At Least for a While, It Pays Better to Be Unemployed

Mish

In many states workers can do better collecting unemployment than being employed.

Please consider the Coronavirus Unemployment Calculator to determine when and where it's better not to work.

Under the CARES Act, Americans laid off due to the coronavirus receive an additional $600 a week for the next four months, ending July 31st or upon employment. In addition, the unemployment window has been increased in each state by 13 weeks.

Massachusetts generous unemployment policies combined with the stimulus means all workers making under $73,996 would receive more a week unemployed than they do from working.

Many of these salaries outstrip the state's median income, meaning the majority of workers would receive more from an unemployment check than a paycheck.

The stimulus package made significant changes to state unemployment. For the next four months, the unemployed will receive an additional $2,400 a month. Similarly, the added 13 weeks provides people longer to find a job in a new hostile job market.

The new package does mean a good chunk of the workforce are now receiving paychecks smaller than they would on unemployment. This includes workers in essential businesses, including hospitals and super markets, who are putting themselves in harm's way to keep society running.

This is ridiculous of course. The next stimulus measure needs to cap the benefit at some percentage below what people were making. 

Instead, the next package aims to increase the amounts and pay illegal immigrants as well.

For discussion, please see House Bill Will Give Direct Payments To Illegal Immigrants.

Sechel
Sechel

there are no jobs right now. efforts to pay companies not to lay off are wasting resources. we'd be better off giving them unemployment. great example are the airlines participating in the CARES act. They took the money and are already indicating and planning to lay people off after the grace period. they got free money and we got the same outcome.

the CARES act was ridiculous. companies getting free money , to skim off the top when it would have been far cheaper to send out unemployment checks. we're already finding fraud in many of these programs and many businesses will fail anyway. why get so upset about people making more for a few weeks with unemployment when companies abuse the system for far more. nobody is getting rich off unemployment.

United Airlines tells staff to take 20 unpaid days off before October and will lay off 30% of them
United Airlines tells staff to take 20 unpaid days off before October and will lay off 30% of them

United has warned some of its staff that the airline will sharply reduce hours and staffing in the months to come.

Lance Manly
Lance Manly

The trillions being printed by the fed to push up the stock market and save companies that went into deep debt to buy back their own shares is pretty ridiculous too.

QTPie
QTPie

Obviously this is completely ridiculous.

I understand people need help but I do wonder what possessed the government to decide that $2,600 a month (the 2,400 a month in the article is incorrect as there are actually more than exactly 4 weeks in a month) on top of existing state benefits is the magic number? Tack on state benefits and you’re looking at around $4,000 per month in most states. This is at a time when most folks also have greatly reduced childcare and commuting expenses, and on top of it all they’re getting the $1,200 stimulus payment.

Seems like the $600/week figure was simply pulled out of the politicians’ rear end. It’s a backdoor attempt at UBI I guess.

numike
numike

Cloth Masks Are Useless Against COVID-19 DUH!! https://www.infectioncontroltoday.com/mask-respirators/cloth-masks-are-useless-against-covid-19

