Boeing has Negative Jet Sales in September

Boeing reports No Jetliner Sales, Just Cancellations.

Boeing said Tuesday that it sold no commercial planes in September, and three orders for the grounded 737 Max were canceled. On top of that, Boeing is dropping orders for 48 more planes because it's not sure that financially troubled airlines will be able to close the deals. So far this year, orders for 448 Max jets have been canceled and Boeing has dropped another 602 from its backlog because of doubts about the sales.

MarketWatch reports Alaska Air forecasts 40% capacity cuts in Q4, more cuts into 2021

Alaska Air Group Inc. forecast fourth-quarter capacity to be down about 40% and said more than 4,000 employees, including pilots and mechanics, took extended leaves as it expects to slash capacity further into next year. “We are uncertain what shape the recovery will take, and we are continuously monitoring trends in demand to determine our capacity decisions as the situation unfolds,” Alaska ALK, -1.34% said in a filing Tuesday.

Airlines make most of their money on first class and last minute business class tickets but United Airlines CEO says demand for business travel won’t recover until 2024

United Airlines doesn’t expect demand for business travel to return to pre-coronavirus levels until 2024, CEO Scott Kirby said Thursday. Demand for corporate flights should start to recover by late 2021 or early 2022 but won’t get fully back to normal for another four years, Kirby said. The projection comes as large companies cut back of their staffing and keep what workers they do have at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic. United started furloughing more than 13,000 workers earlier this month after federal aid meant to keep them on the payroll expired.

Please note Singapore Airlines sells out meals on parked plane.

Singapore diners have jumped at the opportunity to have lunch on a stationary Airbus A380 parked at the city's main airport. Despite a price tag of up to $496 (£380), the first two seating dates sold out within half an hour. The airline has added two more dates, with diners signing onto a waitlist for lunch and dinner sittings.

I do not understand traveling to an airport to eat a $500 meal on a plane, but the plane sold out in 30 minutes.

This ridiculous novelty should wear off soon.

Mish