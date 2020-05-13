America is Partially Reopening. What are Your Limits?
Mish
Will You Go to a Bar? Concert? Restaurant?
Statista has an Interesting Poll on Covid-19 reopening activities.
My Answers
- I seldom go to movies and would definitely avoid them.
- I miss pubs very much, especially weekend karaoke. But microphone sharing is one of the riskiest things. I will suffer longer.
- I don't like sporting events or indoor concerts or gyms at all and would not go anyway.
- I miss eating out, especially on weekends. After dining out, we do karaoke. This is a perhaps, except for the karaoke part. It would depend on the place, the crowds, and distancing.
- I don't frequent malls, but if I was so inclined, I would go unless they were packed. If there were too many people, I would leave.
- I would go to museums if they were not crowded, but this is not an activity I normally do.
- I cut my own hair, miserably, and it is short enough to postpone the decision. When I get tired of my bad cuts I will reconsider. But perhaps I get better and save the time and money.
- Supermarkets are already in. I am pretty careful when I am in one. Thay have not been crowded.
I doubt if I am close to the typical person, but my answers seem to be in the ballpark.
Yet, most things are clustered around the 45-55% level. This is higher than I expected, especially for pubs and bars.
Two Caveats
- What people say they will do and what they actually do may be totally different things.
- What happens 6-8 weeks from now will very much depend on the results over the next 3-4 weeks.
Heaven help us if there is a second major wave and other panic.
Meanwhile the shutdown costs keep piling up. I expect millions of small businesses may fail.
For discussion of one owner's reaction, please see Closing Permanently "Thank You From the Bottom of Our Hearts"
Is Sweden's Herd Immunity Strategy the Best We Can Do?
Mish