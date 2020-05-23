Airlines to Abandon Dozens of Regional Cities

On Friday, the FAA granted airlines the right to halt service to regional cities

Cancelled, Perhaps for Good

Dozens of cities are impacted by Friday's FAA decision to allow Airlines to Stop Regional Service.

American Flights Cancelled

Worcester, Massachusetts

Aspen Colorado

Eagle, Colorado

Delta Flights Cancelled

Erie, Pennsylvania

Flint, Michigan

Lincoln, Nebraska

Williston, North Dakota

United Flights Cancelled

Fairbanks, Alaska

Kalamazoo, Michigan

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

60 Cities Under Review

Those are some examples. The airlines have targeted 60 cities.

An objection period lasts through next Thursday when the transportation department will make a final ruling.

Should Airlines Cancel Flights?

Yes. Airlines should decide, not the government.

But under the "Cares Act" airlines had to keep a minimum number of flights to locations that it had served before the pandemic hit.

However, the "Cares Act" allowed for exceptions.

Expect about 60 exceptions.

Cities will not completely be without nearby service. For example, Worcester, Mass., is a little over an hour’s drive from Boston Logan.

Regional Impact

Customers will be inconvenienced a bit, having to drive an additional hour or two (we will find out the details shortly).

But the regional businesses, including car rental companies, nearby restaurants, nearby hotels, and all the people working at such places will take a hit.

No V-Shaped Recovery

Factor in local disruptions, with a general overall change in attitudes towards leverage, eating out, business travel, and working at home.

The combination is nasty. The recovery will be shallow and take years.

Mish