24 States Reach Their Highest Level of Covid Hospitalizations
Mish
Record Covid Hospitalizations
Bloomberg reports Hospitalizations due to Covid-19 are rising in 49 states or territories in the U.S., including 24 reaching their highest number since the beginning of the pandemic. Texas leads all states with at least 6,170 patients now hospitalized, but 20 states still have a higher rate per capita.
Daily New Cases 7-Day Average
Daily New Deaths 7-Day Average
Covid Tweets of the Day
Other than the above and dozens of related stats, Covid vanished right after the election.
