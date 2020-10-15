23.6% of All US Dollars Were Created in the Last Year
Mish
Money Supply Up Over $3 Trillion Since March
Greatest Year-Over-Year Money Supply Surge in History
if V = GDP / m2(your choice) that tells me velocity of money is way down. So what is that telling us ? Deflation or a weakening economy? I'm not sure what the Fed is hoping to accomplish here. Those dollars aren't being spent, If they are trying to further destory purchasing power it doesn't appear as i they're having much effect. Stock market keeps going up though. Maybe they want a minsky bubble. We konw the Fed's been buying massive amounts of Tresauries keeping interest rates low
Uncle Sam could send me $10k in cash to spend how I want but there is nothing to spend it on. Yeah I can buy a new tv but I already have 5 and there are only 2 people in my house. Travel? Where to?
Buy clothes? What for, nowhere to go.
Food? I can only eat so much.
Buy a new car? What for, i work from home now and nowhere to go.
I could go on but you get the idea. Paying down debt is what people have been doing.
You could take up the trombone?
Insightful post, though.
Where did the money end up? Ultimately it must have ended up in banks. Unless people are hoarding bills.
Breathtaking, isn't it? It's a bold experiment we're conducting...and we all know (except for maybe Paul Krugman) that it can't end well..
But whaddya do? Reject capitalism and turn into a commie? I don't see that working out well.
Give away your worldly goods and enter a holy order or a Buddhist monastery or something?
My plan is to keep working so I can deal with inflation....and to buy tangible assets.
Open to other good suggestions.
Paying down debt will probably be easier when the currency is completely worthless, so paying down secured debt now ahead of schedule seems fairly wrong to me...other than the worst class of debt....like credit cards that charge high interest....No real reason to pay off mortgages on assets that are rising rapidly in dollar value.
Allowing for me being dense, isn't the money supply up 23.6% and total money supply in existence created this year is 16.5%? Take end value 18 TT subtract start value to get change of 3.08544 TT divided into ending value is 16.541394%. Allowing for density.
16.5% would still be a tremendously high print, one sixth of fiat in existence is brand new. What could possibly go wrong?
Seems all this money is just going into the stock market and not much else. The Fed doesn't seem to shoot very straight