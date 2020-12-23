TheStreet
HomeGlobal EconomicsGlobal PoliticsAsk Mish
Search

AOC Agrees With Trump's Request to Send $2,000 Free Money to Everyone

Mish

Trump Morphed Into a Mini Andrew Yang 

The political bedfellows have never been stranger.

Yesterday, Trump threatened to to Veto the bipartisan package. One of his reasons was the myriad of unrelated attachments. 

The other was Trump wanted to send out blanket checks, not of $600 but $2,000. 

AOC Hops on the Bandwagon

Free Money!

Free money for everyone. 

That's a populist idea that comes up several times every year. It was even a campaign issue.

Andrew Yang Chimes In

Please recall the presidential debates and Andrew Yang: This 43-year-old running for president in 2020 wants to give everyone $1,000 a month in free cash.

Freedom Dividend

Yang calls it a "Freedom Dividend". 

Damn, that's a name Trump would have used if only he thought of it first.

Yang wants $1,000 a month. Trump wants a one-time $2,000 payout.

Other Trump Ideas

Yep, it's very disappointing we do not have a balanced budget amendment to stop this nonsense.

Well, we can always use tariffs to balance the budget.

How'd that idea work out?

What a Disgrace

Finally, please note: Trump Calls Covid Bill a Disgrace, Refuses to Sign It

When do Yang, AOC, and Trump get together to hash out the bipartisan details of the "Freedom Dividend"?

Surely there is a compromise here somewhere. The way Washington works, expect $2,000 a month for everyone.

But with AOC openly on board, Trump likely to sign the disgrace then lash out at everyone again.

Mish 

Comments (18)
No. 1-9
njbr
njbr

I'm sure AOC also was in favor of the veto of the dense bill, too.

Trump/AOC 2024

Six000mileyear
Six000mileyear

President Trump is trying to buy votes in the GA senator run-offs. Many voters from both parties have had their incomes blocked through COVID quarantine. Trump's base would rather have no money go to foreign countries. Taking money budgeted to foreign countries and redistributing it to those in America is a better compromise in voters' eyes.

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

“Everyone" does not include everyone......just the deserving semi-poor, of course.

In the name of greater equity.

Rich people must be more heavily taxed. Like everyone with 100K earned income......you know, those RICH people....they don’t deserve to make that kinda money. They must be oppressing somebody.

Doug78
Doug78

If you create a lot of money from nothing and give it to some and not others then you have to expect that those left out would demand their due especially when the criteria for receiving said funds are unnecessarily complicated and frankly suspect. Adding riders to the bill is worse than being wrong, it is a mistake because it gives the impression or more likely the certitude that no legislator has actually read the bill in its entirety and therefor have no fucking idea what they voted.

Doug78
Doug78

Now we have two "populists" or whatever you want to call them agreeing on something fundamental which is not seen by the "rational" legislators or whatever you want to call them. Both of these "populists" represent significant parts of the population that are very unhappy.

jivefive98
jivefive98

At some point 51% of workers will have no work as their jobs will be replaced by a computer. This is guaranteed. If we were smart, we would take the time to find a way to "tax the computers" and skim off some of their productivity and return it to ... American citizens a la Andrew Yang. Dont do that and we'll eventually have food riots beyond belief. $2000 per person is doable even in a rational world. While we're waiting for one, cash to Americans in whatever form is very necessary at the moment.

Realist
Realist

I love it. This clown show is better than most other things you can watch these days. Though I am still anxiously waiting for Trump's coup attempt.

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

So why are we here? Why was Yang pushing for $1k for everyone? The reality is that most people that live in a city can't live off of $7.25 or whatever the minimum wage is these days. The fed keeps debasing the currency so unless you get a 3% inflation adjusted wage every year, it is mathematically impossible to keep up.

The last time minimum wage was 2009 to the current $7.25, why hasn't it gone up with inflation? At 3% per year adjustment, it should be $9.81 or thereabouts.

Mish has complained about people making more money staying home than working but the missing part is that the wage level wasn't right to being with anyway. $10/hr x 40 hr = $400. The stimulus checks were for what $600? That seems fair to me given that many people work multiple jobs and/or lost overtime when sent home.

This can't be sustained much longer, the past decade there has been an acceleration of debasing the currency and we've seen many mini riots over the country and it will only get worse with time. Crime is already exploding in major cities and it will only continue until something significantly changes.

Sechel
Sechel

Junior member if Congress. No influential committee posts

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Trump Calls Covid Bill a Disgrace, Refuses to Sign It

Citing preposterous graft in the 5593 page bipartisan Covid bill, Trump says he will not sign it.

Mish

by

Johnson1

Trump's Lost Opportunities, What Could Have Been

Trump will be gone in January. Close to half the nation will miss him or at least strongly preferred him over Biden. Let's discuss what might have been.

Mish

by

trendtracker

New Covid Mutation Is ‘Out of Control’ in the UK

Belgium and the Netherlands suspend travel from the UK as authorities assess impact of fast-spreading new virus variant.

Mish

by

AussiePete

The Law and Order President Encourages a Wild Protest

Trump asks you to be at a wild protest in DC.

Mish

by

Dodge Demon

Climate Change Is the New Fed Mandate

Officially, Congress sets the Fed's priorities but the Fed has independence on how to carry out its mandates. Unofficially, the Fed just adopted its own new mandate.

Mish

by

Eddie_T

California Continually Tries to Chase Away the Wealthy

The California legislature proposes scheme after scheme to tax the wealthy.

Mish

by

Jojo

"Simple Math" Election Lies By the Gateway Pundit

If you get your news from the Gateway Pundit you are getting a pack of political errors if not purposeful lies.

Mish

by

Herkie

Hackers Break Into the US Treasury, Nuclear Agency, Microsoft, and 18,000 Companies

Sophisticated hackers broke into numerous government agencies and at least 18,000 US companies.

Mish

by

bradw2k

Congress Reaches a Virus Deal: What's In It?

A deal is reached. Let's look inside.

Mish

by

Eddie_T

The Real-Time Poverty Rate Rose to 11.7% in November

After falling between April and June thanks to stimulus checks, the poverty rate has increased every month since.

Mish

by

MATHGAME