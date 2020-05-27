Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

Boeing is the Tip of the Layoff Iceberg

Mish

Boeing announced more layoffs after recording zero orders but 108 cancellations.

Boeing announced over 12,000 Layoffs in the wake of plane cancellations and dearth of new orders.

Boeing Co (BA.N) said Wednesday it was eliminating more than 12,000 U.S. jobs, including involuntary layoffs of 6,770 U.S. workers as the largest American planemaker restructures in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The job cuts include more than 9,800 employees in Washington State. Boeing said Wednesday the “several thousand remaining layoffs will come in additional tranches over the next few months.”

Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun told employees in an email the “pandemic’s devastating impact on the airline industry means a deep cut in the number of commercial jets and services our customers will need over the next few years, which in turn means fewer jobs on our lines and in our offices. ... I wish there were some other way.”

Boeing expects 737 Max deliveries will start in the third quarter but it does not expect FAA approval until August.

Let's move beyond airlines for a look at what's happening.

Sorry We're Closed 

Sorry We're Closed

Challenger and Gray reports Retail Announces 114,327, Most on Record, as Retailers Close More Stores, File Bankruptcy.

Retailer Pier 1 Imports announced it would close all remaining 540 stores and try to find a buyer for its online business. It follows bankruptcy announcements from JC Penney, J. Crew, and Neiman Marcus.

Retailers have announced 114,327 job cuts through April in 2020, not only the highest January-April total, but also the highest annual total on record. It shatters the previous high of 100,518 cuts announced by Retailers in all of 2003.

Announced Retail Job Cuts Through April 2020

Announced Retail Job Cuts Through April 2020

Lost and Gone Forever

This time, most of these jobs are lost and gone for years, if not forever.

Malls in general are dying. 

9,300 stores closed in 2019, breaking the record of 8,000 store closures in 2018. According to Coresight Research, another 15,000 stores could close in 2020.

Fed Can Print Money But It Cannot Print Jobs

That's a nice saying but I did not come up with it. I can find at least three instances dating back to 2010.

Don't Worry, the Fed has Belts and Suspenders

One Belt and Multiple Suspenders

However, I can claim a sarcastic Don't Worry, the Fed has Belts and Suspenders

Unfortunately, all the Fed is doing is creating zombie corporations unable to survive expect with permanently low interest rates. 

Grim Economic Data

  1. May 8: Over 20 Million Jobs Lost As Unemployment Rises Most In History
  2. May 15: Retail Sales Plunge Way More Than Expected
  3. May 15: Industrial Production Declines Most in 101 Years
  4. May 15: GDPNow Forecasts the Economy Shrank by a Record 42%. It's 41.9% as of May 19.

Ripple Impacts May Last Years

The economic data has been grim and the ripple impacts may last for years.

Global COVID-19 Risk Ranges Up to $82 Trillion

To understand the total global risk, please see Global COVID-19 Risk Ranges Up to $82 Trillion

Ripple Impacts 

For a detailed synopsis of the state of the economy and the ripple impacts, please see The Economy Will Not Soon Return to Normal: Here's Why.

Anyone who expects a fast recovery out of this mess is delusional.

Mish

Comments (10)
No. 1-7
Zardoz
Zardoz

Are we on the right side of the V shaped recovery yet?

Sechel
Sechel

Boeing is more than the tip of the iceberg. Plane orders by the virtue of the dollars involved immediately show up in export and gdp numbers. i know nobody is talking much about it but i still expect the 737-max to be cancelled.

tokidoki
tokidoki

TikTok is hiring 40K people globally. Why make airplanes if you can make dance videos.

Mish should also join TikTok.

IA Hawkeye in SoCal
IA Hawkeye in SoCal

I worked at Boeing El Segundo for 2 years. They are known for ramping up and then laying everybody off, been doing it for decades. I don't know if Boeing is a accurate barometer.

I do see that gas prices and traffic are picking back up. Not like February but much more than April!

Mish, I'm only going off common sense here but that dictates that some jobs are going to snap back immediately, like dentists, hair salons, etc. Others will be on PPP until they decide in August if there are enough bodies present to justify employment levels. Does that predict more of a wavy recovery, than a letter shape?

I pay close attention to Vegas, I have friends and family there and I happen to have a buddy going June 4th, opening day. The city has said they will not have all the "bells and whistles" up in June, however bookings in the 3rd and 4th quarter are still strong. I am employed, I'm a comped Mlife member, and I will be there sometime this year. I imagine many others will too, people love enjoying themselves!

Zardoz
Zardoz

Maybe it'll be fun, maybe it'll be:

"And one by one dropped the revelers in the blood-bedewed halls of their revel"

We shall see...

STF
STF

@Mish , If you are an investor, which I believe the reason most of us are here... What do you do? Stock market is about to hit all time highs due to Fed intervention. So what gives? Does any of this analysis matter?

Blurtman
Blurtman

Nikki Haley was on the board of Boeing when they were cutting corners designing crashable airplanes. OTOH, Saudi Arabia put in a larger order for the planes, where crashability was a desired feature. Go figure.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Did Masks Become this Political Dividing Line?

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine was on Meet the Press, when he faced a pair of questions on masks.

Mish

by

Carl_R

Twitter Corrects a Trump Tweet With an Addendum

For the first time, Twitter inserted an information correction link into a Trump Tweet.

Mish

by

rickter10

Author of Bailout Nation Gets Bailout

Barry Ritholtz, Author of Bailout Nation, just got a bailout.

Mish

by

Stuki

The Economy Will Not Soon Return to Normal: Here's Why

Numerous chain reaction ripple impacts will delay the economic recovery. Let's start with a look at car rental companies.

Mish

by

Crypto Enthusiast

Trump Threatens to Shut Down Twitter

Trump threatens "Big Action" against Twitter.

Mish

by

yooj

Death Certificates Suggest Covid-19 Deaths Way Undercounted

Analysis of Michigan death certificates shows significant undercounting of coronavirus cases. Michigan is not unique.

Mish

by

Sista42

Brazil Is the New Covid-19 Epicenter

Brazil just passed Russia in total cases. Population adjusted, Brazil is a disaster.

Mish

by

BaronAsh

Why Isn't the Dollar Collapsing Given Trillions in Printing?

US Congress has authorized several trillion dollars in Covid-fighting stimulus programs. So what's holding the dollar up?I

Mish

by

Crypto Enthusiast

Trump Too Vain for a Mask in Trip to Ford Plant

Trump visited a Michigan Ford plant but refused to wear a mask when on camera.

Mish

by

RonJ

Don't Worry, the Fed has Belts and Suspenders

The Fed's balance sheet is approaching $7 trillion dollars. This is what Bernanke meant by suspenders.

Mish

by

Crypto Enthusiast