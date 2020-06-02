Be Careful, the Stimulus Payments Look Like Junk Mail

Randy Newman, 1999, was a visionary---Big Hat, No Cattle
Since I was a child
I've tried to be what I'm not
I've lied and I've enjoyed it all my life
I lied to my dear mother
To my sisters and my brother
And now I'm lying to my children and my wife
Big Hat, no cattle
Big head, no brain
Big snake, no rattle
I forever remain
Big hat, no cattle
I knew from the start
Big boat, no paddle
Big belly, no heart
Can't remember why I do it
Oh, maybe I can
An honest man these days is hard to find
I only know we're living in an unforgiving land
And a little lie can buy some real big piece of mind
Oftimes I wondered what might I have become
Had I but buckled down and really tried
But when it came down to the wire
I called my family to my side
Stood up straight, threw my head back and I lied, lied,lied
Big hat, no cattle
Big shoes, well you know...
Big horse, no saddle
He goes wherever I go
Big hat, no cattle
Right from the start
Big guns, no battle
Big belly, no heart
When it came down to the wire
I called my little family to my side
Stood up straight, threw my head back and I lied, lied,lied
Lied, lied, lied
Big hat, no cattle
Big head, no brain
Big snake, no rattle
I forever remain
Big hat, no cattle
I knew from the start
Big boat, no paddle
Big belly, no heart
Big boat, no paddle
Big belly, no heart