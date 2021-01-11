TheStreet
HomeGlobal EconomicsGlobal PoliticsAsk Mish
Search

A Reader Asks: Why is the Euro So Strong?

Mish

A reader from Brussels has questions regarding the strength of the Euro.

Reader Question

Why is the Euro currency so strong? It is not that everything is hunky dory here, because it definitely isn't. But this counterfeit currency was created with the one and only purpose: to benefit export driven Germany.

The euro is flawed. It's a currency too weak for Germany and too strong for the other countries allowing them to 'happily' buy German products.

Fatally Flawed

The Euro is indeed fatally flawed.  But what about the US dollar?

I am asked far more frequently "What's holding the US dollar up?"

Hated Dollar

The “dollar is so extremely oversold, over-hated, and over-shorted that it all but has to rally for a while at some point soon.”

Dollar Weakness is Structural 

Regarding the dollar, the Fed is set to print, and print, and print. If you prefer, it's QE until the cows come home. 

Right now those cows are somewhere over the moon. 

The US dollar index surged above 100 in belief the Fed was on a tightening cycle. 

Then it wasn't and now short-term treasury yields are back close to zero.

But at least they are above zero. 

Note that the yield on the 10-year treasury is +1.1%.

The yield on the 10-year German bond is -0.53%. Yes, that is a negative sign. 

And note there are no Euro bonds to speak of. It's every county for itself. that's part of the fatal flaws of the Euro.

Target2 Imbalances

Target2 Imbalances 20210-01

Chart from the ECB Statistical Warehouse.

What is Target2?

Target2 represents creditors and debtors in the EMU Eurozone Monetary Union.

It represents goods purchased by debtors in Spain, Italy, Portugal, and Greece owed to creditors in Germany, Luxembourg, etc. 

It is also a measure of capital flight. 

Some, me included, believe the -330.7 ECB number hides loans to Italy and Spain. 

Regardless of what the ECB is doing, it's an imbalance of some sort.

Do you really believe these debts will be paid back? I don't. 

And if Italy left the Eurozone as it once threatened, the whole mess cascades. Spain and even Greece would be responsible to make good on the default.

Don't Be So Centric

Whenever I get asked "What's holding the dollar up?" I tend to reply don't be so US centric.

My response to "What's holding the Euro up?" is don't be so Euro centric.

Structural Weakness vs Fatal Flaws

The dollar weakness is "structural" but the "euro" is fatally flawed.

Those are the competing forces. Meanwhile, we have an ECB out of control with negative interest rates and QE vs a Fed out of control with QE while pledging to ignore inflation and stock market bubbles.

Sentiment

Whether the dollar or euro is rising or falling is determined by sentiment at the moment.

Right now, the market is focused on US structural weaknesses including trillion dollar deficits and a Biden election.

At times, the market is more worried about Target2 imbalances, fatal flaws of the Euro, negative interest rates, or a eurozone breakup.

Take your pick. 

Tell me what the more important concern will be a year from now and I will tell you which one will be sinking faster. 

Currencies Don't Float

Meanwhile, please note that currencies don't float. They sink at varying rates. Right now the dollar is sinking faster. 

Got Gold?

Mish

Comments (7)
No. 1-5
numike
numike

People who broke into the Capitol Wednesday are now learning they are on No-Fly lists pending the full investigation. They are not happy about this.

JavaScript is not available.
JavaScript is not available.

We've detected that JavaScript is disabled in this browser. Please enable JavaScript or switch to a supported browser to continue using twitter.com. You can see a list of supported browsers in our Help Center.

njbr
njbr

Isn't part of the issue that economically weaker countries periferal to the EU (Turkey lira, eg with an inflation of 11%) are buying into the EU currency at a high rate?

Realist
Realist

Got gold? Yep. 4% of my portfolio.

I have a tiny bit of bitcoin left over from a year ago (sold most of it). But I am going to make it a 1% allocation this year.

I dont want to go over 5% in non-productive assets.

Though I am up to 10% cash as well. Waiting for opportunities.

Currencies have been declining in value throughout my entire lifetime. Occasionally I hedge against some currencies, but mostly, I just diversify my investments geographically through out the world.

I will leave it to Mish to explain currency variations.

Doug78
Doug78

The Euro is highly flawed but for a country to leave it is just about operationally impossible but stranger things have happened so I can't rule it out. The MMT experiment is in its beginnings. I would say that the currency that prints less should get stronger.

Webej
Webej

According to the theory of floating currencies, trade deficits should eventually lead a currency being worth less, whereas export surpluses should strengthen the currency. The dynamic US economy has huge trade deficits, whereas the sclerotic European economies have huge export surpluses.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Sorry Saga of Ashli Babbitt Shot in the Capitol

Ashli Babbitt was shot and killed in the capitol building riots. Trump supporters are appalled and an excessive force inquiry is underway.

Mish

by

randocalrissian

Add Toomey to the List of Republicans Willing to Impeach Trump

Senator Pat Toomey (R) Pennsylvania says Trump committed impeachable offenses. That makes four Republican Senators.

Mish

by

Sechel

Trump to be the First President Twice Impeached

The House will act to impeach Trump a second time. This has never happened before.

Mish

by

Sechel

Trump is Unfit For Office, Should He Be Removed Immediately?

Trump proved beyond a shadow of a doubt today that he is unfit to be president. But should he be removed immediately?

Mish

by

MATHGAME

First of Many Cancellations: PGA Strips Trump of the 2022 PGA

Golfweek reports the 2022 Trump Bedminster PGA Championship will be cancelled.

Mish

by

ToInfinityandBeyond

Trump Crossed a Constitutional Line and Should Resign

Citing impeachable offenses, the WSJ says it would be better for Trump to resign.

Mish

by

Mattbeau

Trump is Now Toxic, The Value of His Endorsement is Negative

It's all over for brand "Trump". His most fervent supporters are fleeing in droves.

Mish

by

Carl_R

Trump Supporters Tear Down Fences, Breach the Capitol Building

Trump supporters breached the capitol as Vice President Mike Pence broke with Trump on overturning the election.

Mish

by

Brother

Photos of the Day: Protestor Hangs From Senate Balcony

Congrats to Win McNamee for the photo of the day. More images and Tweets below.

Mish

by

AshH

Karl Rove Blames Trump for Georgia Fisaco

Karl Rove blames Trump, Texas Senator Ted Cruz, and Missouri Senator Josh Hawley for Republican Senate losses in Georgia.

Mish

by

xil