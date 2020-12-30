TheStreet
A New Record High Trade Deficit in Goods

The Advance Trade Deficit in Goods would be a new record high if the estimate holds.

Advance Trade Deficit in Goods

The Commerce Department Advance Report shows the trade deficit widened by 5.5% in November.

  • The international trade deficit was $84.8 billion in November, up $4.4 billion from $80.4 billion in October. 
  • Exports of goods for November were $127.2 billion, $1.1 billion more than October exports. 
  • Imports of goods for November were $212.0 billion, $5.5 billion more than October imports.  

Series Record High

Goods Balance of Trade and Advance Goods Balance 2020-11

Trade deficits normally shrink in recessions but not this time. $84.8 billion, if it holds, would be a new record.

The Advance Report only covers goods. The US runs a surplus in services so the combined net will be lower. 

For discussion and the latest charts on the combined deficits, please see Not Even Recession Helped the US Trade Deficit.

It's Easy!

An Amazing Deal

Using Tariffs to Pay Down Debt

So much silliness, but millions believed and still do.

Balance of Trade vs Gold Window

Balance of Trade vs Gold Window 2020-10-27

That's the real issue and tariffs can't possibly fix the problem. For discussion, please see Trump Does Not Understand Trade, Jo Jorgensen Does.

