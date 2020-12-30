TheStreet
HomeGlobal EconomicsGlobal PoliticsAsk Mish
Search

$600 Covid Checks are In the Mail, McConnell Blocks Increase to $2,000

Mish

The Treasury Secretary says checks are on the way. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked a move to up the checks to $2,000.

$600 Stimulus Payments Start Tonight

Paper checks will begin to be mailed tomorrow. Later this week, you can check the status of your payment at the IRS site Get My Payment.  

Unprecedented Speed

The US Treasury issued this Press Release.

Today, the Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service will begin delivering a second round of Economic Impact Payments to millions of Americans as part of the implementation of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021. The initial direct deposit payments may begin arriving as early as tonight for some and will continue into next week. Paper checks will begin to be mailed tomorrow, Wednesday, December 30. This second round of payments will provide critical economic support to those who, through no fault of their own, have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Treasury and the IRS are working with unprecedented speed to issue a second round of Economic Impact Payments to eligible Americans and their families,” said Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin. “These payments are an integral part of our commitment to providing vital additional economic relief to the American people during this unprecedented time.”

This second round of payments will be distributed automatically, with no action required for eligible individuals. 

Upping to $2,000 is Unlikely

The Wall Street Journal reports McConnell Blocks Vote on Bigger Stimulus Checks

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell moved to derail efforts to quickly pass larger stimulus checks for many Americans, blocking Democrats’ call for a stand-alone vote on the payments sought by President Trump but opposed by most Republicans.  

The Kentucky Republican said the Senate would address Mr. Trump’s demands to boost the size of the checks to $2,000 from $600, but tie them to two other of the president’s concerns that lack bipartisan support: changes to online-speech rules and his complaints about purported election fraud. He took steps to put all three items into one bill, without scheduling a vote.

“This week the Senate will begin a process to bring these three priorities into focus,” Mr. McConnell said.

Democrats said Mr. McConnell’s decision to attach the checks to contentious issues was designed to sink the effort for bigger payments.

Such a bill “will not pass the House and cannot become law—any move like this by Sen. McConnell would be a blatant attempt to deprive Americans of a $2,000 survival check,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.).

Smart Move by McConnell 

McConnell lumped all of Trump's "demands" into one package in a way neither the House nor Senate will approve the bill. 

Thus, McConnell gives Trump the vote Trump wants but in a way that Democrats or Republicans or both will kill it, possibly by debating it to death.

Curiously, McConnell's maneuver is similar to a pocket veto option that Trump had in play on the $600 checks.

The kill date is Noon on January 6. All pending legislation dies because Congress adjourns.

Mish

Comments (6)
No. 1-4
Jojo
Jojo

I'm going to send Mitch a note when I get my check:

Thanks for the tires!

LawrenceBird
LawrenceBird

The two Dems running in Georgia should start running ads of Mitch refusing an up or down vote and tie their opponents to him.

ROGO1
ROGO1

Black & White Trumpism shake up!
On January 5, 2021 the two new seats won by Jon Ossoff & Raphael Warnock in another victorious dismantling of Trumpism starts the mending of the lost global respect of our unUnited States caused by Trump and his Kool aid drinking media enablers like shitweasels Bullitt Bartifomo, Hatchet head Hannity, Rush Lamebaugh & political enablers that have their moral compass setting impaired, The gig is up and the silent majority has been woken and will continue to prevail or our future as economic superpower will undoubtedly fail with the current divisiveness!..

AshH
AshH

Dems should pass Mitch's bill.

  1. $2k checks

  2. Without 230, Twitter would drop Trump faster than a Newsmax Dominion retraction.

  3. Set up a closed door panel to investigate alleged election fraud and conclude that there is no credible evidence of any fraud that would have changed the election.

Looks like a loser trifecta for Trump to me. Guess he's not tired of losing in increasingly spectacular ways.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Never a Better Time to Gloat and Ridicule Friends

Bitcoin topped $28,000. Congrats to Holdlers.

Mish

by

ROGO1

Rupert Murdoch Turns on Trump in a Scathing NY Post Attack

The New York Post editorial board ripped Trump on a front-page blast no doubt with owner Rupert Murdoch's approval.

Mish

by

mimizhusband

If McConnell Gives In to Trump's Demands, Trump Will Own Him

House Republican hypocrites joined the Democrats and caved into Trump's demands. The Senate is at bat.

Mish

by

Rusty Nail

Japan Announces it Will Phase Out Gasoline, What About the US?

The push is on for electric vehicles in Japan, California, and the EU.

Mish

by

Jojo

About 14 Million People Lost All Unemployment Benefits On Dec 26

The PUA and PEUC programs both expired on December 26. The fate of the compromise legislation to extend benefits is uncertain.

Mish

by

Bree1783

Trump Calls Covid Bill a Disgrace, Refuses to Sign It

Citing preposterous graft in the 5593 page bipartisan Covid bill, Trump says he will not sign it.

Mish

by

Carl_R

Walmart to Use Driverless Trucks With No Safety Backup in 2021

Walmart has been quietly working on driverless trucks. Implementation is at hand.

Mish

by

DaveInArizona

Republicans Blast Trump as He Golfs,  Fate of the Bill Uncertain

Trump is Golfing as Congress wonders.

Mish

by

FromBrussels

Under Bipartisan Pressure Trump Signs the Covid Bill But Demands Changes

Trump signed the bipartisan Covid bill under pressure from Democrats and Republicans.

Mish

by

Envir

Democrat Hypocrites and Their Insincere Covid Apologies

Covid-related apologies keep mounting. I have a list.

Mish

by

Call_me_Al