Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

Are You Overpaying for Stocks?

Mish

Think about earnings, earnings revisions, and how much you are paying to buy stocks.

Lance Roberts, Chief Strategist at RIA Advisors has the "Tweet of the Day" 

Too Fast, Too Furious

Buy the Unknown the Unwanted, the Unloved

Small Cap Valuations Through the Roof

Agree with Bianco on that.

Marijuana Legalization Coming?

My answer: Yes, if Biden wins, and perhaps anyway.

China-US Trade Souring

Reflections on Liquidity

Pent-Up Spending Coming

For how long no one knows, and that is what matters. 

I suspect something like a W- or square-root-shaped recovery with weak uptrends following that deep second-quarter decline.

Grim Economic Data

  1. May 8: Over 20 Million Jobs Lost As Unemployment Rises Most In History
  2. May 15: Retail Sales Plunge Way More Than Expected
  3. May 15: Industrial Production Declines Most in 101 Years
  4. May 30: GDPNow Forecast is Negative 51.2 Percent
  5. June 3: Bad Economic Reports? Yes, But They Were Supposed to Be Bad

Ripple Impacts

For a detailed synopsis of the state of the economy and the ripple impacts, please see The Economy Will Not Soon Return to Normal: Here's Why.

Global COVID-19 Risk Ranges Up to $82 Trillion

To understand the total global risk, please see Global COVID-19 Risk Ranges Up to $82 Trillion

GDP Projections Before and After Covid-19

GDP Projections Before and After Covid-19 Mish

I added that red line and expect a shape something like that. 

Why?

In addition to depleted savings and an expected huge change in attitudes on risk, presidents prefer to have a recession or weakness in the first two years of their term, not their 4th year.

The US is in recession now. After a weak rebound, it is not at all far-fetched to believe there could be another shorter double-dip coming.

Regardless, I believe the CBO projections in the above chart are optimistic for the reasons stated. 

For discussion, please see CBO Estimates it will Take 10 Years Just to Get Back to Even.

Mish

Comments (5)
No. 1-5
njbr
njbr

I'll save everyone the trouble--the fed will keep the values up.

There, I've saved a lot of electrons.

Good luck when the permanent change in trajectory is apparent.

There was a real break in long-term trend, the slope of growth really lessened.

Wait until you see this one.

But, but, but the fed....

Sechel
Sechel

Doesn't matter who is President. I like the dividend discount model but even using an earnings model using CAPE adjusted earnings we're simply paying too much for the next 40 years worth of earnings or dividends. Felt that way for a long time.

njbr
njbr

2010 was a mere kitten sneeze. There already were a lot of major changes in the pipeline before CV.

Spyguy
Spyguy

Mish, I think you should relax. You live in Illinois. With the COVID tax repercussions you won’t have any money to invest. If Biden wins everyone will be in the 50% bracket. You will beg for another shooting so you can get shoes for your family.

numike
numike

This Treasury Official Is Running the Bailout. It’s Been Great for His Family.
Deputy Treasury Secretary Justin Muzinich has an increasingly prominent role. He still has ties to his family’s investment firm, which is a major beneficiary of the Treasury’s bailout actions. https://www.propublica.org/article/this-treasury-official-is-running-the-bailout-its-been-great-for-his-family

This Treasury Official Is Running the Bailout. It’s Been Great for His Family.
This Treasury Official Is Running the Bailout. It’s Been Great for His Family.

Deputy Treasury Secretary Justin Muzinich has an increasingly prominent role. He still has ties to his family’s investment firm, which is a major beneficiary of the Treasury’s bailout actions.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Something Changed for the Better: Trump's Bubble Just Shattered

Lost in the wake of a gaseous debate over teargas and bibles, something good just happened.

Mish

by

jfpersona1

Trump Clears Out Peaceful Protest for Bible Photo-Op

Trump's gall has no bounds but his supporters defend it.

Mish

by

borderdenizen

"Law and Order" President in Hiding as D.C. Burns

It's a tense 6th night of protests with curfews in dozens of cities.

Mish

by

Blurtman

Ugly America: I am Appalled by What's Happening

Riots continue to spread in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Mish

by

Jdog1

Who is the Perfect Running Mate for Joe Biden?

Joe Biden is going through his VP vetting process, Who will it be?

Mish

by

PawnInTheGame

If Obama Said What Trump Just Did, Would You Support It?

Let's recap precisely what Trump said on Monday. Then I have questions.

Mish

by

Zardoz

CBO Estimates it will Take 10 Years Just to Get Back to Even

Covid-19 will have a decade-long impact on the economy according to the Congressional Budget Office.

Mish

by

Stuki

Protesters Attack CNN, Smash Cars in Atlanta and LA

Riots over the death of George Floyd’s death continues for fourth day

Mish

by

Jdog1

The Epitome of Rioting Irony and Ignorance in One Tweet

ESPN NBA Reporter Chris Martin Palmer made a fool out of himself with a pair of Tweets, one of which exploded in his face.

Mish

by

Mr. Purple

Bad Economic Reports? Yes, But They Were Supposed to Be Bad

The bad economic reports pile up. But there is nothing shocking about any of them.

Mish

by

Realist