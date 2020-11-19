TheStreet
HomeGlobal EconomicsGlobal PoliticsAsk Mish
Search

Boeing 737 Crashes Caused by a Few Lines of Missing Code

Mish

The FAA certified the Boeing 737 Max on Wednesday. Here's the inside scoop on exactly what caused the crashes.

FAA Certifies the Boeing 737 Max

The Boeing 737 Max has been grounded since March of 2019 after two aircraft crashes killing everyone on board.

The first crash killed 189 people, the second crash killed 157.

On Wednesday, November 18, 2020, the FAA Cleared Boeing's 737 Max To Resume Passenger Service

After 20 months on the tarmac following two fatal crashes, Boeing's troubled 737 Max airliner has been given the green light to resume passenger flights, the Federal Aviation Administration announced Wednesday.

The plane's return to the skies will not be immediate, however. The FAA is requiring a series of design changes laid out in a 115-page directive. It also put forward training requirements for pilots and maintenance requirements for airlines.

"This airplane has undergone an unprecedented level of scrutiny by the FAA," Dickson said. "We have not left anything to chance here."

After the FAA announcement, the Air Line Pilots Association released a statement saying it "believes that the engineering fixes to the flight-critical aircraft systems are sound and will be an effective component that leads to the safe return to service of the 737 MAX."

Culture of Concealment

Boeing was aware of issues but did not disclose them to pilots or the FAA.  

Investigators found a "culture of concealment" as well as "grossly insufficient oversight by the FAA."

A Few Lines of Code

Leeham News author Bjorn Fehrm has interesting details in his take  FAA recertifies Boeing 737 MAX

Fehrm says "The 737 is a Safe Aircraft" and this "chain of events will not happen again on an updated 737 MAX".

Much of the discussion in from a pilot's perspective that is hard to follow but the key details are easy to understand even if you do not understand the terminology.

  1. The MCAS (Maneuver Characteristics Augmentation System) software was inaccurately classified as non “hazardous.”
  2. The inaccurate classification allowed a single sensor to control the MCAS.
  3. The MCAS was inaccurately coded.
  4. The original MCAS listened to the Speed Trim reset, “the Pilot trims,” instead of the correct “AoA is below the threshold again.” The result was MCAS trims, the Pilot trims, MCAS trims, the Pilot trims…. After 24 rounds in the Lion Air jet, the Pilots lost the race with MCAS.
  5. "MCAS went from a Pilot assist to a highly hazardous function by this single mistake in the MCAS software code. The whole drama came from the omission of a few code lines in the MAX Flight Control Computers software."

Boeing Changes

I describe the above in sufficient detail so we can understand how little in MCAS needed change to take it from a hazardous function to one that would have caused no trouble if wrongly triggered.

In addition to this change, Boeing has made additional changes to increase safety further. 

A single sensor no longer triggers MCAS. Both AoA sensors on the 737 MAX have to agree on the aircraft AoA, or Speed Trim including MCAS is deactivated (neither is needed to fly the plane. They are augmentation functions, i.e., good to have but not necessary).

On top of the dual-sensor activation of MCAS, its global authority, no matter what, is limited. The Pilot always has enough pitch control to fly the aircraft.

MCAS is Now Safe

To make MCAS safe, we only needed the correct reset criteria. But as the investigations dug deeper into how Boeing and FAA could miss how dangerous the original MCAS was, the requirements for changes grew. All eventualities, even remote ones, should be covered.

About Bjorn Fehrm

My Boeing contact who sent me the Leeham article notes Bjorn Fehrm is a former fighter test pilot and an aero engineer based in France.

Bjorn has said he would pilot the MAX as well as fly in it as a passenger.  

Most Expensive Lines of Code in History

  • Boeing is out $20 billion, not counting pending lawsuits.
  • 346 people are dead. 
  • 450 aircraft are grounded worth about $45 billion.
  • Mistrust of Boeing and the 737 Max will last for years.

Had a few lines of code been properly placed, there would not have been two crashes or 20 months of grounding even though other safety features were needed. 

In retrospect, it is not really the lines of code that were the problem. 

It was the "culture of concealment" coupled with "grossly insufficient oversight by the FAA."

Mish

Comments (11)
No. 1-8
Rocky Raccoon
Rocky Raccoon

I have talked many times with a couple of my pilot friends that pilots have become dependent on computers and are losing valuable skills in the air.

