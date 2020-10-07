TheStreet
3,500 Corporations So Fed Up With Trump's Tariffs They Sue the US

Thousands of companies file trade lawsuits against the US over Trump's tariffs.

Coca Cola, Disney, Ford, Abbott Labs, Tesla, and Home Depot are among the Thousands of Companies Suing the US Over Tariffs.

About 3,500 U.S. companies, including Tesla Inc, Ford Motor Co , Target Corp, Walgreen Co, and Home Depot have sued the Trump administration in the last two weeks over the imposition of tariffs on more than $300 billion in Chinese-made goods.

The suits, filed in the U.S. Court of International Trade, named U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and the Customs and Border Protection agency and challenge what they call the unlawful escalation of the U.S. trade war with China through the imposition of a third and fourth round of tariffs.

The legal challenges from a wide variety of companies argue the Trump administration failed to impose tariffs within a required 12-month period and did not comply with administrative procedures.

Blown Away By the Number of Cases

The Financial Times cites Nasim Fussell, a lawyer who was the top trade counsel for the Republican-controlled senate finance committee until last month.

I am completely blown away by the number of cases being filed. I just think the sheer number is very descriptive of the pain that this has caused," said Fussell

Corporations No Longer Fear the Wrath of Trump

Corporations were once afraid of the wrath of Trump. Not any longer.

Those lawsuits came in the past few weeks. 

Trade Wars are Good and Easy to Win

Trade wars are so good and so easy to win that over 3,500 companies filed suit against the US.

In case you forgot, please recall Trump Tweets "Trade Wars are Good and Easy to Win"

That was in 2018. Trump has made zero progress.

On September 29, I noted US Trade Deficit in Goods Swells to a Whopping $82.9 Billion

Also note that with only four months left to go, China is less than a third of the way towards meeting goals Trump insists are on track. 

For details, please see How Well is China Honoring Its Trade Deal With Trump?

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

In my view a vote for a third party candidate in this election is not a great idea....We need to be sure to retire this guy and let him play golf as much as he wants. The stakes are pretty high...more than usual.

Sechel
Sechel

I think Trump has the right to do this because the legislature ceded it. The House and Senate need to take this power back or at least scale it back. Trump's abusing it but I suspect as a court matter Trump wins.

Very dangerous that a single person can interfere with the economy in such a drastic way withot legislative action.

FromBrussels
FromBrussels

Trump did what he thought was good for the US .... Nice try, too late though....How can you stop a globalised, debt driven, financial system undermining, planet destructive, runaway train,heading for the abyss?? YES it will crah eventually, but that may still be years away from now, depending on, when (not if) CBs lose credibility ! Globalisation SUCKS !

