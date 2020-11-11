24 States Reach Their Highest Level of Covid Hospitalizations

TexasTim65 46 mins

I live in South Florida. At the time of July, I didn't know anyone who had the virus. Now in November, I know plenty of people who have had it. I only know 1 person who has died from it and he was very overweight and in uncertain health. Of the rest, one was hospitalized (fairly overweight) and everyone else would barely have known they had it other than they tested positive (in some cases the wife or husband never caught it despite sleeping in the same bed).

In my social circle there is zero interest in a lockdown (much of my circle consists of beer league hockey teams and co-workers). Masks are worn here in stores and that's about the extent of it.

The USA has roughly an extra 200K deaths this year (so far) over an average year. Those 200K are almost certainly the Covid deaths. While not nice (esp for those who died), it's insignificant next to the total population (340 million). What will be really interesting is how many extra deaths there are next year or whether the deaths are less than expected because the virus many have pulled demand forward from the elderly/sick.