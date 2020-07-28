Mish Talk
Baseball Season in Jeopardy as Marlins Quarantined in Philadelphia

Mish

The Marlins were set to fly home to Miami Monday but their flight is canceled, as well as their home opener.

The Miami Marlins are Quarantined in Philadelphia casting doubts on the rest of the season.

After around a dozen Marlins players and two coaches tested positive for COVID-19, Major League Baseball is facing a major setback.

Marlins CEO Derek Jeter said in a statement: "We have conducted another round of testing for our players and staff, and our team will all remain in Philadelphia pending the results of those tests, which we expect later today. We will provide additional information as soon as it becomes available."

City of Philadelphia Response

Phillies Quarantined Too

Questions Arise

Marlin Schedule Postponed Through Sunday

Season Lost?

Dr. Anthony Fauci says Marlins' virus outbreak could endanger MLB season.

The Season is 60 Game 

The entire season is now just 60 games, down from 162. 

The Marlin Schedule shows they can play at most 53 games. Four games with the Nationals have been "postponed" as have three with the Orioles.

The Nationals can play at most 56 games and the Orioles 57 (not counting the Philadelphia quarantine which will also cost at least one game for two teams). 

Lost Philly Games

Schedule Revisions

Supposedly they will try to make up these lost games. Color me highly doubtful.

That leads to the key question:

Why Bother?

The answer is team do have to recover as much as they can, but really, 53-60 games?

Mish

Comments (5)
No. 1-5
Solon
Solon

meanwhile the NHL is safely in their two bubbles with zero positives in the latest battery of tests.

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

"Why Bother?"

...

NFL: "Gulp"

thimk
thimk

all those billions spent on new stadiums , many subsidized by municipalities.
Will we ever be singing this song again ?

Six000mileyear
Six000mileyear

The NBA is in the same situation since a player decided a gentlemen's club was the best place to buy a meal and then tested positive.

njbr
njbr

10 tests per player per week.

