Apartment Boom and Bust, Where It's Happening and Not

Herkie 4 mins

Zardoz put his finger on it, if the landlords evict tenants who WILL they rent to?

I feel lucky because I have been bitching about those 20 somethings down the street a few houses that were running a party house. Some nights they had as many as 12 cars in the driveway and parked on the verge. They had outdoor speakers and played cRAP "music" till well into the wee hours. One night just before 2 there was a lot of loud talk and a vehicle peeled out, must have been going about 70 by the time they got to the stop sign, about half an hour later I could hear it returning through the subdivision also at high rate of speed. BANG BANG BANG! Wiped out a street sign, a stop sign a small oak, and wrapped around a large oak. Woman was arrested and I think there were injuries.

All those bastards had a couple things in common, under 30 and collecting UI plus $600 per week PUA. They could not work of course because they might get Covid, but they could go to big noisy house parties.

Well, the week after the $600 ended I saw a UHaul in the driveway. The house is now vacant. THANK F'ING GOD! No more 3 a.m. partying.

But, there is a certain amount of housing stock in the country along with a relatively stable vacancy rate overall. If millions leave their units they will just have to go somewhere else. If the vacancy rate overall rises then that can only mean they are doing things like roommates or couch surfing, but that can only last so long. In other words, there is X amount of housing, and there are X amount of renters. Covid may shuffle them around some but it does not really raise or lower either number. So, at least temporarily I think a lot of people are gone back to mommy and daddy and again that will only be temporary.

Sure some are also buying rather than renting now, but that does not change the number of housing units available. Vacancy for owner and renter housing will rise, as people are foreclosed or evicted. But it just is not affecting prices at this point by much, if anything house prices to buy have risen.

I expect this to change as we clearly recognize we are IN a Trump depression. Right now people keep thinking that Covid is the problem and it will be over soon. It is the trigger but the underlaying problem is MUCH bigger. I also do not necessarily expect prices to fall either. A massive stagflationary depression is what I really expect. Later it may become deflationary, but at least for the foreseeable future watch as the system chokes on all that money.