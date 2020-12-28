An Override and Blockages Are On the Way in Congress

Trump demanded changes and Pelosi will put them to a vote.

Trump Signs Covid Bill, Makes Demands

Yesterday, Under Bipartisan Pressure Trump Signed the Covid Bill.

He then issued an unusual Statement On the Covid Bill demanding many changes.

Trump's List of Demands

Increase payments to individuals from $600 to $2,000. A family of four would receive $5,200. Focus strongly on the very substantial voter fraud which took place in the November 3 Presidential election. Repeal section 230 of the communications decency act.

Trump's Lies

Trump claims "The House and Senate have agreed to focus strongly on the very substantial voter fraud which took place in the November 3 Presidential election." The House and Senate did no such thing. Trump says "Congress has promised that Section 230, which so unfairly benefits Big Tech at the expense of the American people, will be reviewed and either be terminated or substantially reformed." Congress made no such promise.

House to Vote on Some of Trump's Demands

$2,000 Stimulus Checks : The House will vote Monday evening on the legislation to increase the checks to $2,000, from $600 per adult and per child for individuals with adjusted gross incomes under $75,000.

: The House will vote Monday evening on the legislation to increase the checks to $2,000, from $600 per adult and per child for individuals with adjusted gross incomes under $75,000. NDAA Defense-Policy Bill : Trump vetoed the $740.5 billion defense proposal which includes a measure to remove Confederate names from military bases. Status: Congress to vote on overriding President Trump’s veto.

: Trump vetoed the $740.5 billion defense proposal which includes a measure to remove Confederate names from military bases. Status: Congress to vote on overriding President Trump’s veto. Section 230: Trump demands a repeal section 230 of the communications decency act either as part of the defense bill or a separate bill. Status: None. This is hot air.

The Senate will return from Christmas break tomorrow and it's likely Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will make a statement.

Pressure on Republicans

Amusingly, the Democrats Agree With Trump's Request to Send $2,000 Free Money to Everyone.

Despite Trump's pressure, I do not expect Republicans to go along with Trump's spending proposal.

Defense Bill Veto Math

The Senate voted 84-13 (7 Republicans and 6 Democrats) on the NDAA bill. The House vote was 335-78. Both are veto-proof majorities.

However, some Republicans now say they will side with Trump on the override vote.

It takes a two-thirds majority to override a veto. In the Senate, that is 67 votes.

84-67 = 17.

A veto override appears likely, pending what McConnell has to say tomorrow.

Mish