A New Record High Trade Deficit in Goods

The Advance Trade Deficit in Goods would be a new record high if the estimate holds.

Advance Trade Deficit in Goods

The Commerce Department Advance Report shows the trade deficit widened by 5.5% in November.

The international trade deficit was $84.8 billion in November, up $4.4 billion from $80.4 billion in October.

Exports of goods for November were $127.2 billion, $1.1 billion more than October exports.

Imports of goods for November were $212.0 billion, $5.5 billion more than October imports.

Series Record High

Trade deficits normally shrink in recessions but not this time. $84.8 billion, if it holds, would be a new record.

The Advance Report only covers goods. The US runs a surplus in services so the combined net will be lower.

Balance of Trade vs Gold Window

