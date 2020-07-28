Baseball Season in Jeopardy as Marlins Quarantined in Philadelphia

The Marlins were set to fly home to Miami Monday but their flight is canceled, as well as their home opener.

The Miami Marlins are Quarantined in Philadelphia casting doubts on the rest of the season.

After around a dozen Marlins players and two coaches tested positive for COVID-19, Major League Baseball is facing a major setback. Marlins CEO Derek Jeter said in a statement: "We have conducted another round of testing for our players and staff, and our team will all remain in Philadelphia pending the results of those tests, which we expect later today. We will provide additional information as soon as it becomes available."

City of Philadelphia Response

Phillies Quarantined Too

Questions Arise

Marlin Schedule Postponed Through Sunday

Season Lost?

Dr. Anthony Fauci says Marlins' virus outbreak could endanger MLB season.

The Season is 60 Game

The entire season is now just 60 games, down from 162.

The Marlin Schedule shows they can play at most 53 games. Four games with the Nationals have been "postponed" as have three with the Orioles.

The Nationals can play at most 56 games and the Orioles 57 (not counting the Philadelphia quarantine which will also cost at least one game for two teams).

Lost Philly Games

Schedule Revisions

Supposedly they will try to make up these lost games. Color me highly doubtful.

That leads to the key question:

Why Bother?

The answer is team do have to recover as much as they can, but really, 53-60 games?

