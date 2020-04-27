Mish Talk
Airbus Warns 135,000 Employees its Survival is at Stake

Mish

Due to a the Covid-19 outbreak, Airbus is bleeding cash at  unprecedented speed.

Reuters reports Airbus Warns Staff on Jobs with a stark message.

European planemaker Airbus gave its starkest assessment yet of damage from the coronavirus crisis, telling the company’s 135,000 employees to brace for potentially deeper job cuts and warning its survival is at stake without immediate action.

In a letter to staff late last week, Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said Airbus was “bleeding cash at an unprecedented speed” and that a recent drop of a third or more in production rates did not reflect the worst-case scenario and would be kept under review.

“The survival of Airbus is in question if we don’t act now,” he added.

“Unfortunately, the aviation industry will emerge into this new world very much weaker and more vulnerable than we went into it,” Faury wrote.

Survival at Stake? 

I doubt that.

The same with Carnival, now deemed as "Too Big to Fail" by the Fed which arranged emergency loans.

Carnival could easily file for bankruptcy reorganization and reschedule debt payments. 

One of my friends commented yesterday "This is just a play to save the equity, who are Trump’s friends."

OK but why would the Fed do this? 

"Because he has appointed a ball-less group of wimps. It largely does what he wants. Particularly on a petty issue like this," replied my friend.

Stay tuned for more shenanigans by the Fed, ECB, BOJ, BOC and all their respective governments.

Meanwhile, I repeat my comment from yesterday, "What's deemed too big to fail keeps getting smaller and smaller." 

Mish

Comments (12)
No. 1-8
Sechel
Sechel

Boeing and Airbus are in the same boat(almost). only difference is Boeing gets more defense business. neither Europe or America will let either fail. Both are heavily subsidized businesses. U.S. should never have allowed Boeing to become a monopoly in the U.S. which granted it too big to fail status Two global aircraft builders is simply not competitive. I haven't studied it but I'm sure the oligopoly pricing model applies.

Sechel
Sechel

Carnival is a national security issue. People need to go on cruises. We can't lose that. So says Micky Arison , Trump's buddy They're both a beneficiary of Crony Capitalism. Boeing benefits by defense subsidies, Export Import bank help and the u.s. chamber of commerce to name a few.

sangell
sangell

Let it fail ( but Europe won't). It was never a real company and depended entirely on state subsidy and captive markets. If Europe wanted a civil airliner company they could have bought the civil aviation arms of Lockheed and McDonnel Douglas. Boeing did!

Jdog1
Jdog1

Airline travel is not going to return to pre virus levels for years. Many airlines will go bankrupt and that will result in a glut of airplanes worldwide. Surviving airlines will be able to pick those surplus planes up cheap, and thus their need to order new planes will fall dramatically. They will need to refocus on military contracts to offset the loss of demand in passenger markets.

sangell
sangell

Boeing bids on and receives Defense contracts but doesn't receive government funding to develop new civil airliners. One could make a case the 707 was derived from the KC-135 tanker in size and shape but, normally, aircraft makers worked with airlines to develop a new civil aircraft. That is how the 747 came to be. Pan Am wanted a long range widebody jet and Boeing submitted the 747 design,

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

"What's deemed too big to fail keeps getting smaller and smaller."

...

Where / When a line be drawn?

Until then equities will party on.

Maximus_Minimus
Maximus_Minimus

When will the movie industry be saved? After all, you cannot watch a re-run of the last season "production" which was a remake of the five year old series with different costumes.

numike
numike

Why stocks rise around earnings announcements https://www.nber.org/digest/mar08/w13090.html

It has long been observed that when firms announce their quarterly earnings, as they are required to do, considerable price volatility and increases in trading volume are evident. In addition, in the days around earnings announcements, stock prices usually rise. In The Earnings Announcement Premium and Trading Volume (NBER Working Paper No.13090 ), Owen Lamont and Andrea Frazzini explore why these phenomena occur. They hypothesize that the predictable rise in stock prices is driven by the predictable rise in volume generated by earnings announcements. They go on to show that the premium is strongly correlated with the concentration of trading activity around previous earnings announcements, and that stocks with high volume around earnings announcements in particular subsequently have both high premiums and high imputed buying by individual investors. This suggests that, at least for some stocks, prices are boosted around announcement dates by demand from individual buyers