Anda
Anda

Hard to build redundancy into a computerised system where workable management is dependent on every input and calculation being correct. Centralised system gives major failure when it goes into error. The older mechanical alternative , say dual wires with one redundant, dual controls with one only for emergency etc. doesn't combine failure of any one facet of control with others. Usually it is found that disasters occur in those systems through unusual combination of simultaneous failure, whereas with the max failure was inbuilt to keep going to disaster repeatedly until the whole system was redesigned. This has happened mechanically as well on other aircraft previously, a design error for example , but then the first thing they do is ground all aircraft until cause is known. With the max and computer error they just decided to be able to blame the pilots :( .

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

I read several articles that explained that Boeing, in an attempt to compete with a new AirBus plane that was superior in design, decided to use larger engines than the Max was initially designed to use......which is what led to the need for the sophisticated fly-by-wire override in the first place.

The alternative would have been to go back to the drawing board and design a new plane from scratch....which they decided would cost too much and take too long.

"moving the engine nacelle (and a related change to the nose of the plane) changed the aerodynamics of the plane, such that the plane did not handle properly at a high angle of attack. That, in turn, led to the creation of the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS). It fixed the angle-of-attack problem in most situations, but it created new problems in other situations when it made it difficult for pilots to directly control the plane without being overridden by the MCAS.”

I expect the plane will be fine, given the scrutiny and the level of attention given to the problem and its software fix....but the underlying problem with the aircraft not handling well at certain angles of attack is not going to go away.

We can assume that any pilot who flies the airplane knows all about the problem now and has been vetted on the new system....and probably could avoid the problem in the first place by not taking the plane to the angle where it becomes vulnerable to misbehave.

I wouldn’t afraid to fly on one.....but that doesn’t make it a great airplane....and I think saying that a few lines of code “fixed the problem” is a little misleading.

One-armed Economist
One-armed Economist

I have long wondered why Boeing's purchase of McDonnel-Douglas (sp?) was not an anti-trust issue. Only 2 biggies - and they merge? Cozy Washington relations? Airbus was not a big competitor back then. Anyway, what if Boeing had have had a competitor? Could that have changed their behavior? After all they seemed callus and 'too big' to be challenged.

njbr
njbr

It is the same as the current "self driving" vehicles--where the driver is supposed to be in "watchful attendance" to the driving process.

Except, for most people, over time they drift into a deeper reverie, where the first reaction to an oncoming incident is over-reaction to something that has been ignored slightly too long.

The interface of human/machine is fraught with peril, even more so when the machine fights with the human for control.

KidHorn
KidHorn

I would guess the software wasn't developed and tested in the US. Most likely India. By people who have probably never flown in an airplane. You get what you pay for.

PreCambrian
PreCambrian

I haven't designed any flight control systems but I have designed many process automation systems. We used a PHA (Process Hazard Analysis) method which would have easily identified the issues with the MCAS. It would have been classified as a SIS (Safety Instrumented System) and with the hazard this high it would have used probably three AOA sensors, each of different type (to prevent a common mode failure) with 2oo3 (Two out of three voting) for any control action and at least two if not three processors (in case there was a failure with one processor). An alarm would have been indicated as soon as any of the three sensors did not agree within a designated tolerance. It is hard to believe that there isn't some type of international standard for the development of aircraft flight control systems like there is for process control systems (ISA 84).

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Experts Don't Know Where People Are Getting Infected

Experts are puzzled. They shouldn't be.

Mish

by

JG1170

The Long Dark Winter Has Arrived. Why Weren’t We Prepared?

We had time to prepare for a Covid Winter? Why didn't we?

Mish

by

KentaKadu

Trump Demands the Physically Impossible in Georgia

Trump wants signature checks on the Georgia recount. It cannot be done.

Mish

by

tgrdrgn

Georgia Secretary of State Pressured to Toss Legal Ballots

Secretary Brad Raffensperger (R) accuses Senator Lindsey Graham (R SC) of pressure to toss legal ballots.

Mish

by

Sechel

Sweden Bans Groups of More Than 8 After Covid Surge

Sweden announced a ban on public events  of more than eight people. Ministers urged the population to "do the right thing".

Mish

by

Anda

German Social Democrats Seek an Independent EU Army

The Social Democrats are fed up with tireless questions. They want to act.

Mish

by

KidHorn

New Google Pay App Will Compete With Banks

A New Google Pay relaunch is available and it will compete with banks.

Mish

by

KidHorn

Republican Leaders Refuse Last Chance Plot to Flip Electors

Kiss goodbye to the plot to use state electors to overturn the election.

Mish

by

vanderlyn

Hundreds of Companies That Got PPP Loans Have Gone Bankrupt

Recipients of PPP loans have filed for bankruptcy after the money ran out.

Mish

by

Jojo

How the Housing Bubble Was Reblown in 20 Cities

Case-Shiller analysis of 20 metro areas shows where the housing bubble was reblown and where it stalled.

Mish

by

LewisM