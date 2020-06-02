Mish Talk
Be Careful, the Stimulus Payments Look Like Junk Mail

Mish

Leave it to the government to design stimulus checks that look like junk mail.

This is a public service announcement.

That junk-looking credit card solicitation, just might not be junk.

The latest round of stimulus checks was issued in the form of prepaid debit cards — in plain white envelopes that don't bear any federal markings. 

Some people are throwing their stimulus payments away. 

The debit cards come in envelopes that say "Money Network Cardholder Services" and do not bear any federal markings.

Others received checks from the IRS.

Fees Apply

Note that some Fees Apply.

Who concocted this program?

Mish

Comments (8)
No. 1-7
Sechel
Sechel

what the hell? what moron designed this? i get real spam that looks more legitimate

xil
xil

i don't think you're likely to see return service requested on junk mail because i expect that costs the sender money when usps utilizes.

njbr
njbr

Randy Newman, 1999, was a visionary---Big Hat, No Cattle

Since I was a child
I've tried to be what I'm not
I've lied and I've enjoyed it all my life
I lied to my dear mother
To my sisters and my brother
And now I'm lying to my children and my wife
Big Hat, no cattle
Big head, no brain
Big snake, no rattle
I forever remain
Big hat, no cattle
I knew from the start
Big boat, no paddle
Big belly, no heart

Can't remember why I do it
Oh, maybe I can
An honest man these days is hard to find
I only know we're living in an unforgiving land
And a little lie can buy some real big piece of mind

Oftimes I wondered what might I have become
Had I but buckled down and really tried
But when it came down to the wire
I called my family to my side
Stood up straight, threw my head back and I lied, lied,lied

Big hat, no cattle
Big shoes, well you know...
Big horse, no saddle
He goes wherever I go

Big hat, no cattle
Right from the start
Big guns, no battle
Big belly, no heart

When it came down to the wire
I called my little family to my side
Stood up straight, threw my head back and I lied, lied,lied
Lied, lied, lied

Big hat, no cattle
Big head, no brain
Big snake, no rattle
I forever remain
Big hat, no cattle
I knew from the start
Big boat, no paddle
Big belly, no heart
Big boat, no paddle
Big belly, no heart

Carl_R
Carl_R

I presume these are going to people with no checking account. Had they sent a check, those people would have been forced to take it to a "check cashing" loan shark, who might take 10% off the top. Then some wise bureaucrat decided that if clearly marked them as "stimulus payments", keeping in mind that with a prepaid card it would be easy for any person to use, not just for the intended recipient.

It's a lose-lose situation. Regardless of how the government tries to get money to people with no checking account, there are going to be fees, theft, and lost payments.

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

"Who concocted this program?"

...

Kudlow?

Did a double take when he said The Administration considering a "back to work bonus" (to counteract the $600 / week ... on top of state UE benefits ... given to UE). Amazing.

JonSellers
JonSellers

The Trump administration at its best: thoughtless half-assery...

