Another Good Reason for No Student Loan Bailout

The subject of student loan debt cancellation keeps resurfacing. Let's recap why it's a bad idea starting with a new study by Wharton.

How Student Loan Forgiveness Could Increase Inequality

Wharton’s Sylvain Catherine and University of Chicago’s Constantine Yannelis explain How Student Loan Forgiveness Could Increase Inequality

Forgiveness of outstanding student loans has been a recurring theme in policy debates on the roughly $1.6 trillion in such debt that the U.S. government and private lenders hold. Calls for such forgiveness have increased now as the Joe Biden administration prepares to assume office.

However, partial or full student loan forgiveness is “regressive,” according to a recent working paper, titled “The Distributional Effects of Student Loan Forgiveness,” by Wharton finance professor Sylvain Catherine and Constantine Yannelis, professor of finance at the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business. The paper’s findings are being actively discussed on Twitter.

“Any policy that is a universal loan forgiveness policy or a capped forgiveness policy — say forgiving debt up to $50,000 — is going to give most of the dollars in forgiveness to upper-income individuals,” said Yannelis, who was interviewed along with Catherine on the Wharton Business Daily radio show on SiriusXM. 

Moral Hazard

Wharton presents a very good reason but the mortal hazard aspect is an even better one. 

I discussed the moral hazard aspect  in Biden Is Off to a Bad Start Under Progressive Pressure

Here's a recap.

Rogue Executive Actions

Biden is already bending to the wishes of Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders to want to forgive student loans. 

Schumer held a press conference alongside Democratic Congressmen-elect Ritchie Torres, Mondaire Jones and Jamaal Bowman of New York, during which the group announced they have “come to the conclusion” that Biden can “forgive $50,000 of debt the first day he becomes president.”

Even if legal, this is a terrible idea. It mainly benefits middle-class whites and unfairly so.

Less Education for Your Buck

Less Education for your buck

The above chart is from US College Tuition & Fees vs. Overall Inflation.

Costs accelerated when Congress passed the “Bankruptcy Abuse Prevention and Consumer Protection Act of 2005”.

That act, which Republicans wanted and Bush signed made student debt non-dischargeable in bankruptcies. 

Disease vs Symptoms

I graduated from the University of Illinois in 1976 with a degree in Civil Engineering. The cost of tuition was $250 a semester when I entered college in 1971.

Some blame states for not contributing to education. Indeed, states would would not raise taxes to cover escalating costs because of voter backlash.

But that is blaming the disease on the symptom. The disease was then and still is high administration costs, public unions, outrageous coaching contracts, unbelievable pensions, and serious lack of competition. 

The “Bankruptcy Abuse Prevention and Consumer Protection Act of 2005” made matters much worse.

For discussion, please see The Debt Deflation Guarantee Act of 2005.

Huge Moral Hazard

Debt discharge is a huge moral hazard that encourages more overpaying for useless degrees. 

It will do nothing to address the cost of higher education.

We need more competition, more accredited schools, more alternatives, and less public union graft.

Forgiving debt fosters less competition and more graft and does nothing to fix any fundamental issues.

BobHertz
BobHertz

Thanks for an excellent article. What we could do is to allow bankruptcy for any student debtor who cannot get income-based repayment and is drowning in payments. That is a relatively small number who are really suffering.

For most student debtors, the monthly payments are about what they would incur for a modest new car, $300 to $400 a month. If they have a good job, they can handle this. If they cannot find a good job, they can get income-based repayment in most cases. (although the process of doing so can be needlessly complicated.) If they cannot get income based repayment, let them declare bankruptcy.

If Biden really could forgive the first $50,000 in debts, that would cut government revenues from loan repayments by at least $50 billion a year, and for many years. That would argue that Congress must be involved.

shamrock
shamrock

Wont new student debt start accumulating on day 2 of the biden administration?

Webej
Webej

Discharging debts by the AOC's of this world by making plumbers and hair-dressers pay taxes ... shameful.

They should make it possible to discharge the debt in bankruptcy, but the universities and colleges should absorb the fall instead of the tax-payer.

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

The whole narrative is a lie.

Although the media (I heard the typical pitch yesterday on public radio) tells a story about “unmanageable student loans that are crushing young people with debt” the actual numbers don’t reflect that.

The typical defaulter is not a college grad at all, but rather someone who borrowed around $10K to attend a trade school of some kind. It doesn’t matter much whether he/she graduated or not. They just can’t get work that pays enough to let then service a modest amount of debt.

The defaulter is also much more likely to be closer to middle age, and a person of color, too, for what it’s worth. Look it up. Many of these for-profit trade schools and “colleges"are also minority owned businesses that make a ton of money for somebody. The student loan mill is a scam, at that level. It’s not that different than the mortgage scams that were perpetuated in the early 2000’s subprime mortgage scandal.

Let me quote from the 2015 Brookings Institution paper:

"These data show that to the extent that there is a crisis, it is concentrated among borrowers who attended for-profit schools and, to a lesser extent, 2-year institutions and certain other nonselective institutions. We refer to these borrowers as “nontraditional” because, as students, they tend to be older, often enroll less than full time, and are living independently of their parents, and also because historically there were relatively few for-profit students and because 2-year students rarely borrowed. "

"As a result, in 2000 these borrowers represented a small share of all federal student loan bor- rowers and an even smaller share of loan balances."

"However, during and soon after the recession, the number of nontraditional borrowers grew to represent almost half of all new borrowers. They experienced poor labor market outcomes, had few family resources, and owed high debt burdens relative to their earnings. Their default rates sky- rocketed."

"Of all the students who left school, started to repay federal loans in 2011, and had fallen into default by 2013, about 70 percent were non- traditional borrowers."

"In contrast, the majority of undergraduate and graduate borrowers from 4-year public and private (nonprofit) institutions, or “traditional borrowers,” have experienced strong labor market outcomes and low rates of default, despite having the largest loan balances and facing the severe headwinds of the recent recession. While the number of traditional borrow- ers also increased rapidly over time, recent borrowers’ family backgrounds and labor market outcomes are not much different from their peers’ in ear- lier years, especially for graduate students and undergraduates at relatively selective institutions."

"In fact, traditional borrowers earned more, on average, in 2013 than their peers had in 2002. recent borrowers in 2002.”

looneytextfall15bpea.pdf
                                              ----------------------------

I predict that there will be forgiveness, but it will only be at that $10K level that’s been kicked around....just enough to wash away most of the the defaults. They will do it for all the loans, so the people who are paying their loans back will get a break.....but I’m fine with that....because the interest rates should have never been so high in the first place.

In my view the the rates are part of the problem. They should be much lower. Why does the government need to charge a high rate of interest?

Fwiw, tuition is still way too high in states (like mine) with no public unions. At real colleges I mean.

I think the management layer is a big part of the problem....and that management layer is problematic in many ways, because they have way too much say in how universities are run these days. Bu that’s another story.

FromBrussels
FromBrussels

What a crazy nation the US of A is ....Students in most european countries don' t have debt, worst case they owe some money to friends or relatives, that's all! I don t think your students are smarter than ours are they, despite all that debt ?

