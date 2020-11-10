TheStreet
83% of Passengers Will Not Return to Old Travel Habits

Mish

An Inmarsat study shows how Covid has impacted travel plans.

Bad News for Airlines

A study by Inmarsat suggests Travel Habits are Changed Forever.

Flying habits are set to change drastically for the long-term, with eight in ten airline passengers (83%) not expecting to return to their previous travel routines once the COVID-19 pandemic is over. 

Only a third (34%) of passengers surveyed have taken a commercial flight since the pandemic began, and this appears to have sparked a shift in attitudes to flying. Four in ten passengers (41%) expect to travel less by any means and a third (31%) plan to fly less. This sentiment is even higher among Asian passengers, with 58 per cent in India and 55 per cent in South Korea planning to travel less in the future. 

Despite this change, there are early signs that travellers are beginning to feel confident about flying again; almost half (47%) of passengers surveyed expect to feel ready to fly within the next six months.

The ‘Passenger Confidence Tracker’ is the world’s largest survey of airline passengers since the pandemic began. It reflects the views and attitudes of 9,500 respondents from 12 countries across the globe about the future of flying.

Passenger Confidence Tracker

Passenger Confidence Tracker

US Passenger Confidence 

  • Within the US, only 14% are ready to fly today
  • Another 14% will be ready next month.
  • 5% think it will take longer than a year.
  • 10% will wait for the end of Covid.
  • 8% will wait for a vaccine.

Even those who are ready to fly expect to do so less often.

Mish 

Comments (5)
No. 1-5
ToInfinityandBeyond
ToInfinityandBeyond

Nothing lasts forever. Assuming we do finally gain control of this virus then travelers will slowly revert to their old behaviors. It will likely take a long time though.

njbr
njbr

I got a car ad (Volvo XC90) with this blog post. I don't mind driving and my wife would like the seating arrangement shown in the ad.

That's the future, for the next few years at least.

Rocky Raccoon
Rocky Raccoon

9/11 did that for me. I used to fly almost every week on business back then. I remember being at Dulles trying to fly home to Chicago at the end of January 2002. Chicago was having an uncommonly warm stretch for winter until the day I had to fly out of the cesspool they call DC. Blizzard of course!

So I moved up my flight to avoid weather, which of course red flagged my ticket that set me on course to airport security hell. It never got better.

I am surprised Americans have put up with it this long. I knew in January 2002, the days of flying for business were coming to an end.

Doug78
Doug78

I wouldn't mind flying too much if of course there is a working vaccine since it would be too often however things like trains, metros and buses is another matter. I would rather drive. I wonder if people will rush back to the cities.

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

I only usually fly a half dozen times a year. No reason to fly for business except for training....might do that twice a year....sometimes more if I take some long course on weekends.. Maybe three or four trips for pleasure or to visit my kids.

Kids in NYC and Chicago....that’s currently not a risk I want to take, I often travel to Utah for both training and recreation...that’s out for sure, for a while. California is on my usual list.....that might be my first trip....but the fires have affected the areas I usually visit, and so far it’s seemed a little premature.

Businesses have embraced the workarounds....and it’s likely to not go back because there are savings to be had by not flying.......and now that the rubicon has been crossed..there will no doubt be permanent changes.

