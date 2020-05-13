America is Partially Reopening. What are Your Limits?

guidoamm 4 mins

We are fairly certain the virus is already out in the general population.

That being the case, sheltering in place can only slow down the rate of infection.

Assuming Covid19 is as infectious as it is purported to be, upon lifting the lock-downs therefore, a resurgence is guaranteed.

Now however, we are also hearing that some of our leaders want to extend the lock downs till a vaccine is found.

Considering that we have been working on a Corona virus vaccine for the best part of 30 years with nothing to show for it, a vaccine in short order is not in the cards. That Mr. Gates should claim that he is 18 months away from producing one should elicit a healthy degree of scepticism.

On a related note, allow me the following:

If for some reason sea air should turn out to be a phenomenal inhibitor for this virus, we know that in a closed sample Covid19 infects around 30% of the population.

The ships Diamond Princess, Grand Princess, Ruby Princess, Theodore Roosevelt and the Zaandam (for which thanks to The Guardian we have a very accurate time line: https://www.theguardian.com/news/audio/2020/apr/07/zaandam-onboard-the-coronavirus-hit-cruise-ship) give us a representative sample of more than 15000 individuals between passengers, crew and sailors, that have been exposed directly and intimately to Covid19 during several days.

In the case of the Zaandam, we have more than 2000 passengers and crew that were stranded at sea for 14 days before Covid19 manifested. During those 14 days therefore, passengers and crew mingled intimately in an environment that is notorious as a breeding ground for germs and viruses.

Keep in mind too that cruise ship passengers, on average, are the cohort that is most at risk for this virus.

Yet, in this sample of 15000 individuals over all the ships in question, we have had fewer than 4000 infections and less than 30 deaths.

Therefore, if Covid19 should turn out to be more infectious on land, a second wave is guaranteed.

Eradication is also not in the cards. Not any time in the next few months at least.

So, what are you going to do?