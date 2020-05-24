Brazil Is the New Covid-19 Epicenter

Brazil just passed Russia in total cases. Population adjusted, Brazil is a disaster.

Deaths in the EU are on the wane, and more slowly in the US as well. But Brazil is another matter.

In addition to being the new epicenter, Brazil's Indigenous People are Dying at an Alarming Rate.

Far from hospitals and often lacking basic infrastructure, Brazil's indigenous people are dying at an alarming rate from Covid-19 with little help in sight. The mortality rate is double that of the rest of Brazil's population, according to advocacy group Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB) which tracks the number of cases and deaths among the country's 900,000 indigenous people. APIB has recorded more than 980 officially confirmed cases of coronavirus and at least 125 deaths, which suggests a mortality rate of 12.6 percent -- compared to the national rate of 6.4 percent.

US Deaths Approach 100,000

Meanwhile, the chart shows US deaths will top the 100,000 mark within a week, most likely a few days.

Daily Confirmed Covid-19 Deaths

Brazil, India, and Russia are in uptrends, Brazil alarmingly so.

Flattening Curves

The European Union has flattened the case curve more than the US.

Yet, whereas the US was the leading contributor of cases, it's now the rest of the world.

Unfortunately, there are massive undercounts in Brazil, Russia, India, and Africa. So globally, it's worse than it looks.

In the US, the primary concerns have shifted significantly.

US Primary Concern Shift

Reopening Too Soon

Abandoning Social Distancing Too Soon

Return of Covid-19 in Autumn

Vaccine will not be ready in time or will not work

Reopening is fine, and arguably overdue. But by all means, get out and enjoy the sunshine.

But that does not mean throwing caution to the wind. Packed restaurants, bars, and churches are not good to say the least.

Sharing microphones in crowded bars is a definite no-no regardless of what officials permit.

For now, my karaoke weekends will have to wait.

Mish