Banks Get a $40 Billion Break From the Fed

Sechel 25 mins

What we learned after AIG is that banks cannot hedge the risk. The more CDS gets written the more risk there is. It can't be hedged. Lehman had counter-party risk with Goldman who had counter-party risk with JP Morgan who had it with AIG and Bear and back to Lehman. We wound up with so much systemic counter-party risk that it could not be managed to seen on the books of a single dealer. And the Fed never had the gumption to warn or deal with it, maybe the one entity that might have seen it. The regulators the Fed had at the banks were all effectively captured regulators. What makes it worse is these things are very profitable to write and trade and the models the banks use to never really looked at the tail risk and based everything on the last few years of volatility. Even today banks still use VAR.

Great book to read is Mandelbrot's Misbehavior of Marks

If you're thinking stock market here you're not even in the right paradigm. We're talking the credit markets which is way bigger and more vital.