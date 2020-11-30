TheStreet
Black Friday Was a Bust, Will Cyber Monday Be Better?

Mish

On Black Friday, foot traffic plunged while online sales jumped. Cyber Monday now begins.

Black Friday Bust

For retailers without a strong online presence, Black Friday Was a Bust.

Roughly half as many people visited stores on Black Friday as they did last year, according to research firms that track foot traffic. Meanwhile, online spending jumped 22% from a year ago, making it the second-best online shopping day ever measured by Adobe Analytics.

On Black Friday online sales hit $9 billion, up 22% from last year, according to Adobe Analytics, which measures 80 of the top 100 U.S. e-commerce sites. The gain was near the low end of Adobe’s forecast, which had projected growth of between 20% and 42% from last year.

Meanwhile, foot traffic to stores on Black Friday fell 48% this year from last year, said RetailNext, which provides cameras, software and analytics to thousands of U.S. stores and shopping centers. Sensormatic Solutions, another tracking firm with cameras in stores, said in-store traffic fell 52% on Black Friday compared with last year.

It is unclear whether an early start to the holiday shopping season, the online Black Friday surge and an expected record day on Cyber Monday will be enough to offset the money lost from in-person shopping for many chains.

One Stop Shopping

Stores like Walmart and Target did much better than department stores. 

Covid-wary shoppers are reluctant to go to multiple stores and stand in multiple lines.

At a Walmart superstore, people can buy a TV dinner, a TV, and a game to play after. 

Cyber Monday in now in the batter's box.

Even though online sales on Black Friday were up, they barely matched expectations while foot traffic was a total loser for many stores.

All things considered, Black Friday was an overall downer but results varied widely.

I suspect Cyber Monday will be more of the same. We will find out later today.

randocalrissian
randocalrissian

Knowing supply chain has some fragmentation in spots, we completed 80% of our Christmas shopping well before Black Friday. I suspect a lot of people who have a basic grasp on economics have done the same. This summer I tried buying various watercraft, which was a joke on me (backordered 3-4 months). Not this time.

Lance Manly
Lance Manly

Interesting since everyone is talking up such a blockbuster holiday season. There a bunch of backups as noted in the linked article. Since:

  1. People have been loading up on crap the whole year.
  2. 20M people may be looking at their last unemployment check in a few weeks.
  3. I noticed that Briefing.com predicts a slight increase in UI claims

I wonder if the season may bust in relation to expectations. Time will tell.

As e-commerce booms, U.S. ports face traffic jams - Marketplace
As e-commerce booms, U.S. ports face traffic jams - Marketplace

It can be challenging to unload the surge in imports, especially when COVID-19 has limited the number of available dockworkers.

LawrenceBird
LawrenceBird

Any retailer that does not have a credible online store at this point in time probably should not be in business anymore. Even pre-pandemic it was necessary.

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

It is the perfect storm of pandemic, unemployment, uncertainty about future, and no trust in government that will drive economy lower. I really hope the vaccine works out but there is too much optimism that it will fix everything when there are many structural issues with the economy and debt.

Casual_Observer
Casual_Observer

I think the pandemic just peanut-buttered consumption so that more shopping is done from home evenly throughout the year. Cyber Monday is a bit meaningless this year because of it.

