9% of All Mortgages are in COVID-19 Forbearance Plans
Mish
The latest data from the McDash Flash Forbearance Tracker shows that the surge in mortgage forbearance plans has tapered off.
Estimated Monthly Advances
Key Points
- As of May 19, 2020, 4.75 million homeowners , 9.0% of all mortgages, have entered into COVID-19 mortgage forbearance plans.
- The unpaid principal balance is over $1 trillion.
- An estimated 7.1% of all GSE-backed loans and 12.6% of FHA/VA mortgages are now in forbearance.
- The rate of increase has now declined by 93% from the first week of April when the number of active forbearance plans increased by nearly 1.4 million in a single week.
Existing Home Sales Plunge 17.8% Much Worse is on the Way
In case you missed it, please see Existing Home Sales Plunge 17.8% Much Worse is on the Way
Mish