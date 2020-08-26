Mish Talk
Be Warned, NWS Says Hurricane Laura is "Unsurvivable"

Mish

Laura, now a very dangerous category 4 hurricane, barrels towards the US.

Unsurvivable Laura

The National Weather Service issued an unusual warning: Hurricane Laura is Unsurvivable.

The National Weather Service is reporting that "unsurvivable storm surge with large and destructive waves" will cause catastrophic damage from Sea Rim State Park, Texas, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana, including Calcasieu and Sabine Lakes.  This surge could penetrate up to 30 miles inland from the immediate coastline, the National Weather Service reports. 

Live Updates 

You can track Laura in many places. Here are a few of them.

Laura to Slam Texas and Louisiana 

Laura to Follow Path of Rita

Hurricane Laura is on a path to slam the Gulf Coast later today. The Refineries Prepare for Landing.

Hurricane Laura’s winds and storm surge threatened much of America’s fuel making and chemicals infrastructure. About a third of U.S. refining capacity, capable of processing roughly six million barrels of oil a day, is located within the storm’s potential path, analytics firm IHS Markit said. As of Tuesday afternoon, companies had closed or said they planned to shut around half of that capacity, IHS said.

Phillips 66 said it planned to close its refinery near Lake Charles, La. as well as nearby terminals and pipelines by midday Wednesday. Farther west, Chevron Corp. said late Tuesday that it planned to close its refinery in Pasadena, Texas.

Meanwhile, companies had shut down some 84% of oil production in the Gulf of Mexico as of midday Tuesday, according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, amounting to about 1.6 million barrels a day or roughly 15% of U.S. oil output.

LA Governor Activates Full National Guard

In response, Louisiana Activated its Full National Guard for the first time in 8 years.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said that more than 3,000 members of the guard are currently deployed, with that number to increase this afternoon. In addition to the personnel, 19 aircraft, 920,000 liters of water and more than half a million meals have been pre-deployed. 

About 2,000 hotel rooms had been secured this evening to help shelter people as a result of the storm and to also help with social distancing, Edwards said.  

 All commercial traffic along I-10 is being detoured north from I-10 to I-20, Shawn Wilson commissioner of the Louisiana Department of Transportation said at a press conference.  

Texas Anticipates Flash Floods

Texas governor Greg Abbott anticipates Heavy Winds, Flash Floods and River Flooding.

Abbott warned that “the one river that we do anticipate having the greatest challenge is the Sabine River,” which is along the Texas and Louisiana border.

Abbott said there will be a roughly 24-hour period where “there will be no ability for rescuers or operators to get in and assist you in any way.” 

The storm surge may reach 30 miles inland.

Over Half of City of Lake Charles LA to be Inundated

Calcasieu River flooding

The storm surge is likely to put Over Half the City of Lake Charles, Louisiana Underwater due to flooding of the Calcasieu River according to the National Weather Service.

At 13 feet, the record, half the city will be flooded. The crest is expected to hit 15.6 feet.

Be Safe

Be safe, don't expect to ride this out. 

Mish

Comments (12)
No. 1-6
PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

68 days till election. Trump will be there to throw paper towels!

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

Can DJT avoid a "Katrina" moment??

shamrock
shamrock

National Weather Service implemented a new prediction model a couple years ago and it's been horrific. As of yesterday it predicted Category 1. People are going to be stranded.

nic9075
nic9075

Didn't we go thru this with Harvey and Irma and then Maria??

Six000mileyear
Six000mileyear

(sarcasm) And a "leading economist" says rebuilding houses and roads destroyed by the hurricane will stimulate the economy. The "leading economist" declined to say if he intentionally built his house where hurricanes typically strike.

Zardoz
Zardoz

Well, I guess they won't have to worry about evictions.

