Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

Amazon is a Rousing US Success Story to be Cheered

Mish

Amazon is on a hiring spree due to a covid-related surge of online shopping.

100,000 $15.00 Per Hour Jobs

Amazon announced Plans to Hire 100,000 Workers in the US and Canada.

Details 

  • The new positions are for full and part-time work across the U.S. and Canada.
  • 100 new package sorting centers and other facilities will open in September.
  • Starting wage of at least $15 per hour.
  • Sign-on bonuses up to $1,000 to new hires in select cities.
  • Amazon’s latest recruitment drive is in addition to an announcement just days ago when it announced the creation of 33,000 corporate and technology jobs.

“We are opening 100 buildings this month alone across new fulfillment and sortation centers, delivery stations, and other sites,” said Dave Clark, senior vice president of worldwide operations at Amazon.

Amazon Chicago

Amazon Dallas and Austin

Rousing US Success Story

I cheer the success of Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Twitter, and Walmart.

These companies could not exist in France or the EU in general.

France is still worried about the demise of mom and pop bookstores serving practically no one.

And in the EU it is impossible to shed employees once they are hired so corporations do not hire or expand easily.

Socialists Moan

Socialists moan about Amazon. They want to break it up. They also moan about founder Jeff Bezos' net worth of about $200 billion.

But socialists don't create jobs. Bezos created over 1,000,000 jobs with another 100,000 on the way.

The Amazon success story is US capitalism at its finest.

Mish

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
bubblelife
bubblelife

I have a few Amazon gripes. Please stop listing products as Amazon Prime and then fail to deliver on time or require shipping payment for returns. At the beginning of the pandemic, Amazon Prime couldn’t deliver on time because they were focusing on essential items yet for months there were no essential items available for sale on their site. No paper towels, no sanitizing sprays/wipes etc.

davebarnes2
davebarnes2

Jeff delivers stuff to us almost every day. I think he likes us. I hope we are special enough to get invited to Thanksgiving dinner this year.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tweets of the Day: Greed is Good, Fires, Shootings, Dollar, Zoom

There are lots of interesting Tweets today to discuss.

Mish

by

Nickelodeon

Despite Risks, Huge Vaccination Experiment Underway in China

Chinese pharmaceutical companies administer newly developed inoculations outside of clinical trials, despite dangers

Mish

by

Carl_R

Afghanistan Peace Talks Begin, Why Bother? Just Leave!

The US is in peace talks with the Taliban. Concerns mount.

Mish

by

Woodturner

USPS Intentionally Delivers False Election Procedures in Two States

Residents in Nevada and Colorado received fake news straight from the US Post Office.

Mish

by

SunnyvaleCA

Biden's Multi-Trillion-Dollar Budget is the Biggest Increase in Decades

Biden unleashed his budget plans. Let's have a look.

Mish

by

TonGut

EU is to Blame for the Latest Brexit Crisis

The UK is threatening to ignore the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement. How did we get here?

Mish

by

Anda

Huge Flaws in Trump's Eviction Moratorium

Trump suspended evictions through December 31. However, the rent is still due.

Mish

by

Jmurr

Wildfire Smoke is So Dense that it Blocks Nearly All Sunlight

Mish

by

Realist

Trump Promotes Decoupling From China With No Clue as to How It Can Work

Trump proposes to stop trading with China. What would happen?

Mish

by

MasterMASKTdealer

Senate Tie is the Most Likely Outcome

The makeup of the new US Senate seems headed for a tie in the November election.

Mish

by

AshH