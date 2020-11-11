TheStreet
24 States Reach Their Highest Level of Covid Hospitalizations

Bloomberg reports Hospitalizations due to Covid-19 are rising in 49 states or territories in the U.S., including 24 reaching their highest number since the beginning of the pandemic. Texas leads all states with at least 6,170 patients now hospitalized, but 20 states still have a higher rate per capita.

Daily New Cases 7-Day Average

Daily New confirned Covid Cases 2020-11-10

Daily New Deaths 7-Day Average

Daily New confirned Covid Deaths 2020-11-10

Covid Tweets of the Day

Other than the above and dozens of related stats, Covid vanished right after the election.

Lance Manly
Lance Manly

Yesterday was a 12.2% positivity rate, like in the bad old days at the end of April. The majority of states aren't moving now to control it, and even if\when they do turning around a pandemic is like turning around an oil tanker. The restrictions in Europe are just starting to show results.

This is why I don't see the vaccine as being huge for the US. We are going to have a super spike in Nov-Feb just like 1919 unless we do something soon. Some states may be ok but the majority, not so much. Once we get to spring the tinder will have been burnt and the seasonality will be on the wane. For other countries that have controlled the virus it will be huge though.

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

Second wave was always going to be worse than the first. The only good news is chief clown will be out of office soon but he is already blocking transition ala “rule or ruin” nonsense clearly choosing ruin first for america.

My employer still has a no travel and work from home policy, I assume it will continue for most of 2021 if not all of it however more layoffs coming so we will see.

Rocky Raccoon
Rocky Raccoon

I was under the impression watching the news that Texas was seeing a massive spike, but clearly in November, they aren't even as close to their peak a few months before.

TexasTim65
TexasTim65

I live in South Florida. At the time of July, I didn't know anyone who had the virus. Now in November, I know plenty of people who have had it. I only know 1 person who has died from it and he was very overweight and in uncertain health. Of the rest, one was hospitalized (fairly overweight) and everyone else would barely have known they had it other than they tested positive (in some cases the wife or husband never caught it despite sleeping in the same bed).

In my social circle there is zero interest in a lockdown (much of my circle consists of beer league hockey teams and co-workers). Masks are worn here in stores and that's about the extent of it.

The USA has roughly an extra 200K deaths this year (so far) over an average year. Those 200K are almost certainly the Covid deaths. While not nice (esp for those who died), it's insignificant next to the total population (340 million). What will be really interesting is how many extra deaths there are next year or whether the deaths are less than expected because the virus many have pulled demand forward from the elderly/sick.

Rusty Nail
Rusty Nail

One In Five Covid-19 Patients Diagnosed With A Mental Illness Within Three Months Of Testing Positive, Study Finds
One In Five Covid-19 Patients Diagnosed With A Mental Illness Within Three Months Of Testing Positive, Study Finds

People with pre-existing psychiatric conditions were 65% more likely to be diagnosed with Covid-19, a finding one researcher described as “unexpected”.

CDC: Thousands of COVID-19 patients returned to hospitals within two months of initial release - The Boston Globe
CDC: Thousands of COVID-19 patients returned to hospitals within two months of initial release - The Boston Globe

Many patients admitted to US hospitals for COVID-19 treatment between March and July were readmitted to the same facilities within two months of being discharged.

New studies show possible heart risks after recovering from COVID-19
New studies show possible heart risks after recovering from COVID-19

Two recent studies suggest heart damage among those infected by COVID-19 may be more widespread.

COVID-19 Linked to Increased Risk for Parkinson's
COVID-19 Linked to Increased Risk for Parkinson's

At least three case reports have been published of relatively young COVID-19 patients who developed Parkinson’s, either by itself or with other symptoms, within 2 to 5 weeks of contracting the disease. A fourth case has not yet been published.

