway in California.

Mish

by

vanderlyn

The Recovery is Led by Part-Time, Not Full-Time Employment

Since the April bottom, part-time employment has regained a much greater share of employees who were laid off.

Mish

by

Stuki

Trump Seeks Election Night Chaos and Is Likely to Get It

Trump and the Republicans in swing states are doing everything they can to disrupt counting of mail-in votes.

Mish

by

Casual_Observer

New Affordable Home Scheme is Guaranteed to Backfire

Affordable home promotions can't work and don't work. But Governments keep trying.

Mish

by

Carl_R

California Becomes a Furnace as Wildfires Rage Out of Control

More than 35 wildfires blaze across California amidst a record heat wave that has intensified the crisis.

Mish

by

Casual_Observer

As Trump Endorses Election Fraud, It's No Longer "Pretty Early"

Nate Silver sums up the phase of the election in a series of Tweets.

Mish

by

Nickelodeon