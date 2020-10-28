TheStreet
HomeGlobal EconomicsGlobal PoliticsAsk Mish
Search

Boeing Announces 7,000 More Job Cuts Due to Covid Slowdown

Mish

Boeing reviews jetliner production rates as airline traffic stalls.

7,000 More Job Cuts

In response to the Covid pandemic and reduced orders, Boeing Announces More Job Cuts.

Boeing Co. said it is reviewing jet production levels and plans to shed another 7,000 jobs by the end of next year in response to the mounting toll on the global airline industry from a fresh global surge in coronavirus cases.

The company expects to end next year with around 130,000 employees, having started 2020 with a workforce of 160,000, with the cuts including some layoffs.

Boeing’s sales fell 29% in the latest quarter from a year ago and the company burned through $4.8 billion in cash, further evidence of the mounting financial cost from the MAX crisis and fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

October Cuts Coming

Airlines announced major job cuts in October if there was not another Covid package in Congress. There wasn't.

Mass Airline Layoffs On Deck and They Will Hurt Trump

On September 30, I commented Mass Airline Layoffs On Deck and They Will Hurt Trump

American’s plan to cut 19,000 jobs will hit Arizona, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania. Spirit will cut about 1,000 jobs in Florida. United expects to furlough around 12,000 workers, even after reaching an agreement with its pilots’ union on Monday to avoid almost 4,000 job cuts. In addition, WARN filings show that there will be thousands more layoffs in these states from smaller airlines, concessionaires, airport restaurants, and other ancillary services.

That snip was courtesy of Bloomberg Mass Airline Layoffs in Swing States Would Further Imperil Trump.

And with a new Covid outbreak nationally, more restaurants will be shuttering. 

Mish

Comments (7)
mkestrel
mkestrel

Please feel to move somewhere else that makes you happy. Trump will have another 4 years and you will spend all of it here whining

numike
numike

yes but from what I am reading here in the middle west the Boeing fighter jet production is doing fantastic

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hunter Biden Story is All Shell and No Bomb

Every day we see another alleged "Bombshell" Hunter Biden allegation. I can logically explain, on many fronts, why there is nothing to the allegations.

Mish

by

wmjack

Nate Silver Blasts Trafalgar Polls as "Crazy"

Trump's supporters cite Trafalgar and Rasmussen polls as why Trump will win. Let's investigate those polls.

Mish

by

Carl_R

The Herd Immunity Theory is in Serious Doubt

Study suggests widespread long-term herd immunity will be difficult to achieve.

Mish

by

AussiePete

Covid Does Not Affect All Races Equally

Black, Indigenous, Latinx, and other people of color are the most impacted.

Mish

by

Carl_R

Covid Records Shattered In The US and Europe

Covid hospitalizations and deaths are on the rise nationwide.

Mish

by

Jojo

State Level Unemployment Benefits Are Rapidly Expiring

Unemployment insurance varies widely state by state. Those with expiring benefits are in serious trouble.

Mish

by

Mr. Purple

Trump Does Not Understand Trade, Jo Jorgensen Does

Trump is clueless about trade. His tariffs are a disaster. It's time for a change.

Mish

by

TonGut

Eight Reasons This is Not 2016

A quick check of the calendar says this is 2020. Politically speaking don't expect another 2016 Trumpian replay either.

Mish

by

Fast Falcon

France Is the Covid Epicenter of Europe, US Cases at Record High

A second wave strengthens in Europe, a third wave in the US.

Mish

by

bradw2k

Final Debate: Unforced Error by Biden on Energy, Lies, Missed Opportunities

The final debate is over. Both sides will say they won. Depending on what "win" means perhaps both did.

Mish

by

TrumpisFired