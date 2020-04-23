Mish Talk
A Home Sales Crash is On the Way: Let's Discuss the Impact

Mish

Existing home sales fell to a Seasonally Adjusted Annualized Rate of 5.27 million compared to an estimated 5.335 million SAAR.

The lead chart is from the NAR.

  • In March, single-family sales were down 8.1% and condominiums sales were down 11.7% compared to last month.
  • Compared to a year ago. single-family home sales were up 1.3% while condominium sales were down 3.6% 
  • Single-family homes had an increase in price up 8.1% at $282,500 and condominiums rose 7.9% at $263,400 from March 2020.

Econoday economists expected existing home sales to decline 7.5%. 

Things were a bit worse than expected in March. April and May rate to be disasters.

Understanding the Economic Impact

From a household formation aspect (starting a family), new home sales arguably matter more. But in terms of sheer numbers, resales dwarf new home sales. 

For example, February new home sales were 765,000 SAAR vs 5.76 million SAAR existing home sales.

What Happens on Existing Home Sale?

  1. New Carpet
  2. New Kitchen
  3. New Appliances
  4. New Bathrooms
  5. New Furniture
  6. Painting
  7. Landscaping 

Not all of those things happen on a home resale. But some of them happen on nearly every resale. 

Few if any of those things happen on new home sales because things are generally all inclusive.

Home Sale Crash Coming

A home sale crash is coming, both new and existing. 

Given that new home sales are recorded at offer acceptance and existing home sales recorded at closing, the existing home sale crash may lag a bit, spread over more months.

Mish

magoomba
magoomba

Prices will wait, probably even inflate more as sales fall to near zero.
Then, we all hope, it will all get dumped on the market each to the highest bidder when the biggest oinks finally fail.
And that's how the recovery will begin.

MiTurn
MiTurn

This is going to literally kill the real estate market where I live. North Idaho seems to be the place every freaking Californian has to move to, and if they can't sell their suburban ranchers down there, they ain't gonna be moving up here. Maybe this is the upside!

CaliforniaStan
CaliforniaStan

“By year end, maybe no meaningful change to median home price for the country as a whole,” said National Association of Realtors Chief Economist Dr. Lawrence Yun when asked about 2020 year-end median home prices." Lawrence Yun is the economist for the National Association of Realtors, so he should be EXPERT about this. See, nothing to worry about!

Freebees2me
Freebees2me

Can I get the FED to buy my Florida home?

Inquiring minds want to know.

The FED is just like Mikey (from the old cereal commercial). Mikey will eat anything....

Freebees2me
Freebees2me

Home sales crash

It has to happen. In many states, realtors are not supposed to show homes. It's hard to sell something that can't be shown. Some are doing 'virtual' walk-thru's, but that's not a substitute for see and believing.....

MiTurn
MiTurn

I did a recent re-fi and the appraiser visited with a face mask and gloves.

CCR
CCR

Completely geography dependent.

