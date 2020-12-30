$600 Covid Checks are In the Mail, McConnell Blocks Increase to $2,000

The Treasury Secretary says checks are on the way. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked a move to up the checks to $2,000.

$600 Stimulus Payments Start Tonight

Paper checks will begin to be mailed tomorrow. Later this week, you can check the status of your payment at the IRS site Get My Payment.

Unprecedented Speed

The US Treasury issued this Press Release.

Today, the Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service will begin delivering a second round of Economic Impact Payments to millions of Americans as part of the implementation of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021. The initial direct deposit payments may begin arriving as early as tonight for some and will continue into next week. Paper checks will begin to be mailed tomorrow, Wednesday, December 30. This second round of payments will provide critical economic support to those who, through no fault of their own, have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. “Treasury and the IRS are working with unprecedented speed to issue a second round of Economic Impact Payments to eligible Americans and their families,” said Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin. “These payments are an integral part of our commitment to providing vital additional economic relief to the American people during this unprecedented time.” This second round of payments will be distributed automatically, with no action required for eligible individuals.

Upping to $2,000 is Unlikely

The Wall Street Journal reports McConnell Blocks Vote on Bigger Stimulus Checks

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell moved to derail efforts to quickly pass larger stimulus checks for many Americans, blocking Democrats’ call for a stand-alone vote on the payments sought by President Trump but opposed by most Republicans. The Kentucky Republican said the Senate would address Mr. Trump’s demands to boost the size of the checks to $2,000 from $600, but tie them to two other of the president’s concerns that lack bipartisan support: changes to online-speech rules and his complaints about purported election fraud. He took steps to put all three items into one bill, without scheduling a vote. “This week the Senate will begin a process to bring these three priorities into focus,” Mr. McConnell said. Democrats said Mr. McConnell’s decision to attach the checks to contentious issues was designed to sink the effort for bigger payments. Such a bill “will not pass the House and cannot become law—any move like this by Sen. McConnell would be a blatant attempt to deprive Americans of a $2,000 survival check,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.).

Smart Move by McConnell

McConnell lumped all of Trump's "demands" into one package in a way neither the House nor Senate will approve the bill.

Thus, McConnell gives Trump the vote Trump wants but in a way that Democrats or Republicans or both will kill it, possibly by debating it to death.

Curiously, McConnell's maneuver is similar to a pocket veto option that Trump had in play on the $600 checks.

The kill date is Noon on January 6. All pending legislation dies because Congress adjourns.

Mish