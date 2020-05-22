9% of All Mortgages are in COVID-19 Forbearance Plans

9 percent of mortgages are in forbearance but the pace of increase has tapered off.

The latest data from the McDash Flash Forbearance Tracker shows that the surge in mortgage forbearance plans has tapered off.

As of May 19, 2020, 4.75 million homeowners , 9.0% of all mortgages, have entered into COVID-19 mortgage forbearance plans.

The unpaid principal balance is over $1 trillion.

An estimated 7.1% of all GSE-backed loans and 12.6% of FHA/VA mortgages are now in forbearance.

The rate of increase has now declined by 93% from the first week of April when the number of active forbearance plans increased by nearly 1.4 million in a single week.

