Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

American Airlines is in Deep Financial Stress

Mish

American Airlines does not have the financing for Boeing 737 Max aircraft it ordered. Repercussions are many.

In addition to not having financing, The company does not have sufficient passengers. So AA Threatens to Cancel Some Orders.

American executives told their Boeing counterparts in recent weeks they didn’t have sufficient financing for some of their MAX orders and would have to cancel them unless Boeing helped secure funding for the jets, the people familiar with the matter said.

Airlines and plane makers often posture during such negotiations, but the American-Boeing friction marks a twist in the 737 MAX saga. It was American whose push for a new fuel-efficient jet in 2011 helped spur Boeing to develop the MAX, an updated version of its decades-old 737 workhorse, rather than a new single-aisle aircraft.

For Boeing, losing American Airlines ’ 737 MAX orders would add to the Chicago aerospace giant’s worsening financial woes. After a loss of $636 million last year, it has announced plans to sharply reduce production and shed 10% of its 160,000-employee workforce.

In June, Norwegian Air Shuttle AS A became the latest airline to walk away from the 737 MAX, saying it was canceling its orders for 92 of the jets. That followed 313 earlier cancellations by other customers this year.

United Warns It May Cut 36,000 Employees

On July 8, I noted United Warns It May Cut 36,000 Employees

On June 30, the New York Times reported Airbus, Expecting Long Slump in Air Travel, Will Slash 15,000 Jobs.

Airbus CEO, Guillaume Faury, said he didn’t expect air travel to return to pre-virus levels before 2023 and potentially not until 2025.

Cascading Stress

Layoffs in the airlines leads to layoffs at the plane makers. Airlines in stress puts further stress on Boeing and Airbus. 

A Surge in Small Business Bankruptcies is Underway

Nearly everywhere you look there is cascading stress. A Surge in Small Business Bankruptcies is Underway

We can debate what the Next Stimulus Will Look Like, but many of these jobs are not  coming back, ever.

Mish

Comments (4)
No. 1-3
Stuki
Stuki

Looks like your answering the question in the "What Will the Next Covid Stimulus Bill Look Like?" post:

It will include debasing and taxing the productive, in order to ensure idle "bondholders", "pensioners", "investors", stockholders", "banks", "funds" and other waste, won't have to take a market loss on their "investment" in AA and Boeing. Nor any other useless zombie.

After all, it's America. Land of Useless Leeches feeding off competent productives...

Sechel
Sechel

aircraft orders are never as firm as they seem. I'm still somewhat surprise that Boeing is going ahead with certification. I don't expect the plane to survive long. It will surely go down as the Chevy Corvair of passenger jets. Maybe Boeing builds it and just satisfies existing orders I think the one thing saving Boeing is that Airbus doesn't have the capacity to fill those orders which is ironic considering airlines are short on cash and right now airlines don't need that much capacity. The E.U. isn't permitting Americans to fly over to Europe and with infections and deaths rising I don't see that reversing.

Would love to be a fly on the wall at Boeing's board room but I have to believe they are having discussions about replacing it and just can't figure out the funding quite yet. It's an important market segment. The world has moved away from jumbo jets and the seating capacity of the 737-max is at a sweet spot. once airlines recover which will take several years they'll want planes of this size that can operate with fuel efficiency

there's no way Boeing will provide financing for American Airlines. Not in their current shape. And would they be able to do that other airlines would ask for the same. I suspect they'll permit American Airlines to delay the order and try to work out some deal where the order isn't cancelled and still not filled. They need the chicanery to keep lenders and stock holders happy assuming they play along with the rouse.

tokidoki
tokidoki

No problem. Dave Portnoy and his army of monkeys will trade AA to the very end. If they could do it with Hertz, they sure could do the same s*** here.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Does the Covid Surge Compare to the New York Peak?

The unfortunate short answer is "not pretty".

Mish

by

lensman888

Trump Throws in the Towel on Phase 2 Deal With China

Phase 2 and likely even phase 1 of Trump's are headed for the gutter.

Mish

by

Sechel

Sweden's Covid Experiment is Now a Certified Failure

Sweden gained nothing from less social distancing restrictions.

Mish

by

Advancingtime

What Will the Next Covid Stimulus Bill Look Like?

There will be another Covid stimulus package from Congress. But Democrats and Republicans have competing views.

Mish

by

Stuki

Coronavirus Surge in Oklahoma Linked to Trump Rally

Covid cases in Oklahoma sured to a record high this week. Timing suggests the Trump rally in Tulsa is to blame.

Mish

by

MATHGAME

It Takes 3 Weeks to Escape Illinois

Why 3 weeks? That's how long it takes to reserve a one-way U-Haul outbound.

Mish

by

JanieM

12 States Hit New Record Highs in Covid Cases

Mish

by

Casual_Observer

Fewer People Pay Their Rent on Time in July

The percentage of people paying rent so far this month fell 2.3% to 77.4%. Data is as of  as of July 6.

Mish

by

Jojo

Humans are Better But Tyson Turns to Robots

Machines cannot match human skills at processing meat but the coronavirus has forced Tyson's hand.

Mish

by

Tameyers

Trump Claims to Have Saved 51 Million Jobs

Mish

by

Curious-Cat