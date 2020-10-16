TheStreet
Boeing has Negative Jet Sales in September

Mish

Boeing sold no jets in September but did have cancellations of previous orders.

No Sales, Hundreds of Cancellations

Boeing reports No Jetliner Sales, Just Cancellations.

Boeing said Tuesday that it sold no commercial planes in September, and three orders for the grounded 737 Max were canceled.

On top of that, Boeing is dropping orders for 48 more planes because it's not sure that financially troubled airlines will be able to close the deals. 

So far this year, orders for 448 Max jets have been canceled and Boeing has dropped another 602 from its backlog because of doubts about the sales.

Alaska Air Forecasts 40% Reduction in Capacity

MarketWatch reports Alaska Air forecasts 40% capacity cuts in Q4, more cuts into 2021

Alaska Air Group Inc. forecast fourth-quarter capacity to be down about 40% and said more than 4,000 employees, including pilots and mechanics, took extended leaves as it expects to slash capacity further into next year.

“We are uncertain what shape the recovery will take, and we are continuously monitoring trends in demand to determine our capacity decisions as the situation unfolds,” Alaska ALK, -1.34% said in a filing Tuesday.

United CEO Says 2024 Before Business Travel Recovers

Airlines make most of their money on first class and last minute business class tickets but United Airlines CEO says demand for business travel won’t recover until 2024

United Airlines doesn’t expect demand for business travel to return to pre-coronavirus levels until 2024, CEO Scott Kirby said Thursday.

Demand for corporate flights should start to recover by late 2021 or early 2022 but won’t get fully back to normal for another four years, Kirby said. The projection comes as large companies cut back of their staffing and keep what workers they do have at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

United started furloughing more than 13,000 workers earlier this month after federal aid meant to keep them on the payroll expired.

Singapore Airlines Sells Meals on Parked Planes

Please note Singapore Airlines sells out meals on parked plane.

Singapore diners have jumped at the opportunity to have lunch on a stationary Airbus A380 parked at the city's main airport.

Despite a price tag of up to $496 (£380), the first two seating dates sold out within half an hour. 

The airline has added two more dates, with diners signing onto a waitlist for lunch and dinner sittings. 

I do not understand traveling to an airport to eat a $500 meal on a plane, but the plane sold out in 30 minutes.

This ridiculous novelty should wear off soon.

Sechel
Sechel

Order backlog is one of the least useful stats stock analysts quote. they're more like options than anything else which can be cacelled or delayed. Looks like things won't stabilizie until 2024 at the earliest based on quotes from the airlines. Not just Boeing but Airbus too

KidHorn
KidHorn

Boeing had better hope the defense side stays healthy.

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

Maybe Boeing can AirBnB a few dozen 737 Maxis.. float one on the Hudson and make it into a restaurant. They could call it Sully's.

Park one on a mountain up above the timberline and rent it for some kind of "Lost" weekend reality vacation package.

Any entrepreneurs out there.....feel free to take one of these ideas and run with it.

Sechel
Sechel

Anyone predicting when 737-max production ends. i'm still calling for an early phase out once Boeing satisifies what ever orders they manage to salvage

IA Hawkeye in SoCal
IA Hawkeye in SoCal

This is bad, so bad. There are tens of thousands of jobs that rely on these planes, from manufacturing and subcontractors, to pilots and aircraft mechanics. This nation is on the brink of chaos.

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

It occurred to me that the airlines could help themselves and everybody who might want to fly...by offering a free fast COVID test.....I checked, and it looks like United is already on it, as of a couple of days ago.

Airlines to start offering pre-flight COVID tests
Airlines to start offering pre-flight COVID tests

United Airlines will be the first to offer a pre-flight COVID-19 test, starting with a pilot program on flights from San Francisco to Hawaii.

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

Not looking to stir up the Freedom Chorus...but from the perspective of this healthcare pro (who is not working for the government).....it would be an excellent public health measure to make a test mandatory now for anybody who wants to get on an airplane.

TimeToTest
TimeToTest

Something tell me Boeing is not worried to much. The government has their back and while their stock price may suffer and the lay-off will be terrible, record bonuses will happen all the way around.

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

17 days till election and the economic data begins to turn sour faster and faster. Didnt I read black friday wasnt going to happen this year? How can you have stampeding crowds rushing for that $99 tv with coronavirus running wild.

Wasnt America supposed to be great by now, it has been four years!

