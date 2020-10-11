TheStreet
Big Divide in the Restaurant Industry

Independent restaurants skid towards bankruptcy as large chains recover.

Who's Booming, Who's Not?

  • Well-capitalized large chains like McDonald’s, Chipotle and Domino’s are booming 
  • Your neighborhood independent restaurant isn't

The Covid crisis created a Big Divide in the Restaurant Industry

The coronavirus pandemic is splitting the restaurant industry in two. Big, well capitalized chains like Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. and Domino’s Pizza Inc. are gaining customers and adding stores while tens of thousands of local eateries go bust.

Larger operators generally have the advantages of more capital, more leverage on lease terms, more physical space, more geographic flexibility and prior expertise with drive-throughs, carryout and delivery.

A similarly uneven recovery is unfolding across the business world as big firms have tended to fare far better during the pandemic than small rivals. In the retail world, bigger chains like Walmart Inc. and Target Corp. are posting strong sales while many small shops struggle to stay open.

Chain Reaction

Smaller chains and independents often use local farms for supplies including organic foods. 

As independents struggle so does the local specialty farm.

The big chains can get a break or extension from creditors. 

Good luck to the locals once Pandemic relief expires (and that happened at the beginning of September).

Comments (7)
No. 1-7
Casual_Observer2020
Casual_Observer2020

Bankruptcy is healthy. Restaurants can open again once commercial real estate prices crash.

Felix_Mish
Felix_Mish

Didn't the chains get dispensation from Covid by getting themselves deemed to be critical infrastructure?

And, since such categories were created by a large organization (state governments), one would expect the best outcome for large organizations.

Question is: When will restaurants - and food preparation generally - be fully automated?

hassanbajwa
hassanbajwa

Fast-food chains and larger concepts won the third quarter, leaving smaller, mostly casual-dining chains behind, says RB’s The Bottom Line.
But when those sales are weighted based on size, they look much better: 3.3%.

A lot of that difference was due to service style. Limited-service chains' same-store sales averaged a 4% increase, while full-service chains' same-store sales averaged 0.9%. In other words: It paid to have counter service. It did not pay to have people bring food out to tables.

That makes a lot of sense. The best performances in the quarter all came from fast-food chains: Wingstop's same-store sales rose 12.3%. Chipotle Mexican Grill's increased 11%. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen's same-store sales were up 10.2%.

That makes a lot of sense. The best performances in the quarter all came from fast-food chains: Wingstop’s same-store sales rose 12.3%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s increased 11%. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen’s same-store sales were up 10.2%.

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

I have been ordering food in, small independent restaurants dont have the right business model for pandemics, delivery is key. I spoke to a restaurant owner and asked why he didnt partner with uber eats. He said uber want a huge cut, essentially all the profit, for delivering his food.

Pizza chains have their own delivery drivers and i assume big chains have leverage over uber eats to reduce fees over volume.

Once again, economies of scale win over specialized niches.

davebarnes2
davebarnes2

For us at ages 72/63, dining is a risky experience.
We have never supported chains.
We are slowly starting to eat in restaurants that have safe practices.

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

Same old story. The smaller high quality guys die out and the crummy chains do okay.

If Bartlett's goes bust, I don't know what I'm gonna do. It'll be like losing family.

