America is Partially Reopening. What are Your Limits?

Mish

State-by-state, Covid-19 restrictions are lifting. Some people are ready to do anything, most aren't.

Will You Go to a Bar? Concert? Restaurant?

Statista has an Interesting Poll on Covid-19 reopening activities.

My Answers

  • I seldom go to movies and would definitely avoid them.
  • I miss pubs very much, especially weekend karaoke. But microphone sharing is one of the riskiest things. I will suffer longer.
  • I don't like sporting events or indoor concerts or gyms at all and would not go anyway.
  • I miss eating out, especially on weekends. After dining out, we do karaoke. This is a perhaps, except for the karaoke part. It would depend on the place, the crowds, and distancing.
  • I don't frequent malls, but if I was so inclined, I would go unless they were packed. If there were too many people, I would leave.
  • I would go to museums if they were not crowded, but this is not an activity I normally do.
  • I cut my own hair, miserably, and it is short enough to postpone the decision. When I get tired of my bad cuts I will reconsider. But perhaps I get better and save the time and money.
  • Supermarkets are already in. I am pretty careful when I am in one. Thay have not been crowded.

I doubt if I am close to the typical person, but my answers seem to be in the ballpark. 

Yet, most things are clustered around the 45-55% level. This is higher than I expected, especially for pubs and bars.

Two Caveats 

  1. What people say they will do and what they actually do may be totally different things.
  2. What happens 6-8 weeks from now will very much depend on the results over the next 3-4 weeks.

Heaven help us if there is a second major wave and other panic.

Meanwhile the shutdown costs keep piling up. I expect millions of small businesses may fail. 

For discussion of one owner's reaction, please see Closing Permanently "Thank You From the Bottom of Our Hearts"

Is Sweden's Herd Immunity Strategy the Best We Can Do?

Mish

Comments
No. 1-10
Sechel
Sechel

I just want States and the Federal government to stick to a plan put forward by health professionals and not let politics and special interests drive decision making. that said i'll probably avoid any situations that entail being in large groups where social distancing isn't possible until a vaccine or treatment becomes available.

I'm nervous enough coming to work when the a co-worker is sick and the flu is making the rounds. this is a bit worse

its almost a certainty there will be a 2nd wave. Question is whether states and federal gov't have an effective strategy ready. maybe they do, but it doesn't feel that way, not when Trump blocks the CDC from releasing effective guidelines

Sechel
Sechel

i cut my own hair for years, bought an oster 76 and do it weekly. the ROI was fantastic. Gave up theaters almost two decades ago

bubblelife
bubblelife

My answers are similar to yours. At the beginning of March I was on my gym's treadmill listening to a woman nearby with a hacking cough. The next day I bought a set of dumbbells and resistance bands. I'm loving my home workouts and really enjoying cycling instead of the usual cardio machines. Mish and karaoke? I would love to see a video of one of your performances.

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

"What happens 6-8 weeks from now will very much depend on the results over the next 3-4 weeks."

...

Key. My wife and I already discussed and we're going to continue current routine for 3 weeks after opening to see if spike occurs.

One change is I have a haircut appointment next week. First one of the day. The rules are 50% capacity / appointment only / masks for both parties.

randocalrissian
randocalrissian

The relative percentages just about match with my risk multi-ranking of these activities. I would defintely do supermarkets (been the errand guy for family for two months now), hairdresser, museum, and big box stores (have done a few times since lockdown).

For the rest of the list, sporting events and restaurants are the only two highly desirable outings for me, but both can and likely will wait for many months perhaps into 2021 before I venture there.

Bars I have always looked for reasons to avoid, this makes it easy perhaps forever. Theater is months off and low interest. Concerts are something I can't imagine attending (the crowded SRO kind, not the each person gets a theater seat kind) for at least one year, or six to nine months after this event wraps up whichever is longer.

Family vacation for 50th bday to Costa Rica in December will be canceled most likely when our full payment deadline comes. Would have been interesting to see air travel listed here.

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

Jerome Powell speech this morning. Two absolute laughers:

...

"There was no economy-threatening bubble to pop and no unsustainable boom to bust."

"When this crisis is behind us, we will put these emergency tools away."

Corto
Corto

I have been and am going to work in our office daily since the start. We are deemed essential and it keeps me from going crazy. I live in IL, and Pritzker just said he thinks we have flattened so well that we now won't peak until mid-June. I don't get it. All their metric curves are on a downward slope. Why peak in mid-June now? This has kind of thrown me over the edge. My mother (85) is depressed. My mother in law (79) is uber-depressed. They haven't left their houses for 2 months.

The entire system in the US will be destroyed if kids can't go back to school in the fall. No way would I pay full tuition for my oldest if classes are online. I am so tired of this.

I would go to any of those events and places. I have been an NPR/CBS/CNN guy for a couple years, after Trump never became presidential. I currently, though, find myself turning on Fox more often, and I was even swearing at Fauci on a TV loop at Costco yesterday. There seems to be such an attempt at putting out as much bad news as possible lately.

Carl_R
Carl_R

I don't do theater, bars, restaurants, concerts, malls, museums or sporting events anyway. In general, as long as everyone else has a mask on, I have no problem with going anywhere. So, for example, if i went to the mall, and everyone had a mask on, I wouldn't be concerned about it in the least. The gym concerns me precisely because people can't wear a mask while they exercise, but other than that, nothing else on the list is a concern.

guidoamm
guidoamm

We are fairly certain the virus is already out in the general population.

That being the case, sheltering in place can only slow down the rate of infection.

Assuming Covid19 is as infectious as it is purported to be, upon lifting the lock-downs therefore, a resurgence is guaranteed.

Now however, we are also hearing that some of our leaders want to extend the lock downs till a vaccine is found.

Considering that we have been working on a Corona virus vaccine for the best part of 30 years with nothing to show for it, a vaccine in short order is not in the cards. That Mr. Gates should claim that he is 18 months away from producing one should elicit a healthy degree of scepticism.

On a related note, allow me the following:

If for some reason sea air should turn out to be a phenomenal inhibitor for this virus, we know that in a closed sample Covid19 infects around 30% of the population.

The ships Diamond Princess, Grand Princess, Ruby Princess, Theodore Roosevelt and the Zaandam (for which thanks to The Guardian we have a very accurate time line: https://www.theguardian.com/news/audio/2020/apr/07/zaandam-onboard-the-coronavirus-hit-cruise-ship) give us a representative sample of more than 15000 individuals between passengers, crew and sailors, that have been exposed directly and intimately to Covid19 during several days.

In the case of the Zaandam, we have more than 2000 passengers and crew that were stranded at sea for 14 days before Covid19 manifested. During those 14 days therefore, passengers and crew mingled intimately in an environment that is notorious as a breeding ground for germs and viruses.

Keep in mind too that cruise ship passengers, on average, are the cohort that is most at risk for this virus.

Yet, in this sample of 15000 individuals over all the ships in question, we have had fewer than 4000 infections and less than 30 deaths.

Therefore, if Covid19 should turn out to be more infectious on land, a second wave is guaranteed.

Eradication is also not in the cards. Not any time in the next few months at least.

So, what are you going to do?

Sechel
Sechel

would you pay 50% more for a flight if it meant the middle seat stayed empty. right now the middle seat isn't being used but long term the airlines say the policy isn't viable and they either need to sit people there or raise faires 50%

