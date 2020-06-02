Be Careful, the Stimulus Payments Look Like Junk Mail

njbr 2 hrs

Randy Newman, 1999, was a visionary---Big Hat, No Cattle

Since I was a child

I've tried to be what I'm not

I've lied and I've enjoyed it all my life

I lied to my dear mother

To my sisters and my brother

And now I'm lying to my children and my wife

Big Hat, no cattle

Big head, no brain

Big snake, no rattle

I forever remain

Big hat, no cattle

I knew from the start

Big boat, no paddle

Big belly, no heart

Can't remember why I do it

Oh, maybe I can

An honest man these days is hard to find

I only know we're living in an unforgiving land

And a little lie can buy some real big piece of mind

Oftimes I wondered what might I have become

Had I but buckled down and really tried

But when it came down to the wire

I called my family to my side

Stood up straight, threw my head back and I lied, lied,lied

Big hat, no cattle

Big shoes, well you know...

Big horse, no saddle

He goes wherever I go

Big hat, no cattle

Right from the start

Big guns, no battle

Big belly, no heart

When it came down to the wire

I called my little family to my side

Stood up straight, threw my head back and I lied, lied,lied

Lied, lied, lied

Big hat, no cattle

Big head, no brain

Big snake, no rattle

I forever remain

Big hat, no cattle

I knew from the start

Big boat, no paddle

Big belly, no heart

Big boat, no paddle

Big belly, no heart