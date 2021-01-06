ADP Forecasts a Big Job Loss in December

ADP is hit or miss on its jobs forecasts but if accurate December will be a bad month.

ADP December 2020 Forecast

Private sector employment decreased by 123,000 jobs from November to December according to the December ADP National Employment Report. The report, which is derived from ADP’s actual payroll data, measures the change in total nonfarm private employment each month on a seasonally-adjusted basis.

Change by Company Size

Medium-sized businesses, defined as companies with 500-999 employees have been the hardest hit in the pandemic.

Mish