23.6% of All US Dollars Were Created in the Last Year

PecuniaNonOlet 29 mins

Uncle Sam could send me $10k in cash to spend how I want but there is nothing to spend it on. Yeah I can buy a new tv but I already have 5 and there are only 2 people in my house. Travel? Where to?

Buy clothes? What for, nowhere to go.

Food? I can only eat so much.

Buy a new car? What for, i work from home now and nowhere to go.

I could go on but you get the idea. Paying down debt is what people have been doing.